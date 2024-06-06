This Week in Beer: Big Shakeups at Blue Spruce Brewing and More

As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:
Blue Spruce Brewing Parts Ways with Two Founding Partners, Head Brewer
The Story: Rick and Theresa Kane, along with Blue Spruce's head brewer, were let go from the brewery, which has locations in Centennial and Littleton.
The Scoop: Rick Kane was the founding brewer and brewery operations manager at Blue Spruce, and his wife, Theresa, was the operations manager. On June 4, she announced on Blue Spruce Brewing's Facebook page that the brewery's president, Tom Miller, had decided to take a different approach with the company and let the pair go. Miller tells Westword that modifications are planned and will be revealed at a later date. He also says that he intends to continue brewing beer at the brewery.
Parker Brewfest Tickets on Sale This Friday
The Story: Over 33 breweries will pour at the festival, which is on August 10.
The Scoop: VIP admission is $80, while general admission is $50. The event takes place in downtown Parker, at O'Brien Park.
Furlings Fest
Saturday, June 8, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Miner Street, Idaho Springs
Presented by Tommyknockers Brewery, Idaho Springs will host a large dog-centric event this Saturday featuring rescue dogs from Charlie's Place, Soul Dog, Big Dogs Huge Paws and Good Times Adventures. There will also be live music from the Delta Sonics and Coyote Circle, as well as craft beer from Tommyknockers, Cabin Creek Brewing and Westbound & Down Brewing.
Downhill Brewing Greenwood Village Grand Opening
Saturday, June 8, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Downhill Brewing — Greenwood Village
9672 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Downhill Brewing acquired the location from Peak View Brewing earlier this year. The grand-opening event will have a Wild West theme, with tunes by the One and Only Jon Ham, Strings and the Box, and DJ Jake. The Brutal Poodle Grub Gremlin food truck will be on hand, and special beer releases will be tapped.
Dead West
Saturday, June 8
Cellar West Brewery
778 West Baseline Road, Lafayette
Cellar West is hosting the fifth annual Dead West. The event celebrates the music of the Grateful Dead and features three local Dead tribute bands playing music on the patio throughout the day. A special beer called Standing on the Moon will be tapped. The beer is a 6 percent ABV white IPA with coriander and orange peel, Belgian yeast and Alora, Eclipse and Galaxy hops. The beer will be available on draft and in cans. There is no cover charge.
Sunday Kolsch Service
Sunday, June 9, 1 to 7 p.m.
Burns Family Artisan Ales BarrelHouse
2505 West Second Avenue
Experience Kolsch service every Sunday through September; Burns prides itself on providing Kolsch service authentically, as one would experience it in Cologne, Germany. Check out the reasons we love this style.
From the Brewery: Dark and malty. Taste its malty and roasted sweet notes that will leave you ordering more.
From the Glass: Flavors of heavily toasted malt with a kiss of bitter chocolate. A light bitterness balances this decidedly malt-forward beer. Smooth and creamy, with a light carbonation. A touch more carb would brighten this beer up just a bit, but as it stands, this is my go-to beer when I visit Walter's. A coffee version that I sampled lightens up the beer considerably, neutering some of the wonderful malt flavor of the original. It'll fill the bill for any coffee lover, however.
Availability: On draft at the brewery in Pueblo