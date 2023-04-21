Kölsch Is the Beer You Should Be Drinking This Spring

Kölsch isn’t a beer style that elicits excitement from many drinkers, or even brewers. The beer is often thought of as a light, lower-flavored beverage. But that trend has been changing in recent years as brewers new and old have taken a closer look at what separates a great Kölsch from a decent, easy drinking beer.
What they’ve learned, and subsequently translated into beer, is that the style can show variation and the delicate complexity can be a real joy for drinkers.
Kölsch has often been used as a catch-all term in the United States for any ale brewed with a Kölsch yeast, no matter the malt or hops used, and sometimes with the addition of fruits and spices. In Cologne, Germany, the birthplace of Kölsch, it’s a bit more defined.
Brewers in Cologne take the style so seriously that they even created a Kölsch Convention in 1986, which stated that Kölsch has to be pale, dry, hoppy and bright. This generally holds true today, though the definition of “hoppy” may be loosely used by some of the larger breweries in the city.
Within the confines of “pale, dry, hoppy and bright,” there is a surprising amount of room for one to play. Few locals know this better than head brewer and operating partner of Idaho Springs-based Westbound & Down, Jake Gardner. “I spent about a week in Cologne with the [sole] purpose of drinking different Kölsch around town,” he says. “It’s pretty diverse in terms of flavor. You have Paffgen, which is pretty hop forward, pretty bitter. Then you have Malzmuhle, which is very malt-forward.”
Bierstadt’s Ashleigh Carter, developed the recipe for Chicago Peaks Kölsch, a beer that won silver at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival. It has a clean bitterness and moderate hop flavor, thanks to the early addition of noble German hops Hallertauer Mittelfruh and Tettnanger, the former helping reign in some of the lemony notes from the latter.
The beer is fermented around 55 degrees Fahrenheit, a temperature that Gardner says restrains some of the pear esters from the yeast. The beer is then treated like Bierstadt treats its lagers, a slow and cold fermentation, followed by a gradual step down, before spending some time at lager temperatures near freezing, and eventually getting a run through the filter. The beer is always made at Westbound (Bierstadt doesn’t make ales at its brewery), and customers can expect to see it a few times a year.
One beer that has enjoyed year round success is Joyride Brewing’s Ice Cutter Kölsch. Prior to founding the Edgewater brewery, owner Dave Bergen experimented on a homebrew scale with a Kölsch recipe. That beer eventually turned into Ice Cutter, named after a little bit of local history.
According to lore, over 150 years ago a local farmer, Thomas Sloan, tapped into a water aquifer while digging a well to irrigate his farmland. This caused a massive flood that turned into what is now Sloan’s Lake, which sits across the street from Joyride. Sloan needed income to replace his farming, so he cut ice from the lake in the winter and sold it to local brewers, many of which were of German descent.
Ice Cutter is a bit maltier than Chicago Peaks, due to the fact that the beer uses some Vienna malt in the grist. “It adds a little bit of malt complexity,” says Bies. "It darkens it up a touch, while still being able to stay dry.” Both these beers use pale malt from well-known German maltster Weyermann, and like Chicago Peaks, Ice Cutter is using German noble hops as well. (100 percent Hallertauer Mittelfruh to be exact.)
Two other Kölsch beers from Colorado that show the range of the style include 8 Second Kölsch from Elevation Beer Company in Poncha Springs and Colorado Kölsch from Steamworks Brewing Company in Durango. These two beers are reminiscent of some of the lighter, smoother, less hop-focused versions in Cologne, like Gilden and Sion. Both of these beers are available year-round, and while the breweries are in the mountains, they can be found in liquor stores all across the front range.
Over in Cologne, Kölsch is served in a tall, thin, 200 milliliter (about 6.8 fluid ounces) glass called a stange. It’s usually the only beer you can get in the brewery, and it is continuously served by a waiter, known as a köbes, in a tray, called a kranz. This is what has come to be known as “Kölsch service.”
It is quite the experience over Cologne, and the köbes will continue to replace your empty glass with a fresh one automatically, putting a check mark on your coaster each time, until you signal “stop,” by placing the coaster over your glass.
Several breweries in Colorado have done a very good job of replicating this service. Fritz Family Brewers in Niwot began early last summer with Cuckoo for Kölsch, followed by 4 Noses Brewing Company in Broomfield with Kölsch Night.
This year, Burns Family Artisan Ales kicked off service in March with Wilkommen!, a 5.9 percent ABV collaboration with Great Divide that is well worth seeking out.
Visit Burns Family at 2505 West 2nd Avenue from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sundays to experience Kölsch Service. Fritz Family is starting its Kölsch Service on Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. beginning May 3.
While many breweries see Kölsch as a beer to fill a spot on the menu for an "easy, drinkable, light” beer, especially for the typical BMC (Bud/Miller/Coors) customer, rest assured that select brewers in Colorado are taking this style seriously, and creating some delicious pale, German-style brews.