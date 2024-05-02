This Week in Beer: Milieu Opens, Prost Taps Maibock, and More

As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news you need to know. Here's the latest:
Milieu Fermentation Opens in Aurora
The Story: The new brewery replaces the former Ursula Brewery and opens at noon Friday, May 3.
The Scoop: Milieu is helmed by Andrew Bergeron and Rob Bessett, both former Ursula employees. The space is designed to showcase the art of fermentation across many different beverage types, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. It could serve as a showcase for other breweries on how to adapt to an ever-diversifying taproom drinker. Modern drinkers expect to have more options than just traditional beer, and the industry has been sorting out what that looks like in recent years. Nickel City Provisions will be on hand with food both Friday and Saturday, May 4.
Brewers Rendezvous Tickets on Sale
The Story: The Colorado Brewers Guild and Salida Chamber of Commerce-hosted festival is an industry favorite.
The Scoop: Every summer, beer fans and brewing industry members travel to the central Arkansas Valley to attend the Brewers Rendezvous, which is slated for July 15 this year. The weekend has a friendly and relaxing vibe, very much aided by the laid-back and fun nature of the surrounding area, which includes Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs. More than 100 beers will pour from over 65 breweries; tickets start at $60.
Upcoming Events
Mile High Asian Food Week at Comrade
Friday, May 3, 3 to 8 p.m.
Comrade Brewing
7667 Iliff Avenue
Comrade is a sponsor of Mile High Asian Food Week, a celebration of Colorado's AANHPI culinary scene, and is celebrating Friday with an array of vendors, including the Sweet Life, Colorado Cocoa Pod and Sweet Rice Flour. Mile High Asian Food Week runs through May 4; see our guide to can't-miss events.
Maifest
Saturday, May 4
Prost Brewing
LoHi, Northglenn and Highlands Ranch locations
Prost is tapping its Maibock in style, with live music and ceremonial tappings across three locations. The new, flagship Northglenn location will feature live performances by Alpen Auerhahn, a Colorado-based Schuhplattler and a traditional Maibaum tanz group (Maypole Dancers), at 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. The Maibock itself will be tapped at Highlands Ranch at 1, LoHi at 2 and Northglenn at 3 p.m. The beer is a strong, pale malty version at 8 percent ABV; Prost says it has notes of lemongrass, toasted hazelnut malt and a moderate bitterness from its German hops.
Spangaversary: Spangalang's Ninth Anniversary
Saturday, May 4, 6 to 9 p.m.
Spangalang Brewery
2736 Welton Street
Spangalang is hosting a live-music showcase to celebrate its ninth anniversary. The Fire Squad is an ensemble brought together by Spangalang's management team that includes musicians from various bands that have played the brewery; Tony Exum Jr. will be on saxophone, Greg Goodle on guitar, Vince Wiggins on flute, Motown on drums, Carl Jackson on bass, Hugh Ragin on trumpet and AJ Salas on keys. Jazz, funk and soul will be played throughout the night, and general admission to the show is $15. VIP reservations, which include premium seating, personal service and a complimentary drink, are available for two or four people.
Rotating Tap Comedy
Saturday, May 4, 8 p.m.
Barquentine Brewing
5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
Rotating tap comedy comes to Barquentine. This is a free event, but there's a suggested two-drink minimum.
From the Brewery: Unlike any other beer you’ve ever experienced, King of Carrot Flowers, a carrot juice and elderflower Saison, defies convention, crafted with culinary balance in mind.
From the Glass: The beer is really striking in the glass. It pours a murky orange that almost matches the can. A wide variety of fruits can be found in the nose and taste; honey tangerine, pear and cantaloupe were three prominent ones for me. The commercial French Saison yeast strain can be difficult to manage, especially in lower-alcohol beers, but the elderflower really adds some depth and sweetness that keeps this from being too dry and biting. There's a noticeable coriander and orange flavor that lingers into the finish, and it's really effective at adding the perception of sweetness. This beer has its fans, and having a glass for the first time in a while reminds me of why it's turned into a bit of a cult favorite.
Availability: At the brewery on draft and in cans, as well as distributed throughout Colorado.