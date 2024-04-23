Eat Your Way Through Mile High Asian Food Week

From Sunday, April 28 through Saturday, May 4, Mile High Asian Food Week (MHAFW) will highlight more than 100 culinary businesses offering limited-time specials, prix fixe menus collaborations, discounts and more — double the number of vendors that participated in last year’s inaugural event.
“As a Denver native, I never would have thought this kind of support would be so readily available to our community,” says Penelope Wong, a 2024 James Beard finalist and owner of participating vendor Yuan Wonton.
Annie VanDan, a key MHAFW organizer and publisher of Asian Avenue Magazine, affirms that last year, the event inspired many in and outside of the local AANHPI community to visit new restaurants and try new dishes — which is the week’s primary goal.
Given last year’s success, many vendors were quick to re-enlist or sign up for the first time, and MHAFW 2024 has attracted an increase in sponsors, too. Additional financial support allowed for lead-up events, as well as the creation of a volunteer street team that has been working to bring greater diversity to the lineup.
Annie VanDan, a key MHAFW organizer and publisher of Asian Avenue Magazine, affirms that last year, the event inspired many in and outside of the local AANHPI community to visit new restaurants and try new dishes — which is the week’s primary goal.
Given last year’s success, many vendors were quick to re-enlist or sign up for the first time, and MHAFW 2024 has attracted an increase in sponsors, too. Additional financial support allowed for lead-up events, as well as the creation of a volunteer street team that has been working to bring greater diversity to the lineup.
VanDan explains, “When people think of Asian cuisine, it's generally East Asian.” To ensure MHAFW was more holistically representative this year, an extra push was made to include restaurants serving less common cuisines, like Urban Burma in Aurora's international food hall, Mango House.
Since last year, MHAFW has tightened its vendor qualifications based on feedback from Denver’s Asian community. Now, participants are required not only to serve Asian cuisine, but must also be AANHPI-owned.
In part, this new stipulation grants API business owners who, according to VanDan, “do not really promote their identity,” an opportunity to show pride in their cultural backgrounds. “For example, GetRight's Bakery, Sweet Action ice cream, Olive & Finch — all of them are API-owned, but most people in the community did not know that. Part of what we're trying to do this year is share the stories of the people behind the businesses.”
To accommodate other interested eateries, such as those that have an API-identifying chef or general manager, MHAFW organizers encouraged collaborations. VanDan names the Clayton Hotel as an example, whose Asian event manager partnered with Lao American chef Devin Keopraphay of Rising Tiger to be a part of MHAFW.
Since last year, MHAFW has tightened its vendor qualifications based on feedback from Denver’s Asian community. Now, participants are required not only to serve Asian cuisine, but must also be AANHPI-owned.
In part, this new stipulation grants API business owners who, according to VanDan, “do not really promote their identity,” an opportunity to show pride in their cultural backgrounds. “For example, GetRight's Bakery, Sweet Action ice cream, Olive & Finch — all of them are API-owned, but most people in the community did not know that. Part of what we're trying to do this year is share the stories of the people behind the businesses.”
To accommodate other interested eateries, such as those that have an API-identifying chef or general manager, MHAFW organizers encouraged collaborations. VanDan names the Clayton Hotel as an example, whose Asian event manager partnered with Lao American chef Devin Keopraphay of Rising Tiger to be a part of MHAFW.
Collaboration was also recommended to Asian business owners who don’t generally serve AANHPI cuisine, although many have opted to serve special menus featuring Asian ingredients in honor of the week.
The latter applies to GetRight's, which was recently named our Best of Denver 2024 pick for Best New Bakery. It will serve a Korean egg drop sandwich and Japanese-style egg salad sandwich to meet the event’s criteria and highlight co-owner Matt Dulin’s cultural heritage.
Dulin is half-Asian and identifies as both Korean and Japanese. He explains that during the Korean War, his mom was adopted by a European woman from Flagstaff, Arizona. “Growing up, I didn’t know enough about being Asian to be accepted into Asian groups,” he says.
According to VanDan, MHAFW is also very much about building community. Dulin affirms, “It brings around people who might have references that I can pick up on and learn from," like Long Nguyen and Shauna Seaman, co-owners of Pho King Rapidos, who have served as mentors as he works to create the perfect bánh mì.
Like many chefs participating in MHAFW, Dulin doesn’t shy away from experimenting with flavors from various cultures. He says that during the event, “I'll probably have different specials every day, and they're not just going to be Japanese and Korean. I'll just be leaning into wherever the inspiration goes.”
The latter applies to GetRight's, which was recently named our Best of Denver 2024 pick for Best New Bakery. It will serve a Korean egg drop sandwich and Japanese-style egg salad sandwich to meet the event’s criteria and highlight co-owner Matt Dulin’s cultural heritage.
Dulin is half-Asian and identifies as both Korean and Japanese. He explains that during the Korean War, his mom was adopted by a European woman from Flagstaff, Arizona. “Growing up, I didn’t know enough about being Asian to be accepted into Asian groups,” he says.
According to VanDan, MHAFW is also very much about building community. Dulin affirms, “It brings around people who might have references that I can pick up on and learn from," like Long Nguyen and Shauna Seaman, co-owners of Pho King Rapidos, who have served as mentors as he works to create the perfect bánh mì.
Like many chefs participating in MHAFW, Dulin doesn’t shy away from experimenting with flavors from various cultures. He says that during the event, “I'll probably have different specials every day, and they're not just going to be Japanese and Korean. I'll just be leaning into wherever the inspiration goes.”
Mukja, which will help sling sandwiches at GetRight’s on Saturday, May 4, is another MHAFW vendor that embraces diversity. Its food truck specializes in Korean fusion fare, such as cheese dogs and wonton nachos. Its special for the week will be a take on the McDonald's McRib, available during pop-ups at Tí Cafe, Ruby's Market and Station 26 Brewing Company.
Similarly, Pho King Rapidos will blend culinary influences, serving its bánh xèo tacos during MHAFW. Nguyen says that during family get-togethers, his “mom and aunties would set up their individual butane burners and crank out bánh xèos” — which he describes as similar to a crêpe but rather than eggs, it's primarily made with rice flour, cornstarch and turmeric.
The version from Pho King Rapidos takes cues from tradition but the bánh xèos will be fried into hard-shell tacos filled with lettuce, pickled carrot and daikon, cilantro and perilla. Patrons can select from three versions: caramelized pork belly with nước chấm vinaigrette; shrimp with a jalapeño and lime-infused green sauce; and lemongrass chicken with a Greek yogurt-based drizzle.
Similarly, Pho King Rapidos will blend culinary influences, serving its bánh xèo tacos during MHAFW. Nguyen says that during family get-togethers, his “mom and aunties would set up their individual butane burners and crank out bánh xèos” — which he describes as similar to a crêpe but rather than eggs, it's primarily made with rice flour, cornstarch and turmeric.
The version from Pho King Rapidos takes cues from tradition but the bánh xèos will be fried into hard-shell tacos filled with lettuce, pickled carrot and daikon, cilantro and perilla. Patrons can select from three versions: caramelized pork belly with nước chấm vinaigrette; shrimp with a jalapeño and lime-infused green sauce; and lemongrass chicken with a Greek yogurt-based drizzle.
MAKfam, which was our Best of Denver pick for Best Bew Fine-Casual Restaurant, will also spotlight a sentimental recipe. Chef Kenneth Wan, one of this year’s James Beard Award semifinalists, recalls, “Growing up, one of my favorite dishes my mom would make is a saucy, braised sweet pork rib. Every time she makes it, I would eat three to four bowls of rice, covering every grain with the sauce.”
Meta Asian Kitchen, the Avanti concept that preceded MAKfam, his mom shared her recipe — and Wan was surprised to learn that Coca-Cola was one of the ingredients. Mama Wan's braised pork belly over rice will be available throughout the week.
MAKfam will also host Panda Bao by Aimee Zheng, who’s been on staff at the restaurant since 2022. Originally from Chengdu, China, Zheng will showcase Sichuan dishes she ate growing up on Wednesday, May 1, including handmade spicy pork baos, barbecue eggplant, dry pot chicken and pork ribs soup noodle, among other plates.
Kids Table, a concept by Melissa Mooney that serves vegan versions of Filipino staples such as vegan lumpia, “chik'n” adobo and tofu pancit, will also pop up at MAKfam on Thursday, May 2.
Doris Yuen, MAKfam co-owner and Wan’s wife, recalls the duo’s challenging pop-up days early on in their business ventures. “Chef and I opened MAKfam to share our food but also, we want to help to build the APPNHI community here in Denver. By supporting new Asian businesses, we hope to create a space where others feel free to reach out for help," she says.
Meta Asian Kitchen, the Avanti concept that preceded MAKfam, his mom shared her recipe — and Wan was surprised to learn that Coca-Cola was one of the ingredients. Mama Wan's braised pork belly over rice will be available throughout the week.
MAKfam will also host Panda Bao by Aimee Zheng, who’s been on staff at the restaurant since 2022. Originally from Chengdu, China, Zheng will showcase Sichuan dishes she ate growing up on Wednesday, May 1, including handmade spicy pork baos, barbecue eggplant, dry pot chicken and pork ribs soup noodle, among other plates.
Kids Table, a concept by Melissa Mooney that serves vegan versions of Filipino staples such as vegan lumpia, “chik'n” adobo and tofu pancit, will also pop up at MAKfam on Thursday, May 2.
Doris Yuen, MAKfam co-owner and Wan’s wife, recalls the duo’s challenging pop-up days early on in their business ventures. “Chef and I opened MAKfam to share our food but also, we want to help to build the APPNHI community here in Denver. By supporting new Asian businesses, we hope to create a space where others feel free to reach out for help," she says.
Yuan Wonton is also partnering with other local businesses during MHAFW. The Sweet Life Culinary Productions will pop up on Sunday, April 28 and owner Elisa Hindes will offer homestyle Filipino combo meals served with rice, lumpia and a complimentary dessert.For more information on Mile High Asian Food Week, including a full list of vendors and route-planning tools, visit milehighafw.com.
Of course, Yuan Wonton will also offer specials of its own from its Park Hill brick-and-mortar. Available Tuesday, April 30 through Friday, May 3, the lineup includes its XL xiao long bao soup dumplings, which were a hit in its food truck days. “The minute we rolled it out, there was so much fanfare over the item,” says Wong.
Scratch-made mooncakes also debuted on Yuan Wonton’s food truck and Wong says that since then, she and staff members have been experimenting with different flavors including red bean, black sesame and a blend of fresh taro and ube — all things to look forward to during MHAFW.
Additionally, Yuan Wonton and Asian-owned French eatery Noisette will host a collaborative dinner on Wednesday, May 1. Wong says that she’s very familiar with the items on the final menu, having enjoyed them growing up, but that neither eatery typically offers these dishes. Given the exclusivity and both restaurants’ esteem, reservations quickly sold out.
But without question, there are more than enough meals to go around. Yuen mirrors the feelings of many participants, saying, “We're excited to be a part of this growth and movement in the Asian community in Denver. Let's continue to take up space and celebrate each other.”
Of course, Yuan Wonton will also offer specials of its own from its Park Hill brick-and-mortar. Available Tuesday, April 30 through Friday, May 3, the lineup includes its XL xiao long bao soup dumplings, which were a hit in its food truck days. “The minute we rolled it out, there was so much fanfare over the item,” says Wong.
Scratch-made mooncakes also debuted on Yuan Wonton’s food truck and Wong says that since then, she and staff members have been experimenting with different flavors including red bean, black sesame and a blend of fresh taro and ube — all things to look forward to during MHAFW.
Additionally, Yuan Wonton and Asian-owned French eatery Noisette will host a collaborative dinner on Wednesday, May 1. Wong says that she’s very familiar with the items on the final menu, having enjoyed them growing up, but that neither eatery typically offers these dishes. Given the exclusivity and both restaurants’ esteem, reservations quickly sold out.
But without question, there are more than enough meals to go around. Yuen mirrors the feelings of many participants, saying, “We're excited to be a part of this growth and movement in the Asian community in Denver. Let's continue to take up space and celebrate each other.”