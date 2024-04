Eat Your Way Through Mile High Asian Food Week

— double the number of vendors that participated in last year’s inaugural event . From Sunday, April 28 through Saturday, May 4, Mile High Asian Food Week (MHAFW) will highlight more than 100 culinary businesses offering limited-time specials, prix fixe menus collaborations, discounts and more









Annie VanDan, a key MHAFW organizer and publisher of Asian Avenue Magazine, affirms that last year, the event inspired many in and outside of the local AANHPI community to visit new restaurants and try new dishes — which is the week’s primary goal.



Given last year’s success, many vendors were quick to re-enlist or sign up for the first time, and MHAFW 2024 has attracted an increase in sponsors, too. Additional financial support allowed for lead-up events, as well as the creation of a volunteer street team that has been working to bring greater diversity to the lineup.





click to enlarge MHAFW vendor Urban Burma specializes in traditional Burmese cuisine. Urban Burma



Since last year, MHAFW has tightened its vendor qualifications based on feedback from Denver’s Asian community. Now, participants are required not only to serve Asian cuisine, but must also be AANHPI-owned.



In part, this new stipulation grants API business owners who, according to VanDan, “do not really promote their identity,” an opportunity to show pride in their cultural backgrounds. “For example,



VanDan explains, "When people think of Asian cuisine, it's generally East Asian." To ensure MHAFW was more holistically representative this year, an extra push was made to include restaurants serving less common cuisines, like Urban Burma in Aurora's international food hall, Mango House. With several bi-lingual volunteers, an emphasis was also placed on getting immigrant-generation businesses to participate. But VanDan admits, "When I look at the list of [vendors], it's still mostly second or third-generation API business owners, and so that will continue to be an effort going forward."

Since last year, MHAFW has tightened its vendor qualifications based on feedback from Denver's Asian community. Now, participants are required not only to serve Asian cuisine, but must also be AANHPI-owned.

In part, this new stipulation grants API business owners who, according to VanDan, "do not really promote their identity," an opportunity to show pride in their cultural backgrounds. "For example, GetRight's Bakery, Sweet Action ice cream, Olive & Finch — all of them are API-owned, but most people in the community did not know that. Part of what we're trying to do this year is share the stories of the people behind the businesses."

To accommodate other interested eateries, such as those that have an API-identifying chef or general manager, MHAFW organizers encouraged collaborations. VanDan names the Clayton Hotel as an example, whose Asian event manager partnered with Lao American chef Devin Keopraphay of Rising Tiger to be a part of MHAFW.

click to enlarge Olive & Finch will offer a special MHAFW menu featuring Asian-inspired sandwiches, bowls, beverages and more. Olive & Finch

"As a Denver native, I never would have thought this kind of support would be so readily available to our community," says Penelope Wong, a 2024 James Beard finalist and owner of participating vendor Yuan Wonton.





The latter applies to GetRight's, which was recently named our Best of Denver 2024 pick for



Dulin is half-Asian and identifies as both Korean and Japanese. He explains that during the Korean War, his mom was adopted by a European woman from Flagstaff, Arizona. “Growing up, I didn’t know enough about being Asian to be accepted into Asian groups,” he says.



According to VanDan, MHAFW is also very much about building community. Dulin affirms, “It brings around people who might have references that I can pick up on and learn from," like Long Nguyen and Shauna Seaman, co-owners of Pho King Rapidos, who have served as mentors as he works to create the perfect bánh mì.



Collaboration was also recommended to Asian business owners who don't generally serve AANHPI cuisine, although many have opted to serve special menus featuring Asian ingredients in honor of the week.

The latter applies to GetRight's, which was recently named our Best of Denver 2024 pick for Best New Bakery. It will serve a Korean egg drop sandwich and Japanese-style egg salad sandwich to meet the event's criteria and highlight co-owner Matt Dulin's cultural heritage.

Dulin is half-Asian and identifies as both Korean and Japanese. He explains that during the Korean War, his mom was adopted by a European woman from Flagstaff, Arizona. "Growing up, I didn't know enough about being Asian to be accepted into Asian groups," he says.

According to VanDan, MHAFW is also very much about building community. Dulin affirms, "It brings around people who might have references that I can pick up on and learn from," like Long Nguyen and Shauna Seaman, co-owners of Pho King Rapidos, who have served as mentors as he works to create the perfect bánh mì.

Like many chefs participating in MHAFW, Dulin doesn't shy away from experimenting with flavors from various cultures. He says that during the event, "I'll probably have different specials every day, and they're not just going to be Japanese and Korean. I'll just be leaning into wherever the inspiration goes."

click to enlarge Enjoy Mukja’s “cheese dog trifecta” during MHAFW. Mukja





Similarly, Pho King Rapidos will blend culinary influences, serving its bánh xèo tacos during MHAFW. Nguyen says that during family get-togethers, his “mom and aunties would set up their individual butane burners and crank out bánh xèos” — which he describes as similar to a crêpe but rather than eggs, it's primarily made with rice flour, cornstarch and turmeric.



Mukja, which will help sling sandwiches at GetRight's on Saturday, May 4, is another MHAFW vendor that embraces diversity. Its food truck specializes in Korean fusion fare, such as cheese dogs and wonton nachos. Its special for the week will be a take on the McDonald's McRib, available during pop-ups at Tí Cafe, Ruby's Market and Station 26 Brewing Company.

Similarly, Pho King Rapidos will blend culinary influences, serving its bánh xèo tacos during MHAFW. Nguyen says that during family get-togethers, his "mom and aunties would set up their individual butane burners and crank out bánh xèos" — which he describes as similar to a crêpe but rather than eggs, it's primarily made with rice flour, cornstarch and turmeric.

The version from Pho King Rapidos takes cues from tradition but the bánh xèos will be fried into hard-shell tacos filled with lettuce, pickled carrot and daikon, cilantro and perilla. Patrons can select from three versions: caramelized pork belly with nước chấm vinaigrette; shrimp with a jalapeño and lime-infused green sauce; and lemongrass chicken with a Greek yogurt-based drizzle.



click to enlarge MAKfam owners Kenneth Wan and Doris Yuen celebrating its grand opening in late 2023. Lucy Beaugard



MAKfam will also host







MAKfam, which was our Best of Denver pick for Best New Fine-Casual Restaurant, will also spotlight a sentimental recipe. Chef Kenneth Wan, one of this year's James Beard Award semifinalists, recalls, "Growing up, one of my favorite dishes my mom would make is a saucy, braised sweet pork rib. Every time she makes it, I would eat three to four bowls of rice, covering every grain with the sauce."

He explains that early into the idea of opening Meta Asian Kitchen, the Avanti concept that preceded MAKfam, his mom shared her recipe — and Wan was surprised to learn that Coca-Cola was one of the ingredients. Mama Wan's braised pork belly over rice will be available throughout the week.

MAKfam will also host Panda Bao by Aimee Zheng, who's been on staff at the restaurant since 2022. Originally from Chengdu, China, Zheng will showcase Sichuan dishes she ate growing up on Wednesday, May 1, including handmade spicy pork baos, barbecue eggplant, dry pot chicken and pork ribs soup noodle, among other plates. Kids Table, a concept by Melissa Mooney that serves vegan versions of Filipino staples such as vegan lumpia, "chik'n" adobo and tofu pancit, will also pop up at MAKfam on Thursday, May 2.

Doris Yuen, MAKfam co-owner and Wan's wife, recalls the duo's challenging pop-up days early on in their business ventures. "Chef and I opened MAKfam to share our food but also, we want to help to build the APPNHI community here in Denver. By supporting new Asian businesses, we hope to create a space where others feel free to reach out for help," she says.

click to enlarge The Sweet Life Culinary Productions will serve Filipino fare during its Yuan Wonton pop-up. The Sweet Life Culinary Productions