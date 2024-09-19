This Week in Beer: Bell Brothers Closing, and Some Big Bashes

As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:
Mishap Coffee Opens at Second Dawn Brewing
The Story: Mishap will offer both cups of coffee and to-go bags out of the taproom at Second Dawn.
The Scoop: Coffee will be offered Wednesday through Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Second Dawn and Mishap join several other brewery/coffee combinations in Denver, including FlyteCo Tower and Incantation Brewing. Novel Strand used to partner with Queen City Collective, but that ended this summer. There are clear synergies between coffee and beer, beyond the latter using the former as an ingredient in some styles. Customers often appreciate the small-batch, handcrafted nature of both, and brewery taprooms are often under-utilized during the morning hours.
To celebrate the partnership, Second Dawn will be hosting the BarkToberfest Party on Saturday, September 21, from noon to 6 p.m. The day will be full of dog games, giveaways, pet portraits, a fashion show and more.
Bell Brothers Brewing Closing
The Story: The Colorado Springs brewery will close on September 29.
The Scoop: Co-owner Liz Bell tells Westword that the move is purely financial: The brewery has not seen enough business. The market took a turn in July 2023 and hasn't recovered, she says. With a traditionally slower winter season coming up, the owners made the tough decision to close. Bell hopes that patrons realize that small mom-and-pop businesses — whether they are restaurants, bookstores or breweries — need the support of the community if they're going to stay open. The brewery will be offering specials leading up to the closure and releasing its Rover Smasher barleywine.
Upcoming Events
Lady Justice Eighth Anniversary Party
Saturday, September 21, noon to 8 p.m.
Lady Justice Brewing
3242 South Acoma Street, Englewood
Lady Justice has never thrown an anniversary party before, but after eight years of making beer and bringing an inclusive space to the Denver area, it is finally ready. Along with brewing up some favorite beers from the original 2016 lineup, Lady J is also releasing its Ladyhosen Märzen and bringing some Oktoberfest love to the taproom.
Castle Rock Oktoberfest
Saturday, September 21, 1 to 9 p.m.
Wilcox Square
4th and Wilcox, Castle Rock
Join over sixty breweries, distilleries, makers and more for what is sure to be a massive party in downtown Castle Rock. Free entertainment and other events will be offered throughout the day.
Bines and Brews Beer Fest
Saturday, September 21, 1 to 5 p.m.
Limbach Park
176 Front Street, Monument
This adults-only, dog-free beer festival will cap attendance at 400 patrons. Over fifteen breweries will be represented, with tickets at $25.
Kölsch Service
Saturday, September 21, 2 to 6 p.m.
Odyssey Beerwerks
5535 West 53rd Avenue, Arvada
Odyssey is offering ten-ounce pours of its Gold Strike Kölsch. Modeled after the tradition used in Cologne, Germany, servers will replace your empty glass with a full one, putting a checkmark on your coaster. When you've had enough, simply put your coaster on your glass to indicate that you are finished. Your server will then tally up your ticks and cash you out. Gold Strike was one of our top beers of 2023, so it's not to be missed. Bald Man's burritos will be slinging food all day as well. Odyssey is always a 21+ establishment.
