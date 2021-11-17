Support Us

Beer Man

Six Cranberry Beers to Get You in the Mood for Thanksgiving

November 17, 2021 10:03AM

River North Brewery
I don't know about you, but I prefer my cranberry straight from an Ocean Spray can, complete with the can imprint in the jelly and the slurping sound it makes when you squeeze it out. And I don't try to fancify it on the table, either. I want to make sure that those around me can also enjoy this bright-red marvel.

You may prefer your cranberry prepared differently, however, either homemade or with a variety of ingredients like walnuts, orange juice and marshmallows. And that's okay. We can all be different. But if you like your cranberry in beer, then this is the week to find a host of cranberry beers on tap. Gobble, gobble.
DENVER BEER CO.
Denver Beer Co.
Cranberry Princess Yum Yum
Denver Beer Co.
As a warm-up for Turkey Day, Denver Beer Co. recently tapped Cranberry Princess Yum Yum in all three of its taprooms. It features DBC's "traditional German kolsch fermented with both cranberries and a dash of orange peel, just like your favorite Thanksgiving side dish," the brewery says. You can also get it as part of the brewery's annual Thanksgiving beer and pie pairing, which returns November 20.

TIVOLI BREWING
Tivoli Brewing
Get Stuffed Holiday Ale
Tivoli Brewing
This smaller-batch spiced ale from Tivoli Brewing comes in big, at 8.8 percent ABV. "Stuffed to the brim with cranberry, orange and clove, [it] pairs with any festivity," the brewery says. "Get Stuffed features a malty backbone that stands up to bold flavors and cold weather." It is now on draft and in six-packs to go.

EPIC BREWING
Epic Brewing
Cranberry IPA
Epic Brewing
In order to "keep you company through the change of seasons," Epic Brewing recently unveiled Cranberry IPA, which it says was brewed with "loads of cranberry purée, heaps of Citra and Amarillo hops, and a little bit of lactose." The beer is available now on tap and in four-packs of 16-ounce cans to go.
RIVER NORTH BREWERY
River North Brewery
Holiday Blonde
River North Brewery
Holiday Blonde returns to both of River North Brewery's taprooms. This 6 percent ABV cranberry, orange and cinnamon ale will be available on tap and in Crowlers to go starting November 20. There isn't much of this taproom favorite, however, and it won't be back until next year.

NEW IMAGE BREWING
New Image Brewing
Berry Berry Fluffy
New Image Brewing
The latest beer in New Image Brewing's Fluffy series is Berry Berry Fluffy Double Milkshake IPA, an 8.5 percent ABV collaboration with More Brewing that is loaded with Thanksgiving vibes. There's orange zest, sweet cherries, Tahitian vanilla and lactose, along with the Berry (cranberry) and the Berry (raspberry). Available starting November 20 in cans and on tap, the beer was "loosely" inspired by an old family recipe for cranberry sauce, the brewery says.

JAGGED MOUNTAIN CRAFT BREWERY
Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery
Conditional Love
Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery
Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery will release Conditional Love Fruited Sour on November 23, as part of a triple can release. This tart 5 percent ABV Berliner weiss-style beer is made with with cranberry, orange, cinnamon and vanilla and offers a "refreshing" toast to the holiday, the brewery says.
Jonathan Shikes is a Denver native who writes about business and beer for Westword.
Contact: Jonathan Shikes

