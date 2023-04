Reader: Every Time I Read This List I Eat Mexican for Three Days

The worst 10 spots for green chile in New Mexico blow away every place on this list.

I'm from Colorado, born and raised, currently working in New Mexico.

Another Westword transplant reporter who doesn't know Colorado culture and history. I'll give you la loma. ...D+ card. Get out to nitty gritty of the city!



Every time I read these I salivate and then eat Mexican for three days straight.



I love to try all the green chiles. I don’t get tired of the debate because it gives me new places to try!



Every place thinks theirs is the best. We all have our favorite...there is no Best. Whatever you like as the Best is the Best....



Pro tip from New Mexico. Green chile is supposed to be green. Not orange or brown.



Green chile might not be an official dish at most Easter brunches, but no one can deny it goes well with eggs. And just about anything else, judging from some comments posted on our annual list of the ten places that serve the best green chile in metro Denver , including Efrain's of Boulder, our Best Green Chile winner in the Best of Denver 2023.Still, some readers get hot about these lists existing at all. In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of our top ten, others wonder why their favorites didn't make the cut. Where was Brewery Bar II? Tacos Jalisco? Las Delicias? Santiago's?And still others insist that New Mexico is the only place that makes green chile right. Says Steve:Suggests Louis:Counters Ryan:Adds David:Notes Daniel:Concludes Kristen:Have you tried green chile in New Mexico? What did you think? What is your favorite green chile in Denver? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]