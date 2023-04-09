Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Comment of the Day

Reader: Every Time I Read This List I Eat Mexican for Three Days

April 9, 2023 8:41AM

Efrain's of Boulder, 2023 Best of Denver winner.
Efrain's of Boulder, 2023 Best of Denver winner. Molly Martin
Green chile might not be an official dish at most Easter brunches, but no one can deny it goes well with eggs. And just about anything else, judging from some comments posted on our annual list of the ten places that serve the best green chile in metro Denver, including Efrain's of Boulder, our Best Green Chile winner in the Best of Denver 2023.

Still, some readers get hot about these lists existing at all. In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of our top ten, others wonder why their favorites didn't make the cut. Where was Brewery Bar II? Tacos Jalisco? Las Delicias? Santiago's?

And still others insist that New Mexico is the only place that makes green chile right. Says Steve: 
The worst 10 spots for green chile in New Mexico blow away every place on this list.
I'm from Colorado, born and raised, currently working in New Mexico.
Suggests Louis: 
Another Westword transplant reporter who doesn't know Colorado culture and history. I'll give you la loma. ...D+ card. Get out to nitty gritty of the city!
Counters Ryan:
Every time I read these I salivate and then eat Mexican for three days straight.
Adds David:
I love to try all the green chiles. I don’t get tired of the debate because it gives me new places to try!
Notes Daniel:
Every place thinks theirs is the best. We all have our favorite...there is no Best. Whatever you like as the Best is the Best....
Concludes Kristen: 
Pro tip from New Mexico. Green chile is supposed to be green. Not orange or brown.
Have you tried green chile in New Mexico? What did you think? What is your favorite green chile in Denver? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation