Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food Trucks

Summer Is Food Truck Season — Here Are the Five Best Places to Find Them

June 23, 2022 7:49AM

City Park Jazz's food truck lineup has expanded over the years.
City Park Jazz's food truck lineup has expanded over the years. Molly Martin
Denver's food truck scene is hotter than the weather has been in June (read: scorching). Still, other than following your favorite trucks on social media, it can be hard to track down your meals on wheels.

That's why we love hitting up the places where food trucks regularly gather, making them the perfect destinations for discovering new, delicious mobile food options. Here are your five best options:
click to enlarge Mac Shack was at a recent edition of City Park Jazz. - MOLLY MARTIN
Mac Shack was at a recent edition of City Park Jazz.
Molly Martin
City Park Jazz
A longstanding tradition, City Park Jazz isn't just about the free concerts (though this year's schedule is loaded with great acts); it's also just a great excuse to spend some time in the park with friends, enjoying the fresh air and the options at Food Truck Alley. The number of options have expanded over the years, and the 2022 selection is especially impressive, with everything from tacos, pizza and ice cream to Ethiopian, Greek and Cuban eats. City Park Jazz takes place every Sunday through August 7, and most shows start at 6 p.m., but check this year's calendar for specific details.
click to enlarge Still Smokin BBQ Food Truck is at Civic Center Eats weekly. - EVAN SEMÓN PHOTOGRAPHY
Still Smokin BBQ Food Truck is at Civic Center Eats weekly.
Evan Semón Photography
Civic Center Eats
Step up your lunch-break game at Civic Center EATS. This season, it's bringing food trucks and live music to Civic Center Park every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through September. The 2022 lineup includes some trucks that return every week, like Arepas House, Chuey Fu's, El Cubanaso and Still Smokin, as well as some rotating trucks like Billy’s Gourmet Hot Dogs, Mama Kabob and Sweet Action Ice Cream.
click to enlarge Street Food Social will be in Lakewood and at Sloan's Lake this week. - GUM POP PRESENTS
Street Food Social will be in Lakewood and at Sloan's Lake this week.
Gum Pop Presents

Street Food Social
Gum Pop Presents, the company behind popular events like TheBigWonderful and the Denver Bazaar, added this food-centric series this summer. Like an outdoor food hall, it's packed with options, and attendees are encouraged to taste small bites from a variety of trucks, then use the weekly Fan Fav voting program. The event is popping up at three different locations this year: Park Hill/Oneida Park one Thursday a month from 4 to 8 p.m. (June 23, July 28 and August 18); Sloan's Lake every Saturday through September 24, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Belmar in Lakewood every Friday through September 30 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Run Westy Run is now up and running in Westminster. - RUN WESTY RUN/INSTAGRAM
Run Westy Run is now up and running in Westminster.
Run Westy Run/Instagram

Run Westy Run
Blake Sanchez and Jeffrey and Mary Range recently launched this new food truck park in Westminster at 3151 West 70th Avenue, near the Westminster RTD station. While it has less volume — up to five trucks on weekends and two during the week — it's open every day except Monday, and over thirty trucks are set to make appearances at the location this summer. Simply Pizza is the anchor truck. The park is open 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. It has a bar that serves beer and canned wine, as well as plenty of seating where you can enjoy your meal.
click to enlarge Breweries and restaurants have set up outdoor seating on Larimer Street, and now food trucks are flocking there, too. - SARAH VOELKEL
Breweries and restaurants have set up outdoor seating on Larimer Street, and now food trucks are flocking there, too.
Sarah Voelkel
Larimer Street
Larimer Street in RiNo originally shut down between 29th and 30th streets in 2020 to give the bars and restaurants on that block an opportunity to expand their outdoor seating. But now this stretch has also become a hot spot for finding food trucks and other pop-ups at places like Finn's Manor and Our Mutual Friend Brewing, especially on weekends. While there's no way to know exactly who you'll find there, in recent weeks we spotted popular dumpling truck Yuan Wonton and got a taste of the goods from pizza pop-up Larry Bruno's on the OMF patio. 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation