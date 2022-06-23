Summer Is Food Truck Season — Here Are the Five Best Places to Find Them

Denver's food truck scene is hotter than the weather has been in June (read: scorching). Still, other than following your favorite trucks on social media, it can be hard to track down your meals on wheels.
That's why we love hitting up the places where food trucks regularly gather, making them the perfect destinations for discovering new, delicious mobile food options. Here are your five best options:
City Park Jazz
A longstanding tradition, City Park Jazz isn't just about the free concerts (though this year's schedule is loaded with great acts); it's also just a great excuse to spend some time in the park with friends, enjoying the fresh air and the options at Food Truck Alley. The number of options have expanded over the years, and the 2022 selection is especially impressive, with everything from tacos, pizza and ice cream to Ethiopian, Greek and Cuban eats. City Park Jazz takes place every Sunday through August 7, and most shows start at 6 p.m., but check this year's calendar for specific details.
Civic Center Eats
Step up your lunch-break game at Civic Center EATS. This season, it's bringing food trucks and live music to Civic Center Park every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through September. The 2022 lineup includes some trucks that return every week, like Arepas House, Chuey Fu's, El Cubanaso and Still Smokin, as well as some rotating trucks like Billy’s Gourmet Hot Dogs, Mama Kabob and Sweet Action Ice Cream.
Street Food Social
Gum Pop Presents, the company behind popular events like TheBigWonderful and the Denver Bazaar, added this food-centric series this summer. Like an outdoor food hall, it's packed with options, and attendees are encouraged to taste small bites from a variety of trucks, then use the weekly Fan Fav voting program. The event is popping up at three different locations this year: Park Hill/Oneida Park one Thursday a month from 4 to 8 p.m. (June 23, July 28 and August 18); Sloan's Lake every Saturday through September 24, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Belmar in Lakewood every Friday through September 30 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Run Westy Run
Blake Sanchez and Jeffrey and Mary Range recently launched this new food truck park in Westminster at 3151 West 70th Avenue, near the Westminster RTD station. While it has less volume — up to five trucks on weekends and two during the week — it's open every day except Monday, and over thirty trucks are set to make appearances at the location this summer. Simply Pizza is the anchor truck. The park is open 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. It has a bar that serves beer and canned wine, as well as plenty of seating where you can enjoy your meal.
Larimer Street in RiNo originally shut down between 29th and 30th streets in 2020 to give the bars and restaurants on that block an opportunity to expand their outdoor seating. But now this stretch has also become a hot spot for finding food trucks and other pop-ups at places like Finn's Manor and Our Mutual Friend Brewing, especially on weekends. While there's no way to know exactly who you'll find there, in recent weeks we spotted popular dumpling truck Yuan Wonton and got a taste of the goods from pizza pop-up Larry Bruno's on the OMF patio.