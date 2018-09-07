Brunch of the Week: Beast + Bottle Rises Above Basic Brunch

Step into Beast + Bottle for brunch on a weekend morning and you'll probably be greeted by tunes from the '60s, which help set the mood for the relaxed morning you're about to experience at the cute and sunny Uptown neighborhood bistro.

You'll also notice a giant mirror hanging on the back wall of the dining room, bearing the names of the Colorado farms that Beast + Bottle relies on to keep the kitchen stocked with meats and fresh produce. Both the music and the mirror are precursors to the overall brunch experience the B + B team has become adept at putting out since opening just over five years ago.

EXPAND Poutine is a brunch thing at Beast + Bottle. Bridget Wood

I don’t consider poutine a classic brunch dish (nor would most other regular brunchers), but I’m a sucker for cheese and gravy over fries. Beast + Bottle's breakfast version rivals the poutine I enjoyed in Montreal, where the dish first rose to fame. If you're like me, you'll fall for the shoestring fries drenched in pork gravy (instead of standard brown beef gravy) and loaded with cheese curds and pancetta. A fried egg topping the tangle of potatoes is what makes this version specifically tailored to brunch.