Brunch of the Week: Kachina Cantina Lets You Be the Bartender

If you've ever watched a bartender create a beautiful margarita and wanted to make your own, Kachina Cantina has the solution, because it hosts a build-your-own-margarita bar during brunch every Saturday and Sunday. With an artful margarita station stocked with fresh fruits and mixers, building your own boozy brunch beverage never seemed so possible!

The BYOM bar is bottomless and only costs $15. Once you order, your server will present you with a little coffee creamer full of tequila sitting inside a glass tumbler (no, you're not allowed to pour from the bottle). Take your tequila shot over to the BYOM station and choose a rim: a quick dip in lime juice followed by salt, black salt or chili salt. If you want a naked glass, just skip the lime and salt, grab a shaker and fill it with with ice, tequila and housemade margarita mix. Add strawberry puree, mango or a little extra agave to sweeten your beverage — and then it’s time to shake it up! Top with limes, blackberries, strawberries or jalapeños; I skewered my garnishes and placed them artfully on top of my glass. Am I ready to quit my day job and become a bartender? No, but the result was as delicious as it was lovely to behold.