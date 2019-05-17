Narrative Tells a New Brunch Story in Cherry Creek North

There's a new brunch story in Cherry Creek North. Narrative occupies the sleek glass storefront of the new Jacquard Hotel, serving hotel guests as well as Cherry Creek neighbors and shoppers looking for a healthy brunch along with more filling classics.

"We have a lot of regulars in the neighborhood, and some visit so often that I will make reservations for them just to make sure they are able to get a table on a busy day,” says brunch supervisor Sean Gojan, adding that despite the restaurant's young age, "sometimes it feels like Cheers.”

EXPAND Bridget Wood

Start your morning with fresh juices or choose between the orange-carrot protein smoothie with ginger, agave, chia and almond milk, or the açaí berry smoothie with blueberries, almond milk and local honey, which combines silky smoothness with a big dose of juicy berries.

Narrative specializes in boozier options, too, in case you're looking to indulge. The bar's take on the classic mimosa adds cucumber and a sprig of mint, which really change the dynamic of the drink. A playful brunch cocktail called the Velveteen Rabbit combines gin and carrot juice (appropriate, considering the name) over ice in a wine glass. There's also a hint of ginger and a cucumber garnish, making it aromatic and refreshing.

EXPAND Narrative's blueberry classics. Bridget Wood

Narrative's yogurt bowls are edible works of art rather than just messy combination of fruits, nuts and yogurt. The bowls mimic the smoothies, offering loads of fresh fruit and other ingredients, with choices of a superfood bowl with coconut, chia, berries, banana and granola, or the banana-split yogurt bowl, with caramelized bananas cut lengthwise and nestled atop a swirl of thick yogurt. Pineapple, mixed berries, cocoa nibs, granola and a drizzle of honey add sweetness and crunchy texture. The brûléed bananas offer a striking contrast against the stark white yogurt, and they taste great with the cocoa nibs and honey.

Traditionalists will be relieved to know that the bulk of the brunch menu offers staples such as eggs Benedict, omelets and French toast. Narrative adds its own twist to some breakfast classics, though, such as blueberry pancakes garnished with crunchy granola, or shrimp and grits slathered in housemade Tabasco butter.

Narrative is located at 222 Milwaukee Street in Cherry Creek and serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit the restaurant's website or call 720-571-8080. Hot tip: Narrative offers complimentary parking for up to three hours!