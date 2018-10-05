Brunch of the Week: Olive & Finch Has Skillet Skills

Olive & Finch has elevated the art of breakfast sandwiches — and of brunch in general — in the Uptown and Cherry Creek neighborhoods where chef/owner Mary Nguyen has planted her cozy all-day eateries. While the brunch menu seems long and daunting, there is almost always a small line at the counter, so you have a few minutes to contemplate your choices before it's your turn to order.

The counter is attached to a dessert and pastry display case, a small bar with a few stools, and and a coffee station pouring espresso drinks. Here is how it works: Place your order at the counter, take a cute table marker in the form of a wooden cube with your initial on it, find a table (preferably on the patio), and within a few minutes someone will be by with your drinks and food.

Chris Henning, general manager of the Cherry Creek location that opened in early 2017, explains that all pastries are made fresh every morning, which is why I picked the City French breakfast sandwich. Scrambled eggs, thin-sliced ham and brie are stacked into a flaky-yet-sturdy croissant. Sturdy might sound like a strange adjective for a pastry, but a croissant that can hold a hearty breakfast sandwich and not immediately disintegrate is the dream, and friends, I have found it!