Brunch of the Week: Rio Grande Has the Huevos

Huevos rancheros is a typical brunch dish, even outside of Mexican restaurants. You'll find them at the LoDo branch of Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, along with plenty of other south-of-the-border favorites that get the brunch treatment — even if it just means adding eggs and home fries to lunch and dinner entrees. But that's just fine with us; all the better to build a solid base for absorbing the Rio's legendary margaritas.

Steak and eggs are a prime example. Tender, thin-sliced steak — the same as what you'd find in the fajitas, tacos and burritos — is piled next to two eggs (your way), dice potatoes and black beans. The dish comes with warm and malleable housemade tortillas, so you can construct your own breakfast tacos, if hand-held brunch is your style.

While everything on the Rio Grande's menu could be considered a classic (since the cantina chain got its start in Fort Collins more than thirty years ago), the rellenos are the only dish listed under "Classics" on the menu. Breakfast rellenos are simply roasted and fried green chiles stuffed with eggs and cheese and flanked by more of those potatoes and black beans.