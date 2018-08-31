Brunch of the Week: Make the Rounds at Milk Market

Denver Milk Market at the Dairy Block downtown opened on June 1 and recently launched Sunday brunch. Whatever you're are looking for, I guarantee there's something for you, between the three concepts that open at 7 a.m., and the remaining dozen that begin serving at 11 a.m.

Brunch is offered until 2 p.m., and you can try a dangerous amount of food in that time. Since the genius behind this sprawling market, Frank Bonanno, runs all fifteen food and booze counters, you're free to carry your brunch orders and adult beverages anywhere within the space or onto the patio facing Wazee Street.

The three early-opening vendors serve all day, but with breakfast-focused items in the a.m. Morning Jones dishes up pastries, Captain Crunch cereal bars and vegan protein balls, all of which make for a good handheld snack while touring the the market for the rest of your brunch. Next up is FEM, short for flour, eggs and milk — the ingredients needed to make a crepe. If you're a crepe lover, you'll be delighted to see how many beautiful and enormous versions FEM produces, from the savory bacon, egg and cheddar to the sweet strawberries with Nutella, and even a build-your-own option. Round the corner and you'll find Lou’s Hot and Naked. Known for fried chicken (on the bone or in sandwiches), Lou’s also serves sizzling skillets with hashes and other morning-friendly options.