Brunch at the Triangle Means Movie- and Music-Themed Drag Shows

Brunch is usually fun enough on its own, but if you really want to up the ante, incorporating drag is the best way to outshine your current brunch game. The Triangle Bar downtown offers its Basic Bitch Brunch every Sunday if you can live without drag, but more importantly, the bar hosts drag brunches twice each month, one with a featured movie theme and the other with a featured artist. I was lucky enough to catch the 9 to 5 drag brunch, and it did not disappoint.

Roger Kerns runs the business side of the Triangle, while his business and life partner, Sean O’Grady, oversees the kitchen side. "Brunch is our chance to try new items, test the waters and of course add our own flair,” Kerns notes.

The Triangle's brunch menu has most of the same offerings week after week, although new additions are occasionally made. But the names of the dishes change with each brunch to involve puns and references based on the featured movie or artist.

EXPAND Bridget Wood

Judy’s French toast, for example (named this week for Jane Fonda's character in 9 to 5), is a classic dish and will always be on the menu, since it's a real crowd-pleaser. For the dish, thick baguette slices are dipped in crème brulee custard and then grilled. Served with fresh berries and a dusting of powdered sugar, it's a little sweeter than most French toast (which isn't a problem, since I have a sweet tooth).

The Ungrateful Boss is a new dish that combines waffles with Southwestern ingredients in a satisfying way. Crisp-edged waffles come topped with black beans, housemade green chile, cheese, avocado, two fried eggs and cilantro. Other movie-themed dishes this week included the Embezzlement breakfast sandwich and the Skinny and Sweet Benedict.

Performers dressed as Judy, Violet and Doralee kept brunchers entertained with loud, bubbly songs from 9 to 5 and '80s garb. Doralee sang the Dolly Parton theme song (of course), and Violet channeled Lilly Tomlin, incorporating the actress's old comedy routines into her set.

EXPAND Bridget Wood

Included in the ticket price are four drink vouchers good for either build-your-own mimosas or Bloody Marys. Mimosa mixers include orange and grapefruit juice, but the bloody Mary accoutrements are extensive. For the weekly Basic Bitch brunch, the bar offers $2 mimosas, $4 Bloodies or champagne bottle service starting at just $12.

Tickets for themed brunches can be purchased in advance (which I recommend, because the place fills up quickly). On movie-themed weekends, there are screenings at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and the movie stops halfway through for a quick drag show before resuming. For music weekends, a two-hour reservation can be made between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with drag performances happen sporadically throughout brunch.

The Triangle Bar is located at 2036 Broadway and serves brunch every weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with revolving themes every other week. For tickets, information and a full schedule of upcoming events, visit the Triangle's website or call 303-658-0913. Hot tip: The next few brunches are P!nk on May 26, Pricilla Queen of the Desert on June 14, and Lady Gaga on June 28.