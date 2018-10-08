Twenty-Something for Twenty-Somethings: To The Wind Is a Breeze

To the Wind Bistro is located just a few doors down from the Bluebird.

With so many great restaurants to choose from, cash-strapped Denver newcomers — challenged with rising rents and skinny paychecks — are finding it hard to have a fun night out without blowing the bank. Twenty- Something for Twenty-somethings will help you find hot destinations where you can enjoy cutting-edge cuisine in a stylish setting — all within a twenty-something budget (less than $30 per person). And you don't need to be under thirty to take these recommendations; just be ready for a great eating adventure.

To the Wind Bistro sits quietly alongside the noise of East Colfax Avenue, its large windows shielding diners from the commotion of traffic, neighboring bars and the Bluebird Theater, well within earshot. Though the bistro may be a more subtle destination on the block than some of its neighbors, the food and intimate dining room — with only a handful of tables and a four-seat chef's counter — create an experience worthy of a night out on the vibrant street.

Most of the food at To the Wind is prepared within view of diners, including this Colorado-style "poutine." Kelsey Colt

Owners Royce Oliveira and Leanne Adamson opened the quaint bistro four years ago, Oliveira as the head chef and Adamson as the head pastry chef. The two created a simple but whimsical environment that feels is as if you're walking into a friend's home. You immediately get a glimpse into the cuisine, since the open kitchen is the restaurant's most prominent feature, with a small dining room on the left. To the Wind doesn't take reservations, so be prepared for a wait.