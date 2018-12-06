Troy Guard Adds Fourth Metro Denver Los Chingones at Colorado Mills

Among chef/restaurateur Troy Guard's many projects is Los Chingones, the vibrant taco bar he launched five years ago at 2463 Larimer Street in RiNo. While Guard hasn't quite maintained a one-per-year pace for the brand, he has since opened branches in the Denver Tech Center (at 4945 South Newport Street) and Stapleton (at 10155 East 29th Street). And this week, the founder of TAG, TAG Burger Bar, Hashtag and FNG unveiled the largest Los Chingones to date, at 14500 West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood's Colorado Mills shopping center.

Like the original, the new Los Chingones sports two floors with bars and dining areas on both levels, wall murals with graffiti-style art and an expansive patio. New to this location is a vintage Shasta trailer (complete with chrome tail fins) which has been converted to an outdoor bar on the patio.