Troy Guard Adds Fourth Metro Denver Los Chingones at Colorado Mills

Among chef/restaurateur Troy Guard's many projects is Los Chingones, the vibrant taco bar he launched five years ago at 2463 Larimer Street in RiNo. While Guard hasn't quite maintained a one-per-year pace for the brand, he has since opened branches in the Denver Tech Center (at 4945 South Newport Street) and Stapleton (at 10155 East 29th Street). And this week, the founder of TAG, TAG Burger Bar, Hashtag and FNG unveiled the largest Los Chingones to date, at 14500 West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood's Colorado Mills shopping center.
Like the original, the new Los Chingones sports two floors with bars and dining areas on both levels, wall murals with graffiti-style art and an expansive patio. New to this location is a vintage Shasta trailer (complete with chrome tail fins) which has been converted to an outdoor bar on the patio.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Also new is the El Gordo chimichanga, along with other menu items such as barbacoa enchiladas, fajitas, a healthy Power Bowl, and hard-shell tacos, a Colorado Mills exclusive that illustrates Guard's continuing penchant for resurrecting childhood favorites.
The restaurant occupies 5,500 square feet, with room for some 175 guests on the main floor and mezzanine, plus a private dining room downstairs and an intimate six-seat bar upstairs.
Guard's other restaurants include Mister Tuna in RiNo, Guard and Grace downtown and two locations of the fast-casual Bubu, at Larimer Square and on the 16th Street Mall.
Los Chingones at Colorado Mills is open Sunday through Thursday from 4:15 to 9:15 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 4:15 to 10:15 p.m. Right now it's dinner only, but lunch will be added beginning December 17. Call 303-590-1750 or visit the Los Chingones website for more details.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!