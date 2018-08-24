Lady Jane Brings Hudson Hill's Style From Cap Hill to LoHi

LoHi has no shortage of well-made cocktails, whether at the dark and serious Williams & Graham, its punk-rock neighbor Occidental, or any number of eateries that also boast top-notch bar programs. But Jake Soffes, owner of Hudson Hill at 619 East 13th Avenue, thinks the neighborhood still has room for a different style of watering hole — a casual and breezy cocktail bar in the same mold as Hudson Hill.

So he's opening Lady Jane tonight (Friday, August 24) at 2021 West 32nd Avenue to give LoHi what he describes as "quality cocktails without a lot of fuss." Lady Jane is named both for Soffes's aunt, who ran a recording studio in California in the 1970s and '80s, and for the quirky Rolling Stones tune from the band's 1966 album, Aftermath.

EXPAND The bar at the brand new Lady Jane. Mark Antonation

If you've been to Hudson Hill, you'll recognize the vintage vinyl theme that carries through to Lady Jane. Other similarities include bolted-down backless stools, countertop lighting, detailed woodwork, a preponderance of live plants (which, combined with brass fixtures, give Lady Jane a '70s, fern-bar vibe), and a handful of vintage-automobile photographs created by Soffes's father. And like the owner's first bar, this one is bright and airy by day, with a warm glow by night, in contrast to dim speak-easies and dives done up in dark woods.