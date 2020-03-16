This Week's Culinary Calendar — Including Coronavirus Closings

Many restaurants chose to stay open during the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak in Colorado, sending out notices through email, social media and websites that they're taking extra precautions to maintain a clean and healthy environment (and asking potential customers to stay home if they're not feeling well). Only time will tell if these measures are enough to "flatten the curve," as experts are saying, but some establishments have decided to completely close for days or even weeks. Others are offering new services, including to-go offerings.

Here's a list of places changing their hours, service or closing completely. We'll update it as new information becomes available.

Arcana

909 Walnut Street, Boulder

arcanarestaurant.com

Effective Sunday, March 15, Arcana has canceled in-house dining. Instead, starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, call the restaurant to order a pay-what-you-can meal (suggested price $20) for pick-up or delivery. Details are up now on the restaurant's Instagram page; expect menus to be rolled out on Monday, March 16.

Avanti F&B was closed over the weekend and will determine its next step on Monday. Danielle Lirette

Avanti Food & Beverage

3200 Pecos Street

avantifandb.com

Avanti shut its doors on Friday, March 13, for the weekend, but has now decided to stay closed until further notice. Stay up to date on the food hall's Facebook page.

The Bindery

1817 Central Street

thebinderydenver.com

"We've always had great take-away options in our market for lunch, from salads to croissant sandwiches, baguettes, dips, and more," the Bindery says. "In light of providing the same great Bindery quality you've come to know and love during these uncertain times, we're expanding our Bindery Take Away program to include same-day breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner take away. Pick up at the market counter or we can bring it to you curbside. Delivery to the Centric LoHi building lobby is complimentary." See the restaurant's online menus for details. Call 303-993-2364 by 4 p.m. for dinner pickup or delivery.

Big Red F Restaurant Group (West End Tavern, Zolo Grill, Lola Coastal Mexican, The Post Brewing Co., Jax Fish House and Centro Mexican Kitchen)

All locations

bigredf.com

All outposts of the Denver/Boulder restaurant group will offer curbside pick-up starting Monday, March 16.

Broadway Market

950 Broadway

broadwaymarketdenver.com

The Market and all its tenants closed on March 13 until further notice. See details on its Instagram page, @broadwaymarketdenver.

Bull & Bush

4700 East Cherry Creek Drive South

bullandbush.com

The 49-year-old brewpub has closed its doors until further notice.

Cart-Driver

LoHi and RiNo locations

cart-driver.com

The two casual pizza joints are closing the doors to in-house dining effective Monday, March 16, until further notice. However, it will be offering phone orders with curbside pick-up; keep up to date on its Instagram pages, @cart_driver and @cart_driver_lohi.

The Fort Restaurant

19192 Highway 8, Golden

thefort.com

The Fort has a detailed statement about its procedures on its website, and as of Monday, March 23, will be closed Mondays through Thursdays and offering service only on the weekends.

Illegal Pete's

All locations

illegalpetes.com

All of the company's locations will close effective Monday, March 16, for a minimum of four weeks. Updates are on Facebook and Instagram.

Mason's Dumpling Shop

9655 East Montview Avenue, Aurora

masonsdumplingshop.com

Dumpling-starved Aurorans will have to wait a bit longer for their fix, as the hotly anticipated L.A. import has decided to delay its debut, which was scheduled for Wednesday, March 18. Visit @masonsdumplingshop_co for updates and info regarding previously existing reservations. The restaurant had taken reservations for two weeks of soft openings that were supposed to begin this Wednesday, but those have been canceled.

My Brother's Bar

2376 15th Street

mybrothersbar.com

My Brother's Bar is closed indefinitely.

EXPAND Olivia is offering cook-at-home fresh pasta on its takeout menus starting Tuesday. Courtesy of Restaurant Olivia/The Denver Dish

Olivia

290 South Downing Street

oliviadenver.com

Starting Sunday, March 15, the Italian eatery will no longer be offering dine-in service. However, a larger takeout menu will be launched Tuesday, March 17. Contact the restaurant by phone or email to order, and stay up to date by visiting @olivia_pasta.

Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

stanleymarketplace.com

The Stanley houses many businesses, including multiple restaurants. The ownership closed the doors to the marketplace on Sunday, March 15, but a number of the restaurants and food vendors, including Annette, Rolling Smoke, Sweet Cow Ice Cream, Comida and others, are providing takeout orders or food truck service only. For a complete list of participating businesses, visit the Stanley's Facebook page.

Sam's No. 3

All locations

samsno3.com

All Sam's outposts are currently closed, with a tentative reopening date of April 6, though the exact date will be based on conditions on that date

Quiero Arepas' delicious creations can cure (almost) whatever ails you; unfortunately, the eateries are closed until further notice. Mark Antonation

Quiero Arepas

All locations

Both the Avanti F&B and South Pearl Street locations are closed until further notice; see Quiero's Facebook page for the latest info.

Tables

2267 Kearney Street

tablesonkearney.com

Tables is offering a menu of to-go dinners available for curbside pick-up for $25 per person. See the restaurant's Tables To Go web page for dinner choices and times available. Orders will need to be placed by 2 p.m. each day for dinnertime pick-up.

Taste of Thailand

2120 South Broadway

tasteofthailand.net

The eatery is temporarily closed from Sunday, March 15, through Monday, March 23, with plans to reopen on March 24 if conditions allow. Stay up to date on its Facebook page.

Uncle Joe's Hong Kong Bistro

891 14th Street

Uncle Joe's has closed its dining room and is only accepting online or phone orders for carry-out until further notice; details are on its Instagram page, @unclejoesdenver.

Keep reading for a few upcoming dinners and other food-related events (and call before you go, since changes may occur on short notice):

Monday, March 16

There are plenty of restaurants that don't open on Mondays, but Frasca, 1738 Pearl Street in Boulder, has a longstanding tradition of serving prix fixe menus along with stellar wine pairings on the first day of the work week. On March 16, the Boulder eatery is welcoming California reps and wine from Grgich Hills Estate (the winery that shocked poncy French palates at the Paris Wine Tasting of 1973 — sometimes hyperbolically referred to as the "Judgment of Paris" and subject of the 2008 comedy Bottle Shock, which starred the late, great Alan Rickman). The four-course menu costs $65, with wine pairings running an additional $55; seatings start at 5:30 p.m. Learn more about the dinner and the winemaker on Frasca's website, then make your reservation on Tock.

EXPAND Collaboration Fest may be canceled, but Tacollaboration is still on. Danielle Lirette

Wednesday, March 18

NOTE: This event has been postponed as of Monday, March 16. We really, really love street tacos (some of us would even fist-fight to assert their superiority over fancy-shmancy "innovations") but when a good cause and great chefs are involved, we'll put aside our principles — at least for a moment. And that moment has come, as on Wednesday, March 18, Kachina Cantina, 1890 Wazee Street, is launching Tacollaboration; the eatery is serving tacos created by some of our favorite chefs in town (Jen Jasinski of Ultreia; Paul C. Reilly of Coperta; Sheila Lucero of Lola Coastal Mexican; Josh Gordon of Safta; and Kachina's own Cesar Tamariz) through Saturday, March 21. The kitchen is rolling out a rotating roster of the tacos, including rajas con queso, "mermaid" octopus, arabes, quail and dessert varieties; each taco costs $5, and 10 percent of proceeds will go to World Central Kitchen, the disaster relief organization founded by chef José Andrés. Visit Kachina's Facebook page to find out what night your favorite dish will be served.

Thursday, March 19

NOTE: This event has been rescheduled for June 25. City Park's SAME Cafe, 2023 East Colfax Avenue, is celebrating fourteen years in business this year; it's a major accomplishment for any restaurant, made even more impressive because the cozy lunch spot is a nonprofit, donation-based eatery that has never put a price on its menu. Diners pay what they can, either in greenbacks or volunteer hours, and regardless of financial status, everyone enjoys healthy food while being treated with dignity. And in keeping with its mission, the enterprise's annual fundraiser on Thursday, March 19, the So All May Eat Gala, is an egalitarian affair: Attire is "Colorado dressy," which means anything from cargo pants to custom gowns, and while tickets cost $75 (which includes small plates from SAME chefs and students in the cafe's Cook to Work culinary education program; desserts from local sweet shops, including the Inventing Room; a silent auction; and wine provided by Wines off Wynkoop), there are also pay-what-you-can and volunteer options. The fun runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Space Gallery Annex, 95 South Cherokee Street; find all the details on SAME's website.

Tuesday, March 31

NOTE: This event has been canceled due to the coronavirus state of emergency. It will be rescheduled for a later date. On Tuesday, March 31, the National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt Street, will host the fifth annual Eat Colorado Food Show, where food buyers and producers can connect. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., approximately 100 Colorado growers, food and beverage makers and distributors — including Ela Family Farms, ACRES at Warren Tech, Cooper's Small Batch Hot Sauce, Happy Leaf Kombucha, Wood's High Mountain Distillery, Polidori Sausage and Strava Craft Coffee — will be on hand to discuss their products. In addition, expect speakers talking about the Colorado grain industry and the increasingly popular "zero proof" beverages and gathering spots. Attendance is free and open to the public; register on the event website.

You might think Steamboat Springs is too far to travel for dinner, but when some of the state's best chefs are converging there for a five-course feast for a worthy cause, you should think twice. On Tuesday, March 31, Aurum Steamboat, 811 Yampa Street, is hosting a meal to benefit chef Patrick Ayres of the Periodic Table, who was diagnosed with incurable brain cancer at just 32. A team of mountain chefs from Steamboat and Breckenridge (including Ayres himself) will take on visiting chefs that include Caroline Glover (Annette), Josh Niernberg (Bin 707 Food Bar in Grand Junction) and Alex Seidel (Mercantile & Provision); both Glover and Niernberg were recently announced as semi-finalists for the James Beard Foundations Best Chef Mountain region (Seidel took home the title of Best Chef Southwest in 2018). Diners will receive two dishes in each course — one hot, one cold, both using the same theme ingredient — then vote as a table as to which preparation they prefer. To reserve your spot for this fundraiser, $250, email phil@destinationhospitality.com.

If you know of closings, new services or a date that should be on this post, send information to cafe@westword.com.