Reader: Denver Can Always Use More Great Pizza!

As nighttime temperatures drop, diners get more interested in pizza and other warming dishes. And they'll soon have more options: Paul C. Reilly, co-owner of Beast + Bottle and Coperta, will be opening Coperta Pizza in the new Broadway Market. Meanwhile, after more than three years of dishing up great deep-dish pies on West 38th Avenue, Denver Deep Dish just changed its name to Crush Pizza & Tap, to emphasize that it's more than just a deep-dish joint.
But the photo of a deep-dish Crush pie had (some) readers salivating:
Says Joey:
Tell me that picture doesn't look amazing!
Responds Daniel:
That looks horrible.
Adds Rachel:
Looks a lot like Blue Pan's pizza.
Notes Adrell:
I've been to Bar Car a couple of times. As a former Chicagoan, that pizza was amazing. I'll have to check these guys out.
IAnd Carl concludes:
More pizza! More pizza! I've been disappointed in some of the pizzas I've found around town, but Denver can always use more great pizza.
Jason McGovern started selling his Chicago-style pizza out of a walk-up window at Bar Car more than six years ago. In 2015, he opened Denver Deep Dish as a stand-alone restaurant at 1200 West 38th Avenue.
Now he's changing the name to Crush Pizza & Tap. But the pizza isn't changing...much, although McGovern is introducing a hand-tossed pie and emphasizing other menu items. "I want our diners to think of us as a pizza restaurant, not just a deep-dish pizza restaurant," he explains.
What do you think of McGovern's pizza? The news that Coperta Pizza will open in the Broadway Market? What's your favorite pizza in town? Post a comment or email cafe@westword.com.
