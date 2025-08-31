 Denver Diners Discuss Downtown Business, Little Finch, Mary Nguyen | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Reader: Denver Is Lucky to Have Mary Nguyen and Her Restaurants

After leaving a career in finance, she opened a series of elevated casual restaurants under the Olive & Finch umbrella, and now is working to push downtown.
August 31, 2025
Image: woman talking into mic in front of man
Mary Nguyen with Mayor Mike Johnston at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Gil Asakawa
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Mary Nguyen is a Denver native, born to Vietnamese immigrants who arrived in Colorado after the end of the war in Southeast Asia; she's a graduate of George Washington High School and the University of Colorado Boulder, who began a career in finance before finding her sweet spot in hospitality, with a series of elevated casual restaurants under the Olive & Finch umbrella.

And she's passionate about helping to bring downtown back. She's opened three eateries in the area since 2023, including two Olive & Finch outposts and Little Finch, just off Blake Street.

As a small business owner and a member of the Visit Denver board, she says it's important — and personal — for her to support other businesses, and to represent Denver's struggling core. "Obviously, we've had challenges after COVID," she says. "We all want to see a vibrant Denver, and I think that it's great for us to sit around and talk about it, but I think we need to do something about it. ...So that's what I'm intentionally trying to do."

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of our interview with Mary Nguyen, most readers applaud her efforts (if not those of Mayor Mike Johnston). Says Jeremy:
I don’t know anyone in Denver hospitality who’s doing more to support this community, and many others are doing great things. Thank you, Chef Mary Nguyen!
Adds Ted: 
These are the people the city leaders need to listen to in order to make this great city what it was just a short time ago. Start making it safe and easy to open and run a business, and you’ll be amazed at the people and communities that will form.
Responds Sara Lu:
That’s great as long as making Denver “a great city again” includes fair and living wages for tipped workers that don’t try to undercut an already low minimum wage.
Replies Quentin:
Denver is already great.
Counters Jeffrey:
More vague, generalized pep-talking from a minion of identity politics. The problems with Denver are more foundational, particularly with the economic values, policies, and the leadership that the Denver voters have been electing two decades.
Adds Bobby:
Saying all that while standing next to the man responsible for bankrupting the city is absolutely wild.
Offers Namon:
Her restaurants are awesome, and I especially love the new space at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.
Responds Mark:  
And her businesses will make even more profit once her policies drive her competition out of business.
Replies Sarah:
Time to stop putting down women in business for being smart and capable. She's built a remarkable group of restaurants.
Concludes Andrés:
Go Mary!! Incredible business leader that Denver is lucky to have.
Have you been to the Olive & Finch restaurants? What do you think Denver needs to do to help downtown dining?
Image: Westword Readers
These comments were posted by readers on Westword social media, or sent directly to the office through [email protected].
A message from Food & Drink Editor Molly Martin: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Denver’s evolving dining scene and the latest culinary innovations our community offers.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: First Look: Pig and Tiger Now Serving Modern Taiwanese

Chefs

First Look: Pig and Tiger Now Serving Modern Taiwanese

By Gil Asakawa
Image: Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings in August 2025

Openings & Closings

Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings in August 2025

By Patricia Calhoun
Image: El Piñon Will Start Serving This Fall at the Renovated La Vista

Development

El Piñon Will Start Serving This Fall at the Renovated La Vista

By Kristin Pazulski
Image: Every Opening and Closing This Week: New Locations for Santo, Cherry Cricket, Bao Brewhouse, Aloy Thai, Yum Cha

Openings & Closings

Every Opening and Closing This Week: New Locations for Santo, Cherry Cricket, Bao Brewhouse, Aloy Thai, Yum Cha

By Patricia Calhoun
Image: Prost! Colorado Celebrates Oktoberfest...in September!

Events

Prost! Colorado Celebrates Oktoberfest...in September!

By Cynthia Barnes
Image: El Piñon Will Start Serving This Fall at the Renovated La Vista

Development

El Piñon Will Start Serving This Fall at the Renovated La Vista

By Kristin Pazulski
Image: The GrowHaus Cultivates Inaugural Harvest Nights

Chefs

The GrowHaus Cultivates Inaugural Harvest Nights

By Gil Asakawa
Image: Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings in August 2025

Openings & Closings

Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings in August 2025

By Patricia Calhoun
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation