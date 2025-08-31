Reader: Denver Is Lucky to Have Mary Nguyen and Her Restaurants

And she's passionate about helping to bring downtown back. She's opened three eateries in the area since 2023, including two Olive & Finch outposts and Little Finch, just off Blake Street.
As a small business owner and a member of the Visit Denver board, she says it's important — and personal — for her to support other businesses, and to represent Denver's struggling core. "Obviously, we've had challenges after COVID," she says. "We all want to see a vibrant Denver, and I think that it's great for us to sit around and talk about it, but I think we need to do something about it. ...So that's what I'm intentionally trying to do."
In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of our interview with Mary Nguyen, most readers applaud her efforts (if not those of Mayor Mike Johnston). Says Jeremy:
I don’t know anyone in Denver hospitality who’s doing more to support this community, and many others are doing great things. Thank you, Chef Mary Nguyen!Adds Ted:
These are the people the city leaders need to listen to in order to make this great city what it was just a short time ago. Start making it safe and easy to open and run a business, and you’ll be amazed at the people and communities that will form.Responds Sara Lu:
That’s great as long as making Denver “a great city again” includes fair and living wages for tipped workers that don’t try to undercut an already low minimum wage.Replies Quentin:
Denver is already great.Counters Jeffrey:
More vague, generalized pep-talking from a minion of identity politics. The problems with Denver are more foundational, particularly with the economic values, policies, and the leadership that the Denver voters have been electing two decades.Adds Bobby:
Saying all that while standing next to the man responsible for bankrupting the city is absolutely wild.Offers Namon:
Her restaurants are awesome, and I especially love the new space at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.Responds Mark:
And her businesses will make even more profit once her policies drive her competition out of business.Replies Sarah:
Time to stop putting down women in business for being smart and capable. She's built a remarkable group of restaurants.Concludes Andrés:
Go Mary!! Incredible business leader that Denver is lucky to have.Have you been to the Olive & Finch restaurants? What do you think Denver needs to do to help downtown dining?