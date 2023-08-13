Reader: What Restaurants Would You Like to See in Michelin Guide Colorado?

The guide can be “controversial for communities," says chef and restaurateur Kelly Whitaker, a multiple James Beard Award nominee and owner of Id Est Hospitality, a group that includes the Wolf’s Tailor and Bruto, both of which could be likely contenders for a star. But even so, Whitaker believe the Michelin Guide can act as a greater platform to highlight the positive work that's being done in Colorado.
In their comments on the Westword Instagram page, some readers suggest that Denver is not worthy. Says micorazonmylove:
Been here 23 years. Food in Colorado is mid. And so many of the new spots opening now place way too much emphasis on the "aesthetic" and not enough on the food. So you’re basically eating overpriced, usually culturally-appropriated sh***y tasting food but in a cute place with cute drinks. And don’t get me started on the “food bloggers and influencers” who literally hype up anything.Responds judi3:
So what restaurants would you like to see in the Michelin Guide Colorado? I know my list, but I'm worried that the attention might ruin them.Adds tall_city:
Quite a few i have visited seem to put too much energy into social causes and performative social media activism and stuff like food speed and service are just taken for granted.Suggests rau_d_pickle:
Denver and Colorado in general needs to stop chasing the coasts. We are not California or New York. Colorado needs to find out what we do well and excel at it. Service standards need to be elevated. Some of the best restaurants in town still give horrible service. It is possible to fit Colorado's laid-back style while also hitting proper steps of service.Adds thespecialonereloaded:
It’s time to Colorado to step up its game and forgot a bit about the ambience and stuff like that; that should be secondary! Organic ingredients, flavor, presentation! Service and cleanliness (no cell-phone food) should be priority.Offers Norwa alasandro_alegre:
Sounds like a handful of Colorado restaurant groups have been shining the ol' Michelin knob…But then there's this from makayla.dubiel
Let’s go, Colorado! There has to be a spot here that can handle that kind of recognition! This should be an exciting time for chefs here in Colorado!And subtlemel concludes:
Casa Bonita is open again. Coincidence?What restaurants do you think deserve to be in the Michelin Guide Colorado? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].