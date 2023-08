Reader: What Restaurants Would You Like to See in Michelin Guide Colorado?

Been here 23 years. Food in Colorado is mid. And so many of the new spots opening now place way too much emphasis on the "aesthetic" and not enough on the food. So you’re basically eating overpriced, usually culturally-appropriated sh***y tasting food but in a cute place with cute drinks. And don’t get me started on the “food bloggers and influencers” who literally hype up anything.



So what restaurants would you like to see in the Michelin Guide Colorado? I know my list, but I'm worried that the attention might ruin them.



Quite a few i have visited seem to put too much energy into social causes and performative social media activism and stuff like food speed and service are just taken for granted.



Denver and Colorado in general needs to stop chasing the coasts. We are not California or New York. Colorado needs to find out what we do well and excel at it. Service standards need to be elevated. Some of the best restaurants in town still give horrible service. It is possible to fit Colorado's laid-back style while also hitting proper steps of service.



It’s time to Colorado to step up its game and forgot a bit about the ambience and stuff like that; that should be secondary! Organic ingredients, flavor, presentation! Service and cleanliness (no cell-phone food) should be priority.

Sounds like a handful of Colorado restaurant groups have been shining the ol' Michelin knob…



Let’s go, Colorado! There has to be a spot here that can handle that kind of recognition! This should be an exciting time for chefs here in Colorado!



Casa Bonita is open again. Coincidence?

The inaugural Michelin Guide Colorado will be released later this year, covering Denver (but not metro Denver, which eliminates Annette, the state's only recent James Beard Award winner, which happens to be located just across the border in Aurora), Boulder, Aspen and Snowmass Village, the Town of Vail and Beaver Creek Resort.The guide can be “controversial for communities," says chef and restaurateur Kelly Whitaker, a multiple James Beard Award nominee and owner of Id Est Hospitality, a group that includes the Wolf’s Tailor and Bruto, both of which could be likely contenders for a star. But even so, Whitaker believe the Michelin Guide can act as a greater platform to highlight the positive work that's being done in Colorado.In their comments on the Westword Instagram page , some readers suggest that Denver is not worthy. Says micorazonmylove:Responds judi3:Adds tall_city:Suggests rau_d_pickle:Adds thespecialonereloaded:Offers Norwa alasandro_alegre:But then there's this from makayla.dubielAnd subtlemel concludes:What restaurants do you think deserve to be in the Michelin Guide Colorado? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]