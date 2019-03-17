Reader: The Yum Yum Tree Left Fond Memories, Like Much of Old Denver

Food halls like the Denver Milk Market (above) have their roots in the Yum Yum Tree.

Food halls are popping up all over the Mile High City. Many feature big-name chefs (Frank Bonanno is behind all the spots in the Denver Milk Market); authentic, exotic fare (Icelandic food at Zeppelin Station, for example); and contemporary cocktail bars (the centerpiece at Broadway Market).

These food halls are a far cry from the Yum Yum Tree, the city's first big (600 seats!) food court that opened in 1968 on South Colorado Boulevard and served up much less authentic, if weirdly exotic, fare. Even so, it was a place that kids and stoners alike clamored to go, and five decades later, they're serving up memories of this former must-stop on Denver's dining landscape.

