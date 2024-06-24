Bar Bar, Denver's Last Great Dive, Victim of Arson Fire

The century-old Carioca Cafe, better known as Bar Bar because of the redundant, glowing red sign over the door of 2060 Champa Street, has survived tough times. Over the past few years, it survived the pandemic shutdown that closed bars, survived a city crackdown on its liquor license, survived a burst pipe and an inaccurate report that it had closed for good, and survived being in the center of a host of homeless encampments, one of which even set up its own illegal bar.
It survived all that, in the process reclaiming the title of Denver's Best Dive Bar in the 2023 Best of Denver. But now it must overcome another disaster: a fire.
This morning, the Bar Bar Facebook page posted a photo of the damage with this announcement: "Somebody burned her. They burned our bar. Fire department told us it was arson. They had to use forced entry on all the doors and there’s structural damage. It’s getting boarded up. Don’t know if or when it can be fixed."
One that also had live music, most recently booked by Richard Granville, a local musician who, after playing at the bar, eventually started working there, then booking and promoting shows, then raising funds to keep the bar going. "It was like, every time we were almost out on our asses, I got one show to pull off and we'd make a grand or two, or even just a few hundred bucks, and then had another show planned the next night, and it was like, 'Well, hold off on that fundraiser,'" Granville told Westword in May 2022.
But while the shows helped Bar Bar survive, it turned out that the bar never had a cabaret license — which is now required in Denver for "any establishment licensed to sell alcohol which offers or provides live entertainment or dancing for its guests," according to the Department of Excise & Licenses. That sad fact came to light when the bar served an underage police cadet, a violation resulting in a closure of fourteen days that spring.
Once the bar was reopened, though, it needed a cabaret license if it was going to bring back live entertainment. To get that license, it had to pass city inspections, and that meant retrofitting some of Bar Bar's more antiquated systems. So Granville set up a couple of crowdfunding campaigns to help with that, too.
Over the past year, things had been looking up for the dive. The burst pipe was repaired (another fundraiser) and the encampments left the area, which made Bar Bar a bit less intimidating...at least until you got to the front door and peered inside.
But could the fire be last call for Denver's diviest dive?
Granville hopes not. He's had dreams of buying the business — which has no insurance — and isn't ready to give them up just yet.
The fire started early this morning, in the doorway, and spread inside — but not too far inside. Since the crew got to the address pretty quickly, "it didn't extend far into the building," says Captain John Chism of the Denver Fire Department. Inspectors will be looking into it, doing their "due diligence," he adds, before a final report can conclude that it was definitely arson.
Granville has no doubts, though he says he has no idea of what the arsonist's motive might have been.
Since the DFD cut the electricity to the building, Granville, who generally speaks for both the business and building owners, had trouble powering his phone and getting information on just how much it will cost to repair the place. There's certainly structural damage to a wall, but he still needs to find out if it can be repaired — and how much it will cost.
So he's looking at another fundraiser. Fortunately, the music equipment in the bar was unscathed. "None of the stuff we really cared about was damaged, except that wall," he says. "It was a pretty rough way to wake up this morning, though."
Granville is trying to stay optimistic as he works to reschedule the bands he had booked. "It's been a nonstop cycle of trials," he admits. "We'll get a crowdfunding page up as quickly as possible."
In the meantime, at least there were no injuries — except to a century-old saloon that now has another challenge to survive.
This story has been updated to include comments from Rich Granville.