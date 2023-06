Social Sightings: Drag Brunches During Pride Month and Beyond

click to enlarge Drag brunch and bingo is a regular event at Dairy Block. Dairy Block

Buy a table for the ongoing drag brunch series at the Triangle, which takes place most Sundays (though on June 25, it's skipping brunch and going all out for the official PrideFest closing block party).

click to enlarge Ace is hosting a drag brunch in June, and its sister restaurant next door is serving up rainbow-hued specials. Michael Kurowski

Drag brunches are always a guaranteed good time, and since June is Pride Month, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy this tradition.Here are just some of the upcoming drag brunches around town — but if you miss them, take heart: These events pop up all year long, and some places, such as our 2023 Best of Denver Readers' Choice winner for Best Drag Show Hamburger Mary's , host them every week.Denver Milk Market atDairy Block hosts a weekly Sunday Drag Queen Bingo Brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., complete with bottomless mimosas, prizes and eats. This event is first come, first served.FIRE Restaurant and Lounge at the Art Hotel will host a drag brunch on its rooftop patio from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets start at $60 for a table of four, and part of the proceeds will benefit YouthSeen. The restaurant is also donating $1 from each Pride Frosé cocktail and rainbow salad purchased during June to One Colorado.Head to Ace Eat Serve at 501 East 17th Avenue for a drag brunch at 11 a.m. hosted by Felony Misdemeanor. Twenty-five percent of the sales from this event will be donated to The Center on Colfax's Rainbow Alley Program; reserve a table online . Ace's sister restaurant next door, Steuben's, also has several tasty Pride month dessert and drink specials, including Tutti Frutti Funfetti Cake and the Glamour Slammer Shot; 100 percent of the proceeds from sales of these items will be donated to The Center on Colfax's Rainbow Alley Program.From noon to 2 p.m., catch host Dr. Zackarina Jenny-hoe at Number Thirty Eight for brunch and rounds of "bing-hoe," when you can win free drinks and enjoy performances from local drag artists. This event at the RiNo venue is free, and reservations are not available.