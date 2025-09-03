 Empower Field Scores Steve Atwater Grill, More Food for NFL Season | Westword
Empower Field at Mile High Stadium Scores New Eateries for 2025 Season

"We're hoping that it will bring Broncos Country together even more," says Hall of Famer Steve Atwater. "To help them nourish themselves so they can root on our Denver Broncos."
September 3, 2025
Image: football player in front of food counter
Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater stands in front of the Atwater Grill at Mile High Stadium. Denver Broncos
With the three-week pre-season over and the Denver Broncos' 2025 season starting Sunday, September 7, Empower Field at Mile High Stadium hopes to score with six new eateries.

From 1989 to 1998, Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater played ten seasons with the Broncos; he helped win two Super Bowls, was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection pick, and was inducted into the Broncos' Ring of Fame in 2011, as well as the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Now he rates another honor: the new Atwater Grill located by gate 10 in section 100 on the southwest side of the stadium. The menu, fronted by smash burgers and Hall of Fame sides, tastes "amazing," Atwater says.

"We're hoping that it will bring Broncos Country together even more," he adds. "To help them nourish themselves so they can root on our Denver Broncos."

Speciality items include the Assassin Burger, Breakfast of Champions Burger, the Hit Burger and the Coca-Cola Barbecue Burger. You can pair any of the smash burgers with onion rings or spicy curly fries, then order a Spicy Orange Margarita, Blue Thunder Margarita or classic fountain drink to wash down your meal.
click to enlarge The mural next to the Atwater Grill in Empower Field.
In honor of the athlete, this mural is on the side of the Atwater Grill.
Denver Broncos
With spots in sections 306, 325, 327, 372, 525, 527 and the United Club across the field, Bagel Deli will be serving bagels and Empower Field-exclusive Mile High Madness sandwiches and chips. Meanwhile, Birdcall's classic Nashville hot chicken, sides and drinks will keep Northwest attendees fed as they watch the game.

Other new eateries include ChoLon Modern Asian Bistro in Section 103, Hall & Worth in Section 130 and Wit Love Cheesesteaks in Section 513, offering cheesesteaks, buttery lobster rolls and Reuben egg rolls.

Returning restaurants include GQue BBQ in Section 135, as well as Renegade Burrito, TAG Burger Bar and Blue Pan Pizza, all in Section 127. New souvenir items from Empower Field include a Broncos-branded popcorn bucket, signature blue sideline cooler cup with Broncos logo, and an orange Broncos jersey-style soda cup, available across sections 100-539.

There are new menu items available at food stands across the stadium, too, including the LTO Jackalope Hoagie, Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese and Poke Bowls, along with sweets such as Stuffed Churros.

For fans of the Mile High Favs menu, new offerings include bagged chips, hot chocolate and coffee throughout the stadium. Hot dogs, nachos, pretzels, bottled soft drinks, Dasani water and popcorn will return for the 2025 season, all staying at the approachable yet affordable price of $5.
Image: Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez is a Westword editorial intern. He is a rising junior at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism double majoring in Journalism and Latino/a Studies with a minor in Political Science. Alexander’s work has been featured at CR Fashion Book, The Daily Northwestern, STITCH Magazine, North by Northwestern and Gente Fina. His work has won awards for Best Written News Story and Cultural Criticism on a regional and national scale by the Society of Professional Journalists. Alexander loves to travel, thrift, listen to over 50 genres of music, talk pop culture and spend time with loved ones.
