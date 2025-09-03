Empower Field at Mile High Stadium Scores New Eateries for 2025 Season

click to enlarge In honor of the athlete, this mural is on the side of the Atwater Grill. Denver Broncos



Other new eateries include ChoLon Modern Asian Bistro in Section 103, Hall & Worth in Section 130 and Wit Love Cheesesteaks in Section 513, offering cheesesteaks, buttery lobster rolls and Reuben egg rolls.



Returning restaurants include GQue BBQ in Section 135, as well as Renegade Burrito, TAG Burger Bar and Blue Pan Pizza, all in Section 127. New souvenir items from Empower Field include a Broncos-branded popcorn bucket, signature blue sideline cooler cup with Broncos logo, and an orange Broncos jersey-style soda cup, available across sections 100-539.



There are new menu items available at food stands across the stadium, too, including the LTO Jackalope Hoagie, Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese and Poke Bowls, along with sweets such as Stuffed Churros.



For fans of the Mile High Favs menu, new offerings include bagged chips, hot chocolate and coffee throughout the stadium. Hot dogs, nachos, pretzels, bottled soft drinks, Dasani water and popcorn will return for the 2025 season, all staying at the approachable yet affordable price of $5.

