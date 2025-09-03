Empower Field at Mile High Stadium Scores New Eateries for 2025 Season

From 1989 to 1998, Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater played ten seasons with the Broncos; he helped win two Super Bowls, was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection pick, and was inducted into the Broncos' Ring of Fame in 2011, as well as the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.
Now he rates another honor: the new Atwater Grill located by gate 10 in section 100 on the southwest side of the stadium. The menu, fronted by smash burgers and Hall of Fame sides, tastes "amazing," Atwater says.
"We're hoping that it will bring Broncos Country together even more," he adds. "To help them nourish themselves so they can root on our Denver Broncos."
Speciality items include the Assassin Burger, Breakfast of Champions Burger, the Hit Burger and the Coca-Cola Barbecue Burger. You can pair any of the smash burgers with onion rings or spicy curly fries, then order a Spicy Orange Margarita, Blue Thunder Margarita or classic fountain drink to wash down your meal.
Other new eateries include ChoLon Modern Asian Bistro in Section 103, Hall & Worth in Section 130 and Wit Love Cheesesteaks in Section 513, offering cheesesteaks, buttery lobster rolls and Reuben egg rolls.
Returning restaurants include GQue BBQ in Section 135, as well as Renegade Burrito, TAG Burger Bar and Blue Pan Pizza, all in Section 127. New souvenir items from Empower Field include a Broncos-branded popcorn bucket, signature blue sideline cooler cup with Broncos logo, and an orange Broncos jersey-style soda cup, available across sections 100-539.
There are new menu items available at food stands across the stadium, too, including the LTO Jackalope Hoagie, Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese and Poke Bowls, along with sweets such as Stuffed Churros.
For fans of the Mile High Favs menu, new offerings include bagged chips, hot chocolate and coffee throughout the stadium. Hot dogs, nachos, pretzels, bottled soft drinks, Dasani water and popcorn will return for the 2025 season, all staying at the approachable yet affordable price of $5.