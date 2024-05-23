Denver Named Number One on List of Best U.S. Cities for Foodies

We know there are a lot of reasons to love dining in the Mile High, but is Denver really the country's very best city for food lovers?
One study says it is, but let's consider the source. Like the recent research that led to Denver being named the best city for pizza in America, this data was not based on any actual meals.
This ranking of the Best U.S. Cities for Foodies comes from a recipe website called the Cookie Rookie (no, we've never heard of it, either), and is part of its research on state dishes.
The list is based on several factors, according to the site: "The cost of a meal, the number of restaurants at different price points and Instagrammability."
Denver earned an 8.05 out of 10 and offers "a balanced mix of affordability and quality," it notes. "The average cost of a three-course meal for two in a mid-range restaurant is $80, which is relatively affordable compared to other top cities. Denver’s food scene is diverse, with 167 mid-range restaurants per 100,000 people and an emerging high-end dining scene with ten fine-dining restaurants per 100,000. Impressively, it also boasts four Michelin Star restaurants per 100,000 people. Its substantial social media presence reflects the city’s vibrant food scene, with 423,299 Instagram posts."
Denver has three Michelin-starred restaurants, not four (Beckon, Brutø and the Wolf's Tailor). Colorado's other two Michelin-starred eateries are Bosq in Aspen and Frasca Food and Wine in Boulder.
The information about the cost of a three-course meal for two people at a mid-range restaurant came from Numbeo, and the number of restaurants in each category is sourced from Tripadvisor. The Instagram post stats are based on the number of posts using the city’s name followed by “foodie” as a hashtag. So this isn't the most scientific set of data.
According to the Cookie Rookie, the rest of the top five cities for foodies are Las Vegas, Washington D.C., San Francisco and Chicago.
Regardless of rankings by this website or any other, we love the Mile High food scene. Looking for some dining-out inspiration? Check out the food and drink section of this year's Best of Denver.