 Denver Named Best U.S. City for Foodies | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Denver Named Number One on List of Best U.S. Cities for Foodies

The Mile High beat out places like Las Vegas, Washington D.C. and San Francisco.
May 23, 2024
A spread at Sunday Vinyl, one of the many restaurants in the Mile High.
A spread at Sunday Vinyl, one of the many restaurants in the Mile High. Molly Martin

Local News is Vital to Our Community

When you support our community-rooted newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected, and empowered during this important election year. Give now and help us raise $12,000 by June 7.

Support local journalism

$0
$12,000
$850
Share this:
We know there are a lot of reasons to love dining in the Mile High, but is Denver really the country's very best city for food lovers?

One study says it is, but let's consider the source. Like the recent research that led to Denver being named the best city for pizza in America, this data was not based on any actual meals.

This ranking of the Best U.S. Cities for Foodies comes from a recipe website called the Cookie Rookie (no, we've never heard of it, either), and is part of its research on state dishes.

The list is based on several factors, according to the site: "The cost of a meal, the number of restaurants at different price points and Instagrammability."

Denver earned an 8.05 out of 10 and offers "a balanced mix of affordability and quality," it notes. "The average cost of a three-course meal for two in a mid-range restaurant is $80, which is relatively affordable compared to other top cities. Denver’s food scene is diverse, with 167 mid-range restaurants per 100,000 people and an emerging high-end dining scene with ten fine-dining restaurants per 100,000. Impressively, it also boasts four Michelin Star restaurants per 100,000 people. Its substantial social media presence reflects the city’s vibrant food scene, with 423,299 Instagram posts."
click to enlarge a scallop shell on a plate
A scallop dish from Byron Gomez's first menu at Michelin-starred Brutø.
Jeff Fierberg
This assessment definitely gets one thing wrong. Denver has three Michelin-starred restaurants, not four (Beckon, Brutø and the Wolf's Tailor). Colorado's other two Michelin-starred eateries are Bosq in Aspen and Frasca Food and Wine in Boulder.

The information about the cost of a three-course meal for two people at a mid-range restaurant came from Numbeo, and the number of restaurants in each category is sourced from Tripadvisor. The Instagram post stats are based on the number of posts using the city’s name followed by “foodie” as a hashtag. So this isn't the most scientific set of data.

According to the Cookie Rookie, the rest of the top five cities for foodies are Las Vegas, Washington D.C., San Francisco and Chicago.

Regardless of rankings by this website or any other, we love the Mile High food scene. Looking for some dining-out inspiration? Check out the food and drink section of this year's Best of Denver
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
El Chingon Closed Over Unpaid Taxes

Openings & Closings

El Chingon Closed Over Unpaid Taxes

By Molly Martin
Longmont's First Food Hall, Parkway, Debuts

First Look

Longmont's First Food Hall, Parkway, Debuts

By Jack Spiegel
The Ten Best Rooftop Bars in Denver

Lists

The Ten Best Rooftop Bars in Denver

By Molly Martin
After Two Years of Delays, Migas Coffee Is Now Pouring in Five Points

Coffee

After Two Years of Delays, Migas Coffee Is Now Pouring in Five Points

By Danielle Krolewicz
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation