Fiddlesticks Bar & Grill is Lakewood's Home for Bar Nonsense

I was in need of a new bar suggestion, and my only friend in Denver from my home state of Maryland was in need of a place to watch a Thursday night Ravens game (she roots for the Broncos too, so she's not so bad). The prime spot for game-watching and booze turned out to be Fiddlesticks Bar & Grill, a Lakewood staple at 10815 West Jewell Avenue in a neighborhood called Kendrick Lake.

My friend informed me that finding a bar to watch football on Thursday nights is not as easy as on Sundays or Mondays, because the games are broadcast on the NFL Network, not ESPN or or one of the major networks. Luckily, Fiddlesticks had the NFL Network coming in clear on its extensive collection of TVs throughout the bar, including the far wall lined with booths, where I found my friend. I was late for the game, but she was already there watching, remaining optimistic despite a slow start by Baltimore, while munching on fried mushrooms.

I joined her for dinner with a "chicken bacon guac wrap," which arrived quickly, along with crispy fries — the kind that have a little extra texture from some type of batter or breading. We were finished eating by the time we were joined by another friend, who ordered a "slopper," a dish involving a burger and fries covered in green chile, which I recently learned about at the Backstreet Tavern & Grill. Her mission to find the best slopper in Denver is now in full swing, and the one at Fiddlesticks definitely held it's own. The chile is made in-house, as are all the soups, sauces, margarita mix and seasonal rotating desserts.