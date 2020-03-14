Reader: I Guess It's Stay Home and Drink This Year

No parade this year, but will people still go out?

One of the first signs that life has changed in Denver: The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, originally slated for March 14, was canceled early this week. For decades, the city has had one of the biggest official celebrations in the country...but all of it is off this year.

Still, smaller events are happening, and many bars will be pouring green beer this week...to both cheers and jeers.

Says William:

It would be great to get a break from having to dodge puddles of vomit on the sidewalks in my neighborhood the next morning, for a change!

Responds Matt:

As a true Irish redhead... I will still be out there gunning for a one-night stand! I have a great track record and will not let this bullshit stop me.



Asks Tom:

I thought alcohol kills the virus?



Responds Josh:

Binging on alcohol lowers your immune system. Also, it’s poison.

Notes Gabriel:

As shitty as this is....at least there won’t be a blockade of bar hoppers?



Suggests Derrick:

I guess it's stay home and drink this year, huh?

Concludes John:

Way to catch up, Denver. I've been cancelling it for thirty-plus years, now, personally...

Will you be going out in Denver this weekend? Post a comment or email us at editorial@westword.com.