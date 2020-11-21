 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

| Open and Shut Cases |

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | November 21, 2020 | 8:30am
Beet Box Bakery & Cafe closes today (November 21) after seven years in business.EXPAND
Veronica Penney
This is a tough time for local restaurants, with all of metro Denver now at Level Red, which prohibits indoor dining, but allows eateries to offer outdoor, to-go and delivery options (those include alcohol, but last call is temporarily set at 8 p.m.). While health officials will re-examine the data and rules on December 18, some restaurateurs aren't waiting around.

Ambli Mexico just closed its east Denver eatery after several years of evolution in the space, where it started out as a gourmet eatery and market before transitioning to a full-service restaurant specializing in global cuisine, and finally shifting to Mexican specialties after Ambli Global opened at 6799 East Belleview Avenue. No matter the incarnation, Ambli's food was always good and the hospitality welcoming. But Ambli Mexico isn't gone forever: Owners Pariza Mehta and Kelly Morrison sent a message to customers saying they plan to open a new location at the Anschutz Medical Campus at Fitzsimons before year-end. They also plan to open Ambli Cafe next door to the original Ambli next year.

Vegan pastry shop and coffee house Beet Box Bakery will be gone for good though; it's shuttering after serving breakfast and lunch today. The Five Points bakery opened in 2013 and has been a neighborhood favorite, as well as a destination for those seeking plant-based baked goods and breakfast sandwiches. Have a last taste of Beet Box between 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. today, November 21.

We'll be tracking all the closings — temporary or permanent — as restaurants grapple with this latest round of restrictions. Here's the action this week:

Restaurants and Bar Opening This Week*
So Many Roads Brewery, 918 West First Avenue

Restaurants and Bars Closing Temporarily*
715 Club, 715 East 26th Avenue
American Bonded, 2706 Larimer Street
Bacon Social House,  2434 West 44th Avenue and 2100 West Littleton Boulevard
Bellota, 3300 Brighton Boulevard
Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs, 2148 Larimer Street
Brass Tacks, 1526 Blake Street
ChoLon Modern Asian, 1515 Blake Street
Dandy Lion Coffee (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
Englewood Grand, 3435 South Broadway
Flagstaff House, 1138 Flagstaff Road, Boulder
Gold Point, 3126 Larimer Street
Izakaya Den, 1487A Pearl Street
The Matchbox, 2625 Larimer Street
Ototo, 1501 South Pearl Street
Rita's Law, 2209 Welton Street
Run for the Roses, 1801 Blake Street
Squire Lounge, 1800 East Colfax Avenue

Restaurants and Bars Closing Permanently*
Ambli Mexico, 600 Holly Street
Beet Box Bakery & Cafe (today), 1030 East 22nd Avenue
Julep, 3258 Larimer Street

*Or earlier, and not on a previous list.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

