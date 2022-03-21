Support Us

Now Serving: A New Side to the Denver Restaurant Guide

March 21, 2022

Bistro Vendome, our Best French Restaurant in the Best of Denver 2021.
Ready to get up and get out again?

We know that restaurants have had a tough two years...and keeping up with all of their twists and turns hasn't been easy, either. That's why our tech team got to work and added a new feature to the Denver Restaurant Guide, our searchable directory of hundreds of recommended eateries in the metro area.

Through the guide, restaurants that already have our seal of approval can now submit updates and other suggested changes to their listings; find that form here.

And with the guide, diners can not only search eating options by cuisine, neighborhood and more, but they can suggest places that Westword food writers and editors should consider adding to this roster of recommended spots.

Hungry to know more? See our Denver Restaurant Guide
