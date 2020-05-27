Denver Restaurants and Bars Reopening for In-House Dining

On May 25, Governor Jared Polis shared the information that restaurant owners and food fans have been waiting for since Colorado's eateries were closed on March 17: They can reopen to on-premises dining on Wednesday, May 27. And to-go and delivery — of both food and booze, praise the lord — are not only still allowed, but encouraged. (The executive order allowing takeout booze is set to expire on May 31, but restaurant organizations are working to extend that, with a proposal heading to the Colorado Legislature.)
The City and County of Denver has aligned with the state's date and guidelines for restaurants reopening, though its Facebook page warns it "may make additional adjustments in the coming days." Across the state, however, all restaurants will be limited to 50 percent capacity (or a total of fifty customers, whichever number is lower, unless the eatery secures a variance), as well as tables at a safe social distance of at least six feet. (For more information about how your dining-in experience will be different, see our coverage of Governor Polis's reopening announcement, which includes the complete list of restrictions.)
Now, without further ado, here are the Denver restaurants where you can eat on-premises this week, with those opening next week at the bottom of the post. (As always, we recommend verifying with individual establishments.)
Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
Multiple metro locations
baddaddysburgerbar.com
Bad Daddy's dining rooms are opening Wednesday, May 27, with single-use menus and a maximum of six guests per table.
Bar Car
819 Colorado Boulevard
720-524-8099
denverbarcar.com
The bar is opening on Thursday, May 28.
Bigsby's Folly
3563 Wazee Street
720-485-3158
bigsbysfolly.com
Groups of one to four can dine in without a reservation; parties of five to eight should make reservations on the winery's website.
Bistro Vendôme
1420 Larimer Street
303-825-3232
bistrovendome.com
The French restaurant is reopening at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.
Blake Street Tavern
2301 Blake Street
303-675-0505
blakestreettavern.com
The tavern is opening its dining room on Wednesday, May 27.
Bonbons Cafe & Dessert Bar
1675 West 67th Avenue
720-845-2186
bonbonsmidtown.com
The sweet spot is reopening its dining room on Wednesday, May 27, with expanded outdoor seating.
Brazen
4450 West 38th Avenue
720-638-1242
brazendenver.com
The eatery is opening its patio to on-site dining.
Briar Common Brewery & Eatery
2298 Clay Street
720-512-3894
briarcommon.com
The brewpub is opening its taproom and dining room at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 29.
The Brutal Poodle
1967 South Broadway
720-379-6281
brutalpoodledenver.com
The kitchen turning out the best loaded tots in town is opening its dining room on Friday, May 29.
Charcoal Bistro
1028 South Gaylord Street
303-953-8718
charcoalbistro.com
Charcoal's dining room reopens on Wednesday, May 27; its hours and menu are currently abbreviated.
Chicken Rebel
3618 Tejon Street
720-710-6620
facebook.com/chickenrebelcluck
Get our favorite fried chicken sandwich in town in the dining room starting Friday, May 29.
Coohills
1400 Wewatta Street
303-623-5700
coohills.com
Coohills is reopening on Friday, May 29; call to make a reservation.
Flying Pig Burger Co.
5935 South Zang Street, Littleton, 720-726-4544
5777 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-216-1301
flyingpigburgerco.com
Both outposts will be open for on-site dining, with the Littleton location boasting a new patio (Arvada will be serving in its two existing outdoor spaces).
Inga's Alpine Tavern
5151 Leetsdale Drive
720-389-6203
ingasalpinetavern.net
Call for a reservation when Inga's opens for in-house service; see its Facebook page for updates.
Logan Street/Carboy Winery
400 East Seventh Avenue
720-617-9400
loganstreetdenver.com
carboywinery.com
Logan Street and the attached winery are reopening on Thursday, May 28.
The Lumber Baron
2555 West 37th Avenue
303-477-8205
lumberbaron.com
The notoriously haunted bed and breakfast is opening its patio for brunch and dinner on weekends and high tea on weekdays (reservations required); see its Facebook page for details.
LoHi Steakbar
3200 Tejon Street
303-927-6334
lohisteakbar.com
The casual steakhouse is reopening for eat-in dining on Thursday, May 28.
Palenque Cocina y Agaveria
2609 West Main Street, Littleton
720-245-0195
palenquecya.com
Call to make a reservation; guests can spend up to 1.5 hours in the eatery.
Rioja
1431 Larimer Street
303-820-2282
riojadenver.com
The Mediterranean restaurant is reopening at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.
Stoic & Genuine
1701 Wynkoop Street
303-640-3474
stoicandgenuine.com
The seafood house is reopening at noon on Wednesday, May 27.
Ultreia
1701 Wynkoop Street
303-534-1970
ultreiadenver.com
Get your Iberian bites in the dining room starting at noon on Wednesday, May 27.
ViewHouse Eatery, Bar & Rooftop
Multiple metro locations
viewhouse.com
The bar is reopening with contactless menus you can open on your phone and contactless payment systems. Call or visit its website to make a reservation.
Westrail Tap & Grill
195 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood
303-986-2200
westrailtapandgrill.com
The bar and grill is opening with a new outdoor patio section.
Coming soon:
American Elm
4132 West 38th Avenue
720-749-3186
amelm.com
American Elm's dining room will reopen on Wednesday, June 3.
Blue Bonnet
457 South Broadway
303-778-0147
bluebonnetrestaurant.com
The Denver institution is reopening its patios with a limited menu on Tuesday, June 2.
We will be expanding this list as we hear of new restaurants reopening; send information to cafe@westword.com. See our roster of metro Denver restaurants with to-go and delivery options here.
