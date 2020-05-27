Denver Restaurants and Bars Reopening for In-House Dining

Bistro Vendôme is reopening just in time for peak patio weather.

On May 25, Governor Jared Polis shared the information that restaurant owners and food fans have been waiting for since Colorado's eateries were closed on March 17: They can reopen to on-premises dining on Wednesday, May 27. And to-go and delivery — of both food and booze, praise the lord — are not only still allowed, but encouraged. (The executive order allowing takeout booze is set to expire on May 31, but restaurant organizations are working to extend that, with a proposal heading to the Colorado Legislature.)

The City and County of Denver has aligned with the state's date and guidelines for restaurants reopening, though its Facebook page warns it "may make additional adjustments in the coming days." Across the state, however, all restaurants will be limited to 50 percent capacity (or a total of fifty customers, whichever number is lower, unless the eatery secures a variance), as well as tables at a safe social distance of at least six feet. (For more information about how your dining-in experience will be different, see our coverage of Governor Polis's reopening announcement, which includes the complete list of restrictions.)

Now, without further ado, here are the Denver restaurants where you can eat on-premises this week, with those opening next week at the bottom of the post. (As always, we recommend verifying with individual establishments.)

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar

Multiple metro locations

baddaddysburgerbar.com

Bad Daddy's dining rooms are opening Wednesday, May 27, with single-use menus and a maximum of six guests per table.

Bar Car

819 Colorado Boulevard

720-524-8099

denverbarcar.com

The bar is opening on Thursday, May 28.

EXPAND The bar at Bigsby's Folly is open for business starting May 27. Mark Antonation

Bigsby's Folly

3563 Wazee Street

720-485-3158

bigsbysfolly.com

Groups of one to four can dine in without a reservation; parties of five to eight should make reservations on the winery's website.

Bistro Vendôme

1420 Larimer Street

303-825-3232

bistrovendome.com

The French restaurant is reopening at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.

Blake Street Tavern

2301 Blake Street

303-675-0505

blakestreettavern.com

The tavern is opening its dining room on Wednesday, May 27.

Bonbons Cafe & Dessert Bar

1675 West 67th Avenue

720-845-2186

bonbonsmidtown.com

The sweet spot is reopening its dining room on Wednesday, May 27, with expanded outdoor seating.

Brazen

4450 West 38th Avenue

720-638-1242

brazendenver.com

The eatery is opening its patio to on-site dining.

EXPAND The view from the rooftop patio at Briar Common Brewery + Eatery, which is reopening on May 29. Bridget Wood

Briar Common Brewery & Eatery

2298 Clay Street

720-512-3894

briarcommon.com

The brewpub is opening its taproom and dining room at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 29.

The Brutal Poodle

1967 South Broadway

720-379-6281

brutalpoodledenver.com

The kitchen turning out the best loaded tots in town is opening its dining room on Friday, May 29.

Charcoal Bistro

1028 South Gaylord Street

303-953-8718

charcoalbistro.com

Charcoal's dining room reopens on Wednesday, May 27; its hours and menu are currently abbreviated.

Chicken Rebel

3618 Tejon Street

720-710-6620

facebook.com/chickenrebelcluck

Get our favorite fried chicken sandwich in town in the dining room starting Friday, May 29.

Coohills

1400 Wewatta Street

303-623-5700

coohills.com

Coohills is reopening on Friday, May 29; call to make a reservation.

Flying Pig Burger Co.

5935 South Zang Street, Littleton, 720-726-4544

5777 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-216-1301

flyingpigburgerco.com

Both outposts will be open for on-site dining, with the Littleton location boasting a new patio (Arvada will be serving in its two existing outdoor spaces).

Inga's Alpine Tavern

5151 Leetsdale Drive

720-389-6203

ingasalpinetavern.net

Call for a reservation when Inga's opens for in-house service; see its Facebook page for updates.

EXPAND The bar inside Carboy Winery, attached to Logan Street. Mark Antonation

Logan Street/Carboy Winery

400 East Seventh Avenue

720-617-9400

loganstreetdenver.com

carboywinery.com

Logan Street and the attached winery are reopening on Thursday, May 28.

The Lumber Baron

2555 West 37th Avenue

303-477-8205

lumberbaron.com

The notoriously haunted bed and breakfast is opening its patio for brunch and dinner on weekends and high tea on weekdays (reservations required); see its Facebook page for details.

LoHi Steakbar

3200 Tejon Street

303-927-6334

lohisteakbar.com

The casual steakhouse is reopening for eat-in dining on Thursday, May 28.

Palenque Cocina y Agaveria

2609 West Main Street, Littleton

720-245-0195

palenquecya.com

Call to make a reservation; guests can spend up to 1.5 hours in the eatery.

Rioja

1431 Larimer Street

303-820-2282

riojadenver.com

The Mediterranean restaurant is reopening at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.

Stoic & Genuine is ready to welcome you back into its open, fishy arms. Danielle Lirette

Stoic & Genuine

1701 Wynkoop Street

303-640-3474

stoicandgenuine.com

The seafood house is reopening at noon on Wednesday, May 27.

Ultreia

1701 Wynkoop Street

303-534-1970

ultreiadenver.com

Get your Iberian bites in the dining room starting at noon on Wednesday, May 27.

ViewHouse Eatery, Bar & Rooftop

Multiple metro locations

viewhouse.com

The bar is reopening with contactless menus you can open on your phone and contactless payment systems. Call or visit its website to make a reservation.

Westrail Tap & Grill

195 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood

303-986-2200

westrailtapandgrill.com

The bar and grill is opening with a new outdoor patio section.

Coming soon:

American Elm

4132 West 38th Avenue

720-749-3186

amelm.com

American Elm's dining room will reopen on Wednesday, June 3.

Blue Bonnet

457 South Broadway

303-778-0147

bluebonnetrestaurant.com

The Denver institution is reopening its patios with a limited menu on Tuesday, June 2.

We will be expanding this list as we hear of new restaurants reopening; send information to cafe@westword.com. See our roster of metro Denver restaurants with to-go and delivery options here.