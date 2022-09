The Complete Guide to Football Bars for Non-Broncos Fans

Bears

Football is back. And while the Broncos promise to be very competitive this season and most people who live in Denver believe the world revolves around the orange and blue, fans of other teams do exist in Broncos Country. Some of these fan groups are mighty while others are small, but they all like to root for their team.Here are the best team-specific bars in metro Denver where you can catch games this NFL season: wymansno5.com

While Chicago Cubs fans have a strong Windy City base in Denver, the Bears boast plenty of fanatics here, too. Da Bears may even be good this season, as long as Justin Fields pans out, and that will give fans enough reason to gather together. Or maybe the team will suck again and Bears fans can collectively drown their sorrows. Wyman's No. 5, in particular, often features Bears fans breaking out into the team's fight song after touchdowns. estersdenver.com

We live in weird times: The Bengals are actually good again. Like, really, really good. Led by Joe Burrow, the coolest quarterback in the league, the team is looking to build off its runner-up finish and finally win the Super Bowl. The team's fans are also some of the most loyal in sports, so they deserve a fine watering hole to watch games. Who Dey?The best Bills bar in Denver was Lodo's, which had an epic upper-floor watch party during the Wild Card Round match-up between the Bills and Texans in January 2020. Former Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson was in attendance, and the Labatt Blue was frosty. But that bar is gone, transformed into Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row. Still, there are other good places to catch a Bills game during a season that could end with quarterback Josh Allen lifting the Lombardi Trophy. One of these joints is even named after an infamous missed field goal by Bills kicker Scott Norwood in Super Bowl 25. stoneysuptown.com

The Browns probably aren't going to be very good this year, given Deshaun Watson's eleven-game suspension. But it could be entertaining to watch the team plod along, likely unsuccessfully, with the stellar signal-calling duo of Jacoby Brissett and Josh Rosen.Denver doesn't really have a Bucs bar at this point, but given the presence of Tom Brady and the recent Super Bowl championship, the team is certainly growing in popularity nationwide. But these new Bucs fans, who also coincidentally happen to be Warriors and Braves fans, may not be old enough to watch a Bucs game in a bar.Tough luck, Cardinals fans. Denver doesn't have a bar for you. However, Denver does love Cardinals legend Jake "the Snake" Plummer, so you have that going for you. societydenver.com

All 100 hometown fans that the Chargers had stayed in San Diego, so now the Los Angeles team is essentially playing an away game every week. But for any Chargers fans living in Denver, there's a spot where you can watch Justin Herbert ball out this season. donsclubtavern.com

Chiefs fans are strongly disliked in Denver, especially now that Kansas City is only a few years off a Super Bowl victory, so it can be tough to be living in enemy territory on Sundays. But supporters of Mahomes and company have one of the finest dive bars in town as their home base. icehouselodo.com

Shockingly, Peyton Manning actually played on another team before becoming a member of the Denver Broncos. The Indianapolis Colts come from a section of America that boasts plenty of sports nuts, and the team might even be good this season with the steadying presence of Matt Ryan. The smart money is on the Colts becoming this year's version of the Rams.The football team that plays in Maryland but is tied to Washington finally has a new name. But "the Commanders" is just kind of lame; the franchise should have stuck with the Washington Football Team moniker. But there are fans of the organization across the country, including Denver. They gather at one bar on Sundays, whose owner once toldthat he doesn't care what fans come to watch in his joint, since green is the only color that matters. jacksonslodo.com

Since Big Football somehow conned millions of people into believing that the Cowboys are America's team, Cowboys fans are omnipresent in Denver. Some are born-and-raised Denverites, others are Texas transplants. But regardless of where they're from, they seemingly live and die by a team that's promised to be good for decades but has never gotten over the hump. stoneyscantina.com

For devout believers in TuAnon, the main reason to gather on Sundays is to worship Tua Tagovailoa, which Dolphins fans can do at the third location in the Stoney's bar triad. larimerbeerhall.com

Nothing fits the definition of a degenerate quite like a Philly sports fan, and we say that with the utmost respect. Philly fans are a hilarious breed. They experience the full four seasons of emotions during a single Eagles offensive drive, so it's good that they have a spot in Denver where they can cheer and/or commiserate together — all depending on whether Jalen Hurts is the next great mobile quarterback or just the 2022 version of Seneca Wallace.Although the Braves won the World Series last year, nothing really makes up for the pain Atlanta sports fans felt when the team blew a 28-3 lead against the Patriots in the Super Bowl. That was devastating to watch, and the team got worse and worse each year after that. But now the Falcons are rebuilding, and beer always goes well with watching a rebuilding team.Given that so many Denver residents hail from New York or New Jersey, there are quite a few Giants fans who call the Mile High City home. And they're lucky in that they get to drink on game days in a bar that caters to just about every New York sports team, including the Rangers, Knicks, Yankees and Mets.Florida is a great sports state, but some of its professional teams sure do stink. The Jaguars have had flashes in the pan every few years or so, like when they had David Garrard quarterbacking the squad or Blake Bortles (the Blake of All Time, aka the BOAT) leading the team to the AFC championship game. But it appears that the few Jaguars fans who live in Denver just watch games and drink alone on Sundays.Everyone likes to make jokes about the Jets, but the team has some of the best fans on Earth. We're loyal, insane, quirky and passionate. Until recently, the Jets Fan Club of Denver had gathered on Sundays to watch games at Stoney's Uptown, where there's usually plenty of delusional optimism on week one. But word on the street is that the team's Denver fan club is trying to relocate to Stoney's on Lincoln. J-E-T-S, Jets, Jets, Jets! candlelighttavern.com

The fact that the Lions still boast so many fans despite sucking all these years is a testament to the loyalty of Detroit sports fans. But the team does have lots of hype surrounding it right now because of head coach Dan Campbell being an absolute legend, as well as HBO'sfeaturing the team this summer. Lions fans gather at the one and only official Lion's Den of Denver.This new bar in Central Park has a lot to recommend it, including regulars who love the Lions.Holy shit, a lot of Packers fans live in Denver. And man, were they going to be sad if Aaron Rodgers had gotten traded to the Broncos so that the man with 20/20 vision in his third eye could ball out in a city that decriminalized psychedelic mushrooms in 2019. Given that folks from Wisconsin love two things — football and beer — more than anything, it's only natural that Packers fans would have five places to drink beer during games. willcalldenver.com

The Panthers haven't had the best reputation in the Mile High since the Broncos took on the team in Super Bowl 50 and Von Miller and the Denver defense made it look like Alabama was playing against a Pop Warner football squad. But the Panthers are a respectable franchise that has had some great years, and maybe Baker Mayfield has that dawg in him! The Denver chapter of the Roaring Riot, known as the Mile High Cats, meets at Will Call to watch games on Sundays.Any non-Patriots fan would agree that it's been hilarious to watch the team's fans continue to claim that the Patriots are good even without Tom Brady; it's all the more enjoyable to witness the team lose its high stature from the standpoint of Broncos Country. But just as the Yankees, Duke basketball and the Lakers have a ton of fans in Denver, the Patriots do, too.Fresh off a Super Bowl victory, the Rams are again a hip team to root for. But given how the team has moved around the country, the fan base isn't a huge one, and there don't appear to be many Rams fans living in Denver. The best way for Rams fans to take in a game this year is to go to a bar that caters to the opposing team and just troll its supporters.This might be a list for non-Broncos fans, but in order to avoid being sentenced to life in a Colorado state penitentiary without parole, we cannot recommend a Raiders bar. Sorry.Let's just get this out of the way: Lamar Jackson is a franchise quarterback. This fall could be a fun one at Chopper's, where Ravens fans gather. If the Orioles make the playoffs and the Ravens look good early on, the place will be buzzing. stoneysbarandgrill.com

Since sports-betting company PointsBet has its North American headquarters in downtown Denver and Saints legend Drew Brees — now with a full head of hair — is one of its top spokespeople, it's fair to wonder whether Drew will make an appearance at a Denver Saints watch party this season. He probably won't show up, but there's always a chance. Who Dat!My, how the tables have turned. The Broncos now have Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson, and the Seahawks spent this summer choosing between former Broncos dud Drew Lock and former Jets legend and future Hall of Famer Geno Smith, who ultimately won the starting quarterback job. It's going to be a rough season for the team, so we might as well drink with the Rocky Mountain Sea Hawkers fan club.On Sundays in Denver, it's hard to drive around town without spotting at least a few fans sporting the black and gold. And given that the Steelers are good just about every year, it's no wonder the fan base has stayed so vibrant in the Mile High. Bringing Terrible Towels is optional but encouraged at these bars.Although few have actually met a Texans fan, apparently this rare breed of sports watcher does exist. Why anyone would choose to root for the Texans is beyond even the brightest minds, but fans in Denver do have one drinking spot.Sorry, Titans fans, Denver doesn't have a bar for you. Football fans generally respect and like Titans fans, however, so you will likely have a fun time at any of Denver's best sports bars on Sundays.Kirk Cousins is a good starting NFL quarterback, and anyone who says differently doesn't know ball. And Minnesota fans really deserve a championship sports team. It's been far too long. Maybe this is the year? Probably not, but Skol! blakestreettavern.com

The fact that Jimmy G is still on the 49ers despite the team making it clear that it doesn't believe in him is comical. Long gone are the days of great quarterbacks for the team from the Bay Area. Trey Lance is the great hope now, and since Blake Street Tavern only sees green, the red and white gather there on Sundays.