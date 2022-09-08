The Complete Guide to Football Bars for Non-Broncos Fans

Here are the best team-specific bars in metro Denver where you can catch games this NFL season:
BearsHayter's & Co
1920 Blake Street
303-297-8279
haytersandco.com
Wyman's No. 5
2033 East 13th Avenue
303-996-0842
wymansno5.com
While Chicago Cubs fans have a strong Windy City base in Denver, the Bears boast plenty of fanatics here, too. Da Bears may even be good this season, as long as Justin Fields pans out, and that will give fans enough reason to gather together. Or maybe the team will suck again and Bears fans can collectively drown their sorrows. Wyman's No. 5, in particular, often features Bears fans breaking out into the team's fight song after touchdowns.
BengalsSportsbook Bar and Grill
266 South Downing Street
303-635-6691
thesbbar.com
Esters (Oneida Park)
2201 Oneida Street
303-997-4173
estersdenver.com
We live in weird times: The Bengals are actually good again. Like, really, really good. Led by Joe Burrow, the coolest quarterback in the league, the team is looking to build off its runner-up finish and finally win the Super Bowl. The team's fans are also some of the most loyal in sports, so they deserve a fine watering hole to watch games. Who Dey?
BillsWide Right
2100 Curtis Street
720-420-9898
widerightdenver.com
Jackson's LODO
1520 20th Street
303-298-7625
jacksonslodo.com
Esters (Virginia Village)
1950 South Holly Street
303-955-4904
estersdenver.com
The best Bills bar in Denver was Lodo's, which had an epic upper-floor watch party during the Wild Card Round match-up between the Bills and Texans in January 2020. Former Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson was in attendance, and the Labatt Blue was frosty. But that bar is gone, transformed into Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row. Still, there are other good places to catch a Bills game during a season that could end with quarterback Josh Allen lifting the Lombardi Trophy. One of these joints is even named after an infamous missed field goal by Bills kicker Scott Norwood in Super Bowl 25.
BrownsStoney's Bar and Grill
1111 Lincoln Street
303-830-6839
stoneysbarandgrill.com
Stoney's Uptown
1035 East
17th Avenue
720-485-5503
stoneysuptown.com
The Browns probably aren't going to be very good this year, given Deshaun Watson's eleven-game suspension. But it could be entertaining to watch the team plod along, likely unsuccessfully, with the stellar signal-calling duo of Jacoby Brissett and Josh Rosen.
BuccaneersDenver doesn't really have a Bucs bar at this point, but given the presence of Tom Brady and the recent Super Bowl championship, the team is certainly growing in popularity nationwide. But these new Bucs fans, who also coincidentally happen to be Warriors and Braves fans, may not be old enough to watch a Bucs game in a bar.
CardinalsTough luck, Cardinals fans. Denver doesn't have a bar for you. However, Denver does love Cardinals legend Jake "the Snake" Plummer, so you have that going for you.
ChargersSociety Sports and Spirits
1434 Blake Street
720-517-7303
societydenver.com
All 100 hometown fans that the Chargers had stayed in San Diego, so now the Los Angeles team is essentially playing an away game every week. But for any Chargers fans living in Denver, there's a spot where you can watch Justin Herbert ball out this season.
ChiefsDon's Club Tavern
723 East 6th Avenue
303-831-0218
donsclubtavern.com
Chiefs fans are strongly disliked in Denver, especially now that Kansas City is only a few years off a Super Bowl victory, so it can be tough to be living in enemy territory on Sundays. But supporters of Mahomes and company have one of the finest dive bars in town as their home base.
ColtsIcehouse Tavern
1801 Wynkoop Street
303-292-3775
icehouselodo.com
Shockingly, Peyton Manning actually played on another team before becoming a member of the Denver Broncos. The Indianapolis Colts come from a section of America that boasts plenty of sports nuts, and the team might even be good this season with the steadying presence of Matt Ryan. The smart money is on the Colts becoming this year's version of the Rams.
CommandersBlake Street Tavern
2301 Blake Street
303-675-0505
blakestreettavern.com
The football team that plays in Maryland but is tied to Washington finally has a new name. But "the Commanders" is just kind of lame; the franchise should have stuck with the Washington Football Team moniker. But there are fans of the organization across the country, including Denver. They gather at one bar on Sundays, whose owner once told Westword that he doesn't care what fans come to watch in his joint, since green is the only color that matters.
CowboysJackson's LODO
1520 20th Street
303-298-7625
jacksonslodo.com
Since Big Football somehow conned millions of people into believing that the Cowboys are America's team, Cowboys fans are omnipresent in Denver. Some are born-and-raised Denverites, others are Texas transplants. But regardless of where they're from, they seemingly live and die by a team that's promised to be good for decades but has never gotten over the hump.
DolphinsStoney's Cantina
30 South Broadway
720-441-1444
stoneyscantina.com
For devout believers in TuAnon, the main reason to gather on Sundays is to worship Tua Tagovailoa, which Dolphins fans can do at the third location in the Stoney's bar triad.
EaglesLarimer Beer Hall
2012 Larimer Street
720-550-7610
larimerbeerhall.com
Nothing fits the definition of a degenerate quite like a Philly sports fan, and we say that with the utmost respect. Philly fans are a hilarious breed. They experience the full four seasons of emotions during a single Eagles offensive drive, so it's good that they have a spot in Denver where they can cheer and/or commiserate together — all depending on whether Jalen Hurts is the next great mobile quarterback or just the 2022 version of Seneca Wallace.
FalconsFainting Goat
846 Broadway
303-945-2323
thefaintinggoatdenver.com
Although the Braves won the World Series last year, nothing really makes up for the pain Atlanta sports fans felt when the team blew a 28-3 lead against the Patriots in the Super Bowl. That was devastating to watch, and the team got worse and worse each year after that. But now the Falcons are rebuilding, and beer always goes well with watching a rebuilding team.
GiantsOccidental
1950 West 32nd Avenue
720-291-0083
occidentalbar.com
Given that so many Denver residents hail from New York or New Jersey, there are quite a few Giants fans who call the Mile High City home. And they're lucky in that they get to drink on game days in a bar that caters to just about every New York sports team, including the Rangers, Knicks, Yankees and Mets.
JaguarsFlorida is a great sports state, but some of its professional teams sure do stink. The Jaguars have had flashes in the pan every few years or so, like when they had David Garrard quarterbacking the squad or Blake Bortles (the Blake of All Time, aka the BOAT) leading the team to the AFC championship game. But it appears that the few Jaguars fans who live in Denver just watch games and drink alone on Sundays.
JetsStoney's Bar and Grill
1111 Lincoln Street
303-830-6839
stoneysbarandgrill.com
Everyone likes to make jokes about the Jets, but the team has some of the best fans on Earth. We're loyal, insane, quirky and passionate. Until recently, the Jets Fan Club of Denver had gathered on Sundays to watch games at Stoney's Uptown, where there's usually plenty of delusional optimism on week one. But word on the street is that the team's Denver fan club is trying to relocate to Stoney's on Lincoln. J-E-T-S, Jets, Jets, Jets!
LionsCandlelight Tavern
383 South Pearl Street
303-778-9530
candlelighttavern.com
The fact that the Lions still boast so many fans despite sucking all these years is a testament to the loyalty of Detroit sports fans. But the team does have lots of hype surrounding it right now because of head coach Dan Campbell being an absolute legend, as well as HBO's Hard Knocks featuring the team this summer. Lions fans gather at the one and only official Lion's Den of Denver.
Dirty Laundry
2955 Ulster Street
303-474-4891
dirtylaundrydenver.com
This new bar in Central Park has a lot to recommend it, including regulars who love the Lions.
PackersSwanky's
1938 Blake Street
720-483-9699
swankys.com
Badger's Pub
76 South Broadway
303-733-0488
facebook.com/badgerspub
Wally's Wisconsin Tavern
1417 Market Street
303-800-2652
wallyswisconsin.com
Kentucky Inn
890 South Pearl Street
303-778-9600
kentuckyinndenver.com
Tight End Bar
1051 East Colfax Avenue
303-861-9103
tightendbar.com
Holy shit, a lot of Packers fans live in Denver. And man, were they going to be sad if Aaron Rodgers had gotten traded to the Broncos so that the man with 20/20 vision in his third eye could ball out in a city that decriminalized psychedelic mushrooms in 2019. Given that folks from Wisconsin love two things — football and beer — more than anything, it's only natural that Packers fans would have five places to drink beer during games.
PanthersWill Call
3043 North Brighton Boulevard
720-484-6428
willcalldenver.com
The Panthers haven't had the best reputation in the Mile High since the Broncos took on the team in Super Bowl 50 and Von Miller and the Denver defense made it look like Alabama was playing against a Pop Warner football squad. But the Panthers are a respectable franchise that has had some great years, and maybe Baker Mayfield has that dawg in him! The Denver chapter of the Roaring Riot, known as the Mile High Cats, meets at Will Call to watch games on Sundays.
PatriotsBlake Street Tavern
2301 Blake Street
303-675-0505
blakestreettavern.com
Three Dogs Tavern
3390 West 32nd Avenue
720-854-1277
threedogstavern.com
Any non-Patriots fan would agree that it's been hilarious to watch the team's fans continue to claim that the Patriots are good even without Tom Brady; it's all the more enjoyable to witness the team lose its high stature from the standpoint of Broncos Country. But just as the Yankees, Duke basketball and the Lakers have a ton of fans in Denver, the Patriots do, too.
RamsFresh off a Super Bowl victory, the Rams are again a hip team to root for. But given how the team has moved around the country, the fan base isn't a huge one, and there don't appear to be many Rams fans living in Denver. The best way for Rams fans to take in a game this year is to go to a bar that caters to the opposing team and just troll its supporters.
RaidersThis might be a list for non-Broncos fans, but in order to avoid being sentenced to life in a Colorado state penitentiary without parole, we cannot recommend a Raiders bar. Sorry.
RavensChopper's Sports Grill
80 South Madison Street
303-399-4448
chopperssportsgrill.com
Let's just get this out of the way: Lamar Jackson is a franchise quarterback. This fall could be a fun one at Chopper's, where Ravens fans gather. If the Orioles make the playoffs and the Ravens look good early on, the place will be buzzing.
SaintsStoney's Bar and Grill
1111 Lincoln Street
303-830-6839
stoneysbarandgrill.com
Since sports-betting company PointsBet has its North American headquarters in downtown Denver and Saints legend Drew Brees — now with a full head of hair — is one of its top spokespeople, it's fair to wonder whether Drew will make an appearance at a Denver Saints watch party this season. He probably won't show up, but there's always a chance. Who Dat!
SeahawksClock Tower Grill
9360 Station Street, Lone Tree
303-799-1123
clocktowergrill.net
Rhein Haus
1415 Market Street
303-731-5374
rheinhausdenver.com
My, how the tables have turned. The Broncos now have Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson, and the Seahawks spent this summer choosing between former Broncos dud Drew Lock and former Jets legend and future Hall of Famer Geno Smith, who ultimately won the starting quarterback job. It's going to be a rough season for the team, so we might as well drink with the Rocky Mountain Sea Hawkers fan club.
SteelersJackson's LODO
1520 20th Street
303-298-7625
jacksonslodo.com
The Rusty Bucket
3355 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
303-980-6200
the-rusty-bucket.com
Society Sports and Spirits
1434 Blake Street
720-517-7303
societydenver.com
On Sundays in Denver, it's hard to drive around town without spotting at least a few fans sporting the black and gold. And given that the Steelers are good just about every year, it's no wonder the fan base has stayed so vibrant in the Mile High. Bringing Terrible Towels is optional but encouraged at these bars.
TexansSociety Sports and Spirits
1434 Blake Street
720-517-7303
societydenver.com
Although few have actually met a Texans fan, apparently this rare breed of sports watcher does exist. Why anyone would choose to root for the Texans is beyond even the brightest minds, but fans in Denver do have one drinking spot.
TitansSorry, Titans fans, Denver doesn't have a bar for you. Football fans generally respect and like Titans fans, however, so you will likely have a fun time at any of Denver's best sports bars on Sundays.
VikingsCap City Tavern
1247 Bannock Street
720-931-8888
capcitytavern.com
Kirk Cousins is a good starting NFL quarterback, and anyone who says differently doesn't know ball. And Minnesota fans really deserve a championship sports team. It's been far too long. Maybe this is the year? Probably not, but Skol!
49ersBlake Street Tavern
2301 Blake Street
303-675-0505
blakestreettavern.com
The fact that Jimmy G is still on the 49ers despite the team making it clear that it doesn't believe in him is comical. Long gone are the days of great quarterbacks for the team from the Bay Area. Trey Lance is the great hope now, and since Blake Street Tavern only sees green, the red and white gather there on Sundays.
If you know of another bar where fans of certain NFL teams gather, post a comment or email [email protected]