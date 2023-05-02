Navigation
Gee Whiz, Denver Ted's Cheesesteaks Is Closed

May 2, 2023 11:11AM

Denver Ted's closed on April 18.
Denver Ted's closed on April 18.
Denver Ted's has long been a favorite for Philly-style cheesesteaks, but don't expect to get your fix there right now, because the place is currently closed. This isn't the first time the restaurant has shuttered — but it may be the last.

The sandwich shop first opened in 2004 in Capitol Hill, where it amassed a loyal following that ate up its classic cheesesteaks doused with Cheez Whiz on Amoroso rolls; twists named for local sports figures like the Elway and the Helton were also big hits.

That location closed in 2017. At the time, Denver Ted's vowed to make a comeback in a new space — a promise it made good on a year later, when it re-emerged at 2020 Lawrence Street.

Through the pandemic-era indoor dining ban, Denver Ted's offered pickup and delivery; it eventually reopened when restrictions were lifted. But now its story has taken another turn.
click to enlarge a Philly cheesesteak sandwich with banana peppers
The cheesesteaks at Denver Ted's had a lot of loyal fans.
Molly Martin
While there was no announcement posted on social media about the closure, the voicemail message at the shop says, "We regret to inform you that Denver Ted's is closed indefinitely as of April 18. ... We want to thank all of you for being great and loyal customers."

The tone of the message is anything but hopeful; as of this writing, there have been no updates. "I have never been so devastated to hear of a restaurant closure!! Enjoyed you guys in cap hill and made sure to visit as much as we could in the new spot. The end of an era for the best cheesesteaks in Denver," one customer commented on a recent Denver Ted's Instagram post. (The restaurant has not responded to online comments.)

This is the second cheesesteak-focused spot to close in less than a year in metro Denver. Large Marge's, which was open for a decade in Wheat Ridge, shut down in December.

Looking for a spot to get a Philly fix? Other go-to's include two locations of Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs, Old Philly Town in Broomfield, Chester's in Aurora, and the Little Arthur's Hoagies pop-up, which occasionally dishes up cheesesteaks along with other Philly-style favorites (and will soon be launching a food truck). 
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor.
Contact: Molly Martin

