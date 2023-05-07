Navigation
Comment of the Day

Reader: Denver Ted's Ruined Every Other Cheesesteak for Me!

May 7, 2023 7:38AM

Denver Ted's has turned out the lights.
Denver Ted's has turned out the lights. Mark Antonation
Denver Ted's is gone. The cheesesteak spot got its start almost twenty years ago in Capitol Hill, then moved to the Ballpark neighborhood in 2018. But the doors there were locked last month, with this message left on voicemail: "We regret to inform you that Denver Ted's is closed indefinitely...we want to thank all of you for being great and loyal customers."

This is not the only cheesesteak-focused spot to close recently in metro Denver. Large Marge's, which was open for a decade in Wheat Ridge, shut down in December. And Taste of Philly is gone from 1116 Broadway, though there are other outlets in the area.

But for some readers, Denver Ted's can't be replaced. And in their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the news, they offer plenty of food for thought. Says Derrick:
I’ve had cheesesteaks all over the country and Ted’s had a damn good one. Tough loss for the Ballpark neighborhood.
Adds Jeffery:
Every time I went to Marquee we used to eat up there.
Recalls Sean:
I loved it when Ted was there. He used to bring cheesesteaks to our meetings. Makes me feel old. but never went by once the new owners came in.
Remembers Ed:
They were great at the end of my late shifts in Capitol Hill. Good times.
Replies Chase:
The Cap Hill location was amazing. The new spot was horrible. I don’t understand how they could fall off that bad and start charging $18 a cheesesteak.
Counters JR:
$18 cheesesteaks, but they were worth every damn penny!! Ted's ruined every other cheesesteak for me, nothing will compare!
Suggests Stefan:
Bono’s in Golden is the new champ! Ted's in Cap Hill was one of the best ever, anywhere.
Offers Jonathan:
Having grown up in the South Philly area, cheesesteaks are an essential food group. I used to pick up Pat's when I would work in Denver and bring them back down to Colorado Springs. But you Denver people are missing out. Head south to Colorado Springs and get off at Hwy 24 Cimmaron exit 141. Taste of Philly is two right turns off I-25. Tastes just like the ones I grew up on from Claymont Sub Shop.

Concludes Gary:
Restaurants are typically a risky business venture with much volatility. They are extremely numerous in numbers and very competitive. The business was doing well enough to move to a more expensive prime downtown location, but even its ideal location could not save it. Timing. After the move to downtown, COVID happened.
Will you miss Denver Ted's? Where will you get cheesesteaks now? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
