There's a Battle of the Bars at Local Theater Venues

As Denver's theaters work to rebuild their audiences after the pandemic, there's an unspoken competition that adds an exciting twist to the cultural experience: the battle of the bars.
The debate over which theater boasts the best bar in town is a friendly rivalry that has been brewing behind the scenes for years, and we're here to spill the (not-so) secret elixirs, concoctions and craft cocktails that make them worth the buzz. From cozy hideaways to grand lobbies, local theaters have been upping the ante when it comes to pre-show libations.
Whether you're an avid theater-goer or just looking for the perfect place to raise a glass before enjoying a night of entertainment, here are the details on this delightful, boozy battleground, listed in alphabetical order:
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
The Arvada Center has consistently made strategic decisions to enhance the overall experience for patrons at its bar. "We wanted to provide an inclusive atmosphere for our guests where they could socialize before and during intermission at each performance, which we feel has added a lot of value to the overall theater program," says Keisha Makonese, director of ACES and concessions at the Arvada Center. "We are not experts when it comes to managing bars or creating exciting bar menus, so we formed a partnership with Peak Beverage, a local bar catering company, to help us create our bar program and run the day-to-day bar operations."
This collaboration has yielded a menu that features local brews, seltzers, wines, liquors, seasonal specialty cocktails and mocktail options for those who don't drink. These cocktails, often themed to specific theater shows, have garnered rave reviews, with summer favorites like the Artist's Margarita and the Arvada Mule stealing the spotlight. "We just released our new winter specialty cocktail menu, and we can't wait to see which ones are the most popular," says Makonese. "My bet is on the Gin-gle All the Way, a festive cocktail made with gin, lime juice, elderflower syrup and soda."
The Arvada Center also collaborates with Organic Roots Catering to provide locally sourced food items for its concessions. It is committed to sustainability as well, offering a reusable cup initiative and a QR code system for pre-ordering drinks and snacks to ensure convenience and reduce waste.
Benchmark Theatre
1560 Teller Street, Lakewood
Benchmark Theatre recently received its liquor license, so its bar is currently under development. According to executive director Haley Johnson, "Admittedly, our bar area needs some TLC. When 40West and CHAC were the resident art galleries, they always had fantastic paintings and photos decorating the back bar area. However, there are no galleries leasing the lobby space currently; therefore, the bar is fairly lackluster."
But, she adds, "we are definitely looking ahead at updating and upgrading our bar and selections. It made sense to invest in a liquor license, as concession sales can greatly contribute to overall revenue. ... Concession sales are even included on grant applications, so it makes sense to try to maximize bar sales when we can."
Benchmark takes pride in keeping its bar selections straightforward, offering a modest variety of beers, wines, mixed cocktails and non-alcoholic options. However, it has also been experimenting with crafting drinks themed around its plays, like it did recently for Blasted, and it is planning to do the same for all shows moving forward.
What truly sets Benchmark Theatre apart is its dedication to providing a comfortable and inviting bar and lobby experience, recognizing its role in elevating the overall patron experience. Johnson explains, "Whether it's having a moment to enjoy some downtime and relax before a show, or unwinding and decompressing after while chatting with fellow audience members or cast and crew, it's a really connecting experience to allow patrons the opportunity to reflect."
Curious Theatre Company
1080 Acoma Street
Nestled in the cozy balcony of Curious Theatre Company, the Sanctuary Bar is a haven for theater enthusiasts looking to elevate their experience. This inviting space is not just a bar; it's a place to unwind, strike up conversations and create lasting memories with fellow patrons. The hours of operation at the Sanctuary Bar are perfectly synchronized with the rhythm of productions. It opens one hour before the curtain rises, beckoning patrons to savor the anticipation. Intermission brings a chance to relish a drink, and even after the production concludes, the bar remains open for two more hours, providing a space to reflect and discuss the theatrical magic.
The menu at the Sanctuary Bar is thoughtfully curated and includes a selection of wines, beers and liquors, along with non-alcoholic beverages. From Canyon Wind Red Blend to cans of PBR, there's a drink to suit every taste. There are also locally sourced snacks such as Chocolate Lab gourmet truffles and Boulder Chips. Denver Performing Arts Complex
1400 Curtis Street
The Denver Performing Arts Complex (DCPA) isn't just a cultural destination; it's also a place where you can savor exceptional bar experiences. In addition to the delightful Prelude + Post restaurant and bar in the complex, inside each theater you'll find multiple bar areas that complement the performances. "What’s most important to note is that SODEXO now manages beverage service for all venues in the Arts Complex, so patrons who purchase a beverage at one location may take it with them into another space," says the DCPA's director of communications and content marketing Suzanna Yoe. "Working with SODEXO, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts manages food and beverage options in the Garner Galleria Theatre and the Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex."
The DCPA has expanded its food offerings in the Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex this season, responding to requests from patrons who want to be able to arrive early and enjoy a quick bite before the show. "It enhances their experience, allows them to park early and ensures a relaxing, enjoyable evening at the theater," says Yoe.
Working in partnership with SODEXO, the DCPA pairs a specialty cocktail with each DCPA Theatre Company production. For the current production of Clyde's, running through November 26, patrons can indulge in a coffee-based Montrellous' Miracle cocktail; a vanilla vodka Birthday Girl with a splash of lavender syrup; or a fruit-infused mocktail dubbed the No Nonsense.
The DCPA's bars also offer local food items, which include sweet and savory options from Hinman Hand-Held Pies. Both the Bonfils lobby and the Garner Galleria Theatre & Bar open ninety minutes before curtain and serve small plates along with wine and beer and specialty cocktails that complement productions like A Christmas Carol, which runs November 17 through December 24.
Miners Alley Performing Arts Center
1224 Washington Avenue, Golden
"The bar area is the heart of our theater," says Miners Alley executive director Lisa DeCaro. "We don’t charge much for the drinks, we stock fairly high-end liquors, and we give away beer and wine after the show, so we don’t make any money off our bar. But the welcoming feeling we’ve built there pays off: People stick around after the show to mingle with the cast, and that atmosphere is priceless."
DeCaro adds, "Other theater owners have commented that they wish they could create the atmosphere we have built. We really think it is a big part of the feeling of community and family that we’ve created. I think it’s for several reasons. Most theater bars close after the show. We stay open and encourage a community atmosphere. We offer free beer and wine to patrons, free drinks for the cast, and a generally festive vibe."
Miners Alley has also partnered with some of Golden's best restaurants to offer customers a 15 percent discount. "They have told us that when we have a show, they essentially double their seating, because they get a full early seating around 5 or 5:30 p.m., which they do not get when we are between shows," DeCaro notes.
As the theater puts the finishing touches on the first phase of the new Miners Alley Performing Arts Center, which opens on December 2, its staff is working hard to preserve the atmosphere in the new location. "Our bartenders will still be our longtime staff and actors; we’ll still have our great drink selections and specials; and we’ll still have our big comfy couches," DeCaro says. "The actors and fans will still mingle after the show and enjoy free wine and beer."
Town Hall Arts Center
2450 Main Street, Littleton
"Theater and the performing arts as a whole are fully dimensional and should be thought of as a complete experience from start to finish — not just something that happens when the house lights go down," says Savannah Reeves, Town Hall Arts Center's director of patron and community engagement. "For Town Hall Arts Center (THAC) and myself, investing in the 'vibe' before, during and after a show was not just something nice to have, but imperative to the creation of that complete experience."
Over the past few seasons, THAC has made upgrades to its bar area in order to create a space that seamlessly integrates with the theatrical experience. Highlights include digital menus, pre-ordering via QR code, curated pre-show music playlists, cozy conversation pits and a complete facelift for the Stanton Art Gallery and the lounge's furniture.
"Since our reopen in 2020, we have expanded our drink menu, drastically," Reeves adds. "We proudly serve a variety of beverages — everything from Coors Light or Heineken and the most budget-friendly wine we could find to local beers like Colorado Native alongside organic and additive-free wines like Avaline."
This bar also creates production-themed cocktails, like Manhattans for Newsies, Cosmopolitan martinis for La Cage Aux Folles and lavender gin lemonade for All Shook Up. For its upcoming production of Raisin, which runs March 24 through April 14, 2024, patrons will be treated to Chicago-inspired libations such as the Southside Gin. The most popular drink, though, is the margarita.
Other developments are in progress as well. "We are excited to announce that we are in the beginning stages of working with local establishments like Denver Beer Company, Grande Station, Black + Haus Tavern and others on Main Street to expand our patrons’ entertainment experiences to include exclusive opportunities for nightcaps after an evening show; brunch specials before a matinee; and curated menus just for our guests," Reeves says.
Vintage Theatre
1468 Dayton Street, Aurora
"We wanted our audience to have a place to gather before and after shows so they could continue to share their experiences," says Vintage Theatre production manager Biz Schaugaard. "That is the best part of live theater — the sense of community and coming together."
Here there's no need for a refined palate or extensive knowledge of cocktails. The bar offers a full range of drinks, whether it's a classic favorite or one of the specialty cocktails created for each show. The selections are designed to be fun and approachable, mirroring the theater's commitment to providing an accessible and enjoyable experience. Vintage Theatre also partners with local businesses like Dry Dock Brewing, which supplies its beer, and Maverick Wine Company of Colorado, which handles its liquors and wine.
The bar's walls are covered in photos from its past productions, and it's a place where theater-goers can come as they are, without worrying about sophistication or exclusivity. Whether attending a show at one of its three theaters or one of its monthly events, Vintage's guests can count on the bar to be a warm and inviting place.