Curtain's Up: How Theater Companies Are Rebuilding Their Audiences

Emily Van Fleet plays Carole King in Beautiful at the Arvada Center through October 15. Courtesy of Collin Sanders Sarah Kolb, the Arvada Center 's director of marketing and communications, reports that the company's "been weathering changes in our ticket sales, a slow return to full houses and some inconsistent sales in recent productions. ... So far, our 2023-2024 season feels pretty positive — particularly for single-ticket buyers. We're above where we were this time last year for the 2022-2023 season and only slightly behind our last pre-COVID season."



Ideation, a dark corporate satire about work, is on stage at Wheat Ridge Theatre Company through September 24. Courtesy of Kiso Kyle Vintage Theatre in Aurora is experiencing a surge in both season ticket and general ticket sales; artistic director Bernie Cardell attributes this success to word of mouth, affordable ticket pricing and an emphasis on programming that supports authors of color. "The more people are out there talking about Vintage, the more people want to check it out," Cardell says. "At Vintage, there is always a great buzz of energy when the new season is starting, and I can feel that in the community, since the majority of our theaters start their seasons in the fall as well. It's a very exciting time." Firehouse Theatre Company says sales are up from last year, and Wheat Ridge Theatre Company has seen ticket sales increase since it started performing in its space in January. And the news is particularly good in Golden.

A scene from Stephen Sondheim's classic musical A Little Night Music, at DCPA. Courtesy of Amanda Tipton Photography

A musical about a modern icon and a play about a small-town response to a hate crime start the Arvada Center's five-show season. "The contrast between these two pieces, both rooted in real-life events and captured in two very different styles of theater, is really compelling," says marketing director Sarah Kolb. "[Beautiful is] emotionally grounded and real — just like Carole’s iconic album Tapestry. The Laramie Project began its life as hundreds of real-life interviews, conducted by Moisés Kaufman and the Members of Tectonic Theater Project after Matthew Shepard’s death. ... I hope people come to experience both!"

The Minutes transports audiences to a city council meeting in the fictional town of Big Cherry. Courtesy of Michael Ensminger Photography

The Fox is shifting its season timeline to match the city’s fiscal year and producing “The Fox Interlude,” a lineup of entertainment playing through the end of the year. "Rather than trying to squeeze full productions into this window, the staff made the decision to offer shorter runs of a few shows that we otherwise might not have been able to present," says executive producer Cowden. "Regardless, there’s a LOT in the interlude for our patrons — both existing and new — to enjoy."

Sink your teeth into Dracula at Firehouse Theatre Company September 30-October 28. Courtesy of Deborah Flomberg-Rollins

Denver's fall lineup offers audiences something old as well as much that's new as companies try to entice patrons back to the theater after a difficult couple of years. From seminal musicals to daring plays and a plethora of premieres, these troupes continue to demonstrate that the city is serious about transforming into a major market for theater."It's been a wild few years as COVID has wreaked havoc on theater ticket sales across the industry," says Jeannene Bragg Curious Theatre Company 's managing director. "Last season, our sales were highly variable and difficult to predict. ... We are seeing a concerning decline in subscriptions, which have long been very strong at Curious, as more folks are taking a less committed approach and opting for single-ticket sales."Meanwhile, a Denver Center for the Performing Arts spokesperson notes that its 2023-2024 subscription sales are "exactly on par with those at this time last year, which is 90 percent of where we were at this point in our sales cycle in our last full season before COVID." Though the DCPA says that it is difficult to compare ticket sales year-to-year due to variance in programming, the company is "very pleased with how the season is shaping up and the audience response to the first show of the season, Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical."In Lakewood, Benchmark Theatre is embracing change and experimenting with its programming. Executive producer Haley Johnson says that while Benchmark's annual season membership subscriptions have declined in 2023, the June production ofwas its highest-grossing and most-attended show to date. Coming out of the pandemic, "we want to continue supporting new work, local work and allowing artists to have a voice rather than driving our programming solely on profit," she adds. Buntport Theater , now in its 23rd season, remains dedicated to its "name-your-price" ticketing model, which was implemented during the pandemic. Buntport member and co-founder Erin Rollman emphasizes the ongoing commitment to affordability and accessibility. "We've always been passionate about being affordable and removing barriers to live performance," she says."Ticket sales have been through the roof this year, and we think that 2023 might be our best season to date," says Len Matheo , producing artistic director at Miners Alley Playhouse . "We have always had growing audiences over the years, and it's because our strategy has always been to remember that we are also in the entertainment business and that we want our audiences to have a great evening out and to be moved and entertained by the theater arts."As Miners Alley works to convert the former Meyer Hardware store into a new performing arts center in time for the first phase's opening on December 1, Wonderbound is celebrating its first full season in its new facility and 260-seat theater located in Northeast Park Hill, which opened in May. Despite many challenges, Wonderbound remained operational and retained its staff through the pandemic."We were also one of the only performing arts organizations in Colorado to offer performances for — albeit very small — live audiences," says Wonderbound's marketing manager, Sally Walker . "Through these efforts, we were able to garner new patrons, and subscription and ticket sales have been steadily on the rise since our 2021-2022 season."The Aurora Fox is welcoming a new face to a historic space. Rich Cowden , previously the general manager and executive director of the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center, is the newly appointed executive producer of the Aurora Fox Arts Center . Cowden's appointment to the role ends a fourteen-month hiring search to replace Helen R. Murray, whose shows were creative yet struggled to find an audience."The chance to lead the Fox into a new era of excellence — building on years and years of wonderful success — is for me a dream come true," Cowden says. "What I’m excited about for the Fox itself is the vast potential this place has to be one of the cornerstones of the cultural community — not just in Aurora, but in the metro area and beyond."As the curtains rise on Denver's theater scene this fall, it's evident that the city's artistic spirit is unwavering, and audiences can expect a season brimming with creativity, diversity and resilience. The shows must go on!Here's a look at the upcoming season from twelve companies; watch westword.com for more on this new theater season.To kick off its 44th season, the DCPA Theatre Company revisits the beloved Sondheim's seven-time Tony Award-winning musical and the regional premiere of Lynn Nottage's new comedy. Artistic director Chris Coleman says he's wanted to produce the musical "for many years, and with Sondheim’s passing, it seemed a nice opportunity to breathe life into the piece. ... I also love that it is quickly followed up by Lynn Nottage’s play, which couldn’t be more different than, but audiences that lovedfrom a few years ago will love this [new] play from Nottage."This community theater group is staging a dark corporate satire and a spooky horror play in its intimate black box space.was slated to be produced in 2020, "but the pandemic halted the process," says Maru Garcia , Ph.D., and the executive producer at Wheat Ridge Theatre. "It is an interesting show that combines comedy with intrigue.is a classic horror story. ... We choose our productions considering shows that will attract audiences but that will make people think [and] that have not been produced by other companies in the Denver metro area recently."Two regional premieres kick off Curious Theatre's 26th season. “At Curious, we aim to produce challenging new plays from exciting voices in contemporary theater, plays you are unlikely to see anywhere else," says Jada Suzanne Dixon , who took over as artistic director in 2022. "is a standout script straight from Broadway and one of America’s best playwrights, the amazing Tracy Letts. ...is a moving and lyrical piece exploring longing and human connection through letters."A musical about the horrors of Nazism and a regional premiere play about the women who led the civil rights movement begin Vintage Theatre’s 21st season. "This is what we’ve been doing at Vintage: giving our patrons some of the shows we know they will love AND introducing them to new authors and new works," artistic director Bernie Cardell says.