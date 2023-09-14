Curtain's Up: How Theater Companies Are Rebuilding Their Audiences



click to enlarge Emily Van Fleet plays Carole King in Beautiful at the Arvada Center through October 15. Courtesy of Collin Sanders Sarah Kolb, the Arvada Center 's director of marketing and communications, reports that the company's "been weathering changes in our ticket sales, a slow return to full houses and some inconsistent sales in recent productions. ... So far, our 2023-2024 season feels pretty positive — particularly for single-ticket buyers. We’re above where we were this time last year for the 2022-2023 season and only slightly behind our last pre-COVID season."



click to enlarge Ideation, a dark corporate satire about work, is on stage at Wheat Ridge Theatre Company through September 24. Courtesy of Kiso Kyle Vintage Theatre in Aurora is experiencing a surge in both season ticket and general ticket sales; artistic director Bernie Cardell attributes this success to word of mouth, affordable ticket pricing and an emphasis on programming that supports authors of color. "The more people are out there talking about Vintage, the more people want to check it out," Cardell says. "At Vintage, there is always a great buzz of energy when the new season is starting, and I can feel that in the community, since the majority of our theaters start their seasons in the fall as well. It’s a very exciting time." Firehouse Theatre Company says sales are up from last year, and Wheat Ridge Theatre Company has seen ticket sales increase since it started performing in its space in January. And the news is particularly good in Golden.

click to enlarge A scene from Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical A Little Night Music, at DCPA. Courtesy of Amanda Tipton Photography

A musical about a modern icon and a play about a small-town response to a hate crime start the Arvada Center's five-show season. "The contrast between these two pieces, both rooted in real-life events and captured in two very different styles of theater, is really compelling," says marketing director Sarah Kolb. "[Beautiful is] emotionally grounded and real — just like Carole’s iconic album Tapestry. The Laramie Project began its life as hundreds of real-life interviews, conducted by Moisés Kaufman and the Members of Tectonic Theater Project after Matthew Shepard’s death. ... I hope people come to experience both!"

click to enlarge The Minutes transports audiences to a city council meeting in the fictional town of Big Cherry. Courtesy of Michael Ensminger Photography

The Fox is shifting its season timeline to match the city’s fiscal year and producing “The Fox Interlude,” a lineup of entertainment playing through the end of the year. "Rather than trying to squeeze full productions into this window, the staff made the decision to offer shorter runs of a few shows that we otherwise might not have been able to present," says executive producer Cowden. "Regardless, there’s a LOT in the interlude for our patrons — both existing and new — to enjoy."