No Humbug Needed: A Christmas Carol, Denver's Cherished Tradition, Returns to the DCPA

Although A Christmas Carol is a well-known story, there's something undeniably captivating and unique about the Denver Center for the Performing Arts' rendition of the classic tale, which makes its triumphant return Friday, November 17, through December 24.
Since its debut in 1990, the DCPA's A Christmas Carol has carved a special place in the hearts of both residents and visitors, becoming an integral part of Denver's holiday season. The play follows the transformation of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Santo) from a money-obsessed curmudgeon into a compassionate and generous soul.
This personality shift occurs through a series of encounters with supernatural spirits, including the ghostly figure of his former business partner, Jacob Marley (Jacob Dresch) and the spirits of Christmas Past (Erin Willis), Christmas Present (Topher Embrey) and Christmas Yet to Come (Marco Alberto Robinson). As Scrooge confronts his past, observes the joys and sorrows of those around him and faces the consequences of his actions, he learns the true meaning of Christmas: love, compassion and the importance of helping those in need.
"I'm a sucker for the holidays, and I've always loved this story," says Anthony Powell, who grew up watching the 1951 British film adaptation with his family and will be directing the DCPA production for the second year in a row. "I think A Christmas Carol is more important than ever now."
It also calls on the actors to create a world that immerses audiences in the story: "This is my eighth time working on this version of A Christmas Carol, and what I like about the script is that it does such a beautiful job of world-building," says choreographer and casting director Grady Soapes. "It's a show that creates this beautiful ensemble, where actors get to transform into multiple different roles. There are only two actors in the show that don't change: Scrooge and Bob Cratchit (Geoffrey Kent). Everyone else gets to help build this world around those two folks. It's just exciting for me to see a group of twenty to 25 people play seventy characters. It's not bare-bones, but it’s a small cast for how many roles there are."
Soapes also emphasizes the importance the production places on blending the old and the new. While honoring the classical elements of the story, the creative team incorporates contemporary movements to engage and connect with today's audiences.
"The music and dance greatly enhance the story, and our music director, Darius Frowner, has done such a beautiful job creating these really beautiful tones and colors within the show," says Soapes. "One of the first conversations I had with Anthony when I was interviewing for the job was about how we could honor the movement of the times while also bringing it into the 21st century, because we have kids in this audience who do not necessarily want to see a jig, waltz or something like that.
"Not only will parents recognize dances from Turner Classic Movies, but kids are going to see dances from TikTok," he continues. "We are really trying to blend the new and the old, which is kind of Scrooge's story, too. We find moments of contemporary splash, while also honoring the classical approach."
"I love the first half of the show, because I get to be morose as hell and enjoy playing an evil character who doesn't think he's evil," Santo says. "I try to limber up a bit physically because it's a long slog; I only leave this stage twice, and those are quick changes, so I don't get much of a chance to slow down."
In order to get into character before the show starts, Santo keeps himself apart from the rest of the cast. "I sit off-stage and look at my feet to make myself more and more miserable," he says. "By the time I get out there, I’m pretty miserable, and just being miserable makes it so much easier to play everything. The other side, of course, is that Scrooge is very funny from time to time, but he can't try to act funny. In the book, Dickens says, 'Scrooge is not one for cracking jokes,' so I've got to use the words to be funny."
"Last year, Grady and I both went to the Christmas Eve performance," Powell recalls. "I was so glad I did, because while the entire run is an event with families coming together and kids dressing up, this Christmas Eve show was unlike anything I've ever attended. Working on A Christmas Carol is such a privilege, because while we certainly gain a lot as artists, it is a gift we get to give to Denver."
As for Santo, he hopes the audiences "take away kindness."
"Not just holiday cheer, but actually being kind to other people," he says. "When they leave the theater, I hope they're talking about that, and not 'Where do you want to go for a drink?' Try to relate Dickens's London to America today; think about the similarities and what you can do to make the world a little brighter."
A Christmas Carol begins previews on Friday, November 17, opens Friday, November 24, and runs through Sunday, December 24, in the Wolf Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Get tickets at denvercenter.org.