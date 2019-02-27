Beer Calendar: 303 Day and a Beer, Bacon and Coffee Fest

WeldWerks Brewing, which hosted its first WeldWerks Invitational Festival last summer, is bringing the party back for 2019, and tickets go on sale on this Saturday, March 2. The event itself — which many people considered the best beer fest of 2018 — takes place Saturday, June 22, at the Double Tree by Hilton at Lincoln Park in Greeley.

Tickets are a hefty $100 each, which includes a commemorative tasting glass and access to nearly 100 beers — many of which are limited and exceptional — from more than forty of the best breweries in the country. These include Amalgam, Barrel Culture, Black Project, Bottle Logic, Boulevard, Casa Agria, Casey, Cerebral, Crooked Stave, Firestone Walker, Great Notion, Hop Butcher, Horus Aged Ales, Jester King, Kane, Liquid Mechanics, Lost Abbey, Mikerphone, Modern Times, More, New Image, Our Mutual Friend, Perennial, Primitive, The Bruery, The Rare Barrel, Veil, TRVE, Voodoo and Wiley Roots.

In addition, Weldwerks says it will have "over a dozen truly incredible additions for this year that we are almost too excited to share with you, and we will be releasing those via social media in the coming weeks."

And you'll be able to sample all that beer knowing that 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit Weld County nonprofit organizations; the brewery raised over $40,000 in 2018.

Here are rest of the details: There are two sessions, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m., so you have to decide whether you're a morning or afternoon drinker when you purchase your ticket (otherwise the sessions will be identical). Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Saturday at eventbrite.com and will likely sell out almost immediately. Oh, and WeldWerks adds: "Please note that we listened to your feedback and kept the number of available tickets very close to last year's count, so we do suggest that you plan to be online as close to 10 a.m. as possible this Saturday if you want to guarantee yourself a spot. The number of questions we have received in the past few months about the Invitational would indicate that we may sell out a good deal faster than last year."

Keep reading for all of this week's craft-beer events.

Factotum Brewhouse

Wednesday, February 27

Sixteen nonprofit organizations teamed with sixteen different craft brews are fighting it out at Factotum Brewhouse for a chance to win the 4th Annual Brewer's Madness Championship Bracket. "Four regions: Water, Barley, Hops, and Yeast, will march through head-to-head taste-test competitions to gain this honor," the brewery explains. "Come check out these yummy creations with the purchase of a competition flight and cast your vote. Help one of these nonprofits take home the $500 Grand Prize. The first one takes place tonight from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., when the Happy Hour Foundation takes on Pours 4 Paws. Dalbey’s Delicatessen will be on hand with food.

Our Mutual Friend Brewing

Friday, March 1

Our Mutual Friend Brewing hosts its first-ever can release at noon. The beer, called Globehead, was brewed in collaboration with Mumford Brewing from Los Angeles. "We started with a light saison base that was then racked onto the second-use Balaton cherries from Chéne Cerise," the brewery explains. "Raspberry pureé was also added. The blending of the base beer with the cultures and fruit from Chéne Cerise kick-started a re-fermentation that resulted in a beer with beautiful color, aroma, flavor, with a wine-like dry, tannic mouthfeel. It was then can-conditioned for natural carbonation." The beer will be on draft and available in very limited quantity in four-packs to go. In addition, OMF is releasing Weirding Way: Batch 3. "This Foeder-fermented Brett saison is one of our all-time favorite beers, with tropical aroma and flavor, light, fresh drinkability, and a pillowy head."

Garlic Amber, which the Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project calls "an intriguing twist on a traditional style," returns to the brewery at 3 p.m. Brewed on the Intrepid's twenty-gallon pilot system, it features roasted garlic cloves in a malt-forward amber base and will only be available for a limited time. The Adobo Food Truck will be on hand with food.

Grist Brewing will release four different beers in cans at both of its taprooms in Highlands Ranch and Lone Tree; the release also marks the coming-out party for Grist's new look and one new beer. The beers are Tragic Hipster Hazy IPA, All & Westerly West Coast-style IPA, Octo Cream Ale, and Crimson Crow American Red Ale.



Copper Kettle Brewing releases Maple Snowed In at noon. This is the brewery's 12.4 percent ABV oatmeal stout aged in bourbon barrels with dark maple syrup added. It will be sold on tap and in 19.2-ounce cans to go.

Denver Beer Co.

Saturday, March 2

Denver Beer Co. hosts its eighth annual Beer, Bacon and Coffee Fest today and tomorrow at the Platte Street Taproom from 8:30 to 11 a.m. both days. Roll on down and enjoy bacon from Tender Belly, coffee from Coda Coffee Company, and beer, of course. This year, DBC's spinoff concept, Cervecería Colorado, will join in on the breakfast beer action with a make-it-yourself michelada bar. Tickets are $40, and each one entitles you to a big breakfast burrito, coffee, and as much bacon as you can fit in your belly. You will also receive a souvenir Denver Beer Co. coffee mug to fill with all the breakfast-inspired brews you can drink.

Call to Arms Brewing hosts its 4th annual Mardi Gras Rumpus from noon to 9 p.m., offering New Orleans-inspired food and a crawfish boil at 2 p.m. from the Rolling Smoke food truck. You can also watch the World’s Tiniest Mardi Gras Parade at 4 p.m., featuring the Mile High Brass Band and mini-floats by local breweries and businesses. There will also be beers brewed just for the occasion.

In honor of the annual and mostly unofficial 303 Day (local area code = March 3; get it?), Station 26 Brewing will lead beer lovers on a downtown pub crawl from 2 to 6:30 p.m. that celebrates, yes, the brewery's 303 Lager. Each participant gets a punch card at the first stop, Freshcraft, at 2 p.m. sharp. From there, they'll visit Falling Rock Tap House, Cherry Cricket Downtown, Larimer Beer Hall and Star Bar, each of which will have discounted specials on 303 Lager. Drink the beer, get the card punched and move on. Go at your own pace, but make sure to hit the final destination, Star Bar, to cash in on a box full of Station 26 swag around 6:30 p.m.

Burns Family Artisan Ales taps Show, Don’t Tell, a Belgian-style tripel that is "fancy enough to make even the most talkative among us reflective," the brewery says. Burns will also re-release two other beers: 1,2,3, Go! Porter; and Sandthrax Brut IPA.

Inspired by what it calls "the stunning art deco stylized graphic novel Monstress, Volume One, Awakening, by Majorie Liu and Sana Takeda," Fiction Beer Company will release cans of Halfwolf New England Style Imperial IPA at 2 p.m. Double-dry-hopped with Ariana, Lemon Drop and Azacca hops, the beer has notes of grapefruit, gooseberry, pineapple and tangerine. "An all malt grain bill (without flaked wheat or oats) creates a unique flavor profile, yet maintains a pillowy mouthfeel." The beer will also be available on draft.

The West Side Brewery Bus Loop returns at 2 p.m., with two buses running continuously between Little Machine Beer Company, Joyride Brewing, Zuni Street Brewing and Seedstock Brewery. Start at whichever brewery you choose and ride the loop all day for only $5; complete the loop at all four breweries and get a coupon for a free beer at the brewery of your choice on your next visit. Tickets can be purchased at your starting brewery on the day of the event. The theme for this month's bus loop is the color green.

The fifth annual Winter Craft Beer Festival takes place at the Balch Field House on the University of Colorado campus from 1 to 5 p.m., with at least 55 breweries pouring more than 150 beers. In addition to the great beers, the event will feature a live band, a silent disco and food options. Tickets, $45 to $65, are available at wintercraftbeerfestival.com; some proceeds benefit the Colorado Brewers Guild.

Station 26 Brewing

Sunday, March 3

Station 26 Brewing honors 303 Day with a craft market from noon to 4 p.m. featuring more than a dozen vendors, along with specials on the brewery's 303 Lager. "Denver is full of so many remarkable people, ideas, art, and community interaction. We want to celebrate all of that and more at our taproom on 303 Day," the brewery explains. There will be artisans, food trucks and live music, as well.

Tuesday, March 5

Burns Family Artisan Ales will open at 10 a.m. in honor of Mardi Gras and release Carouse Tequila Barrel-Aged Barleywine, which weighs in at 15 percent ABV. The brewery will also be serving some paczki (pronounced “poonch-key”) starting at 10 a.m. — "thanks to the Polish heritage of one of the owners."

Wednesday, March 6

Walter's 303 Pizzeria + Publik House will tap a new beer from Telluride Brewing, a 4.5 percent ABV Leipzig-style gose called Alpengose, brewed with Italian plums. And it has an interesting story. Last winter, Telluride released a similar beer in honor of the changing seasons and the disappointing lack of snowfall that year. It was called There Gose the Snow. "And the snow went. Telluride’s snowfall for the entire 2017-18 winter totaled 160 inches...about half of average," the brewery explains. So this year, the superstitious owners, Tommy Thatcher and Chris Fish, decided to change the name. The new beer will be available in cans around the Front Range.

Friday, March 8

Copper Kettle Brewing will tap Gettin' Figgy With It, an 8 percent ABV doppelbock brewed with figs, graham cracker and vanilla. The beer was dreamed up by staff bartender Rocky, who won an intra-brewery competition; in fact, she's won for two years in a row. The beer will also be available in six-packs to go.

WestFax Brewing celebrates its third anniversary today and tomorrow with various beer releases. Today's festivities begin at 2 p.m. with Barrel Aged Friday, when Westfax releases Concussion Protocol Belgian Quad; Silently Judging, a Laws Whiskey bourbon-barrel-aged imperial stout; and Rye Are You Judging Me?, a Laws Whiskey rye-barrel-aged imperial stout. Rye Are You Judging Me? will also be available in 22-ounce bombers. Westfax will also sell its flagship, Urban Lumberjack Hazy IPA, in sixteen-ounce cans to go. In addition, there will be food trucks, ax throwing, new anniversary merchandise and hair/beard trims by Crisp Barbershop.

EXPAND FlyteCo Brewing opens today. Jonathan Shikes

Saturday, March 9

The brand-new FlyteCo Brewing will host a grand-opening celebration complete with live music, tours and beer. The aviation-themed brewery is located near the corner of 38th Avenue and Tennyson Street. The party runs all day, with at least seven beers on tap — but you'll need tickets to get in after 6 p.m.

The Cultural Center — a shared tasting room and barrel cellar from Westbound & Down Brewing and Amalgam Brewing — will host a tapping event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 6381 Beach Street. There will be eight beers on draft, some from each brewery. Amalgam Brewing will have bottles of Other Realms Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout and Landscapes Golden Sour Blend, which was aged on Colorado-grown Red Globe peaches and Ovation nectarines to go. The delicious Taco Veloz food truck will be outside.

Zuni Street Brewing turns two years old, and it's celebrating with a noon-to-midnight extravaganza. There will be live music all day and night, local artists, pottery painting, food trucks, yard games, a photo booth, a bounce house, and plenty of beer, including a specialty cellar series release.

Join the Wynkoop Brewing Company from noon to 4 p.m. for the dorkiest party in town. The annual Day of Dorks Festival includes thirty-plus breweries (see the full list on the Wynkoop's Facebook page) pouring "some of the geekiest and [most] white-whaley craft brew in all the land," Wynkoop says. Nerd attire is suggested but not required. "And to truly encourage 'The Next Generation' of dorks, we'll be collecting school supplies including pens, pencils, notebooks and more. Donations to benefit local area schools." Tickets, $35 to $40, are available at eventbrite.com and entitle you to a commemorative Day of Dorks glass for unlimited pours.

WestFax Brewing continues its third-anniversary celebration with four timed beer releases and limited (150) anniversary glasses custom-drawn by Colorado artist Drawing From Nature, depicting West Colfax and the Rocky Mountains. The beers are Irish Thin Mint Nitro Pastry Stout; Raspberry Berliner; Sippin’ on a Cloud Hazy Double IPA; and W3 Brut IPA, a collaboration with Woods Boss and Westbound & Down.