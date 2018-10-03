Beer Calendar: Fresh Hop Fest, Trillium and an After-GABF Tap Takeover

After cranking out hazy IPAs, sours and other beers for the past year at Odd13 Brewing in Lafayette, Brandon Boldt is picking up his boots and moving down the road to Broomfield, where he'll spearhead 4 Noses Brewing's new barrel-aging and sour program, along with other special brewing and blending projects.

Boldt started at Odd13 shortly after graduating from Northern Arizona University in 2013 with a master's degree in quaternary science. He rose through the ranks, taking the job of head brewer at the taproom because he was "excited by mixed fermentations with expressive microflora, experimentation with hop compounds, and using locally sourced ingredients to purvey the joy of hyper-localism through beer," he says.

Earlier this year, Boldt and his wife, Lisa, opened Primitive Beer, a side project in which they brew sour, uncarbonated lambic-style ales in Longmont. Primitive is only open two weekends per month, however, which allows the Boldts to keep their day jobs. They will retain ownership of Primitive as Brandon transitions to 4 Noses.

“Odd13 has an incredibly exciting future ahead of it, with an outstanding team and dedicated resources for quality IPA production and whatever styles of beer they decide to vehemently assemble in the future," Brandon says in a statement. "Likewise, I could not be more thrilled to have the opportunity to develop a mixed-fermentation and extensive barrel program with the full support and resources of the world class 4 Noses team.”

Wednesday, October 3

Briar Common Brewery + Eatery hosts a second anniversary party starting at 3 p.m. The brewpub will tap this year's batch of anniversary brews, including Joyce + Brett Belgian Saison; Bramble Blackberry Imperial Stout; and 902 Bravo Brettanomyces. There will also be special food pairings to go with the beers.

Chain Reaction Brewing will tap Roasted Pine Nut Amber as part of the Traveling One Barrel Wednesdays program involving Strange Craft Beer Company, Black Sky Brewery and the Brew on Broadway. "Toasted pine nuts lend a lovely full mouthfeel to this amber that will warm you just right and set the mood for a fire," Chain Reaction says. The beer will be on tap at all four breweries.

Friday, October 5

Unless you're a total beer geek, you may not understand how big this is: Hops & Pie has managed to score some very rare kegs from the highly acclaimed Trillium Brewing (which has six beers in Beer Advocate's list of top 100 beers in the world. The beer-centric pizza haven landed the beer — which rarely leaves Massachusetts — because Hops & Pie chef and co-owner Drew Watson is friends with Trillium executive chef Mike Morway. Here's what they're tapping: Summer Street IPA; Sleeper Street IPA; Exchange Student Double IPA (which is a collaboration between Trillium and Manchester's Cloudwater Brew Company); Fated Farmer Series Barrel Fermented Wild Ale with Plums; and Fated Farmer Series Barrel Fermented Wild Ale with Blueberry. All of the beers will be on tap beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Goldspot Brewing was recently sold to new owners, and now the brewery wants to celebrate with three days' worth of beer, music, events and food. Today, Goldspot will tap a new beer at 3 p.m., backed by music from DJ Chris Schooley at 7:30 p.m. and food from the Budlong Hot Chicken truck at 3 p.m. On Saturday, there will be another new beer, plus Toby's New Orleans Po Boys and live music from 6 to 8 p.m. And on Sunday, it's yet another new beer, a neighborhood dog show and another food truck. There will also be raffles on Friday and Saturday.

Wiley Roots Brewing in Greeley introduces Peanut Monstah as the newest member of its Monstah family. It will be available on tap and in cans to go at noon. This collaboration with Lafayette's Liquid Mechanics Brewing is a mashup between Wiley's Monstah Imperial Stout base recipe and LMX's famous peanut butter porter. It "combines layers of rich chocolate with pounds of peanut butter goodness, creating a chocolate and peanut butter imperial stout that is easy drinking, not too heavy, and finishes with a huge peanut butter flavor," Wiley Roots says. "This is an expensive beer to make, with the amount of peanuts used. This is not a extract beer. It is 100 percent made with real ingredients. We would tell you exactly how we made the beer, but then Liquid Mechanics Brewing Company would kill us for telling everyone their secret." Peanut Monstah will sell for $20 per four-pack or $8 for a ten-ounce pour. The brewery will also tap a limited supply of Coffee Peanut Monstah, made with cold steeped coffee from NoCo Coffee Company.

Saturday, October 6

As we welcome fall, Denver’s Fresh Hop Festival returns to the Falling Rock Tap House. The event highlights beers made with whole-cone hops that are added to the brew within 24 hours of being harvested. "Because fresh-hop beers are created so quickly after harvest, these seasonal beers have a shorter shelf life but are fresh and delicious," says the Colorado Brewers Guild, which is co-hosting the fest. There will be more than forty fresh-hop beers on hand from Colorado breweries. There are no tickets; attendees can just pay as they go. Fifty cents from each pour will be donated to the Guild.

"GABF has passed. The dust (and haze) has settled. Life is seemingly back to normal in Denver," says TRVE Brewing. So there's no better time for the brewery to announce the inaugural edition of It's Like They Never Left, a tapping party to celebrate several breweries that TRVE's distribution arm brought in for the festival. "We held on to a bunch of fantastic kegs from our friends around the nation. This Saturday at noon we will be giving up half our lines for them so all you wonderful Denverites can come to enjoy some truly insane beers. All y'all can fight amongst each other instead of having to battle all the beer craving invaders of GABF," TRVE says. Beers on tap include J. Wakefield Haterade Fruit Punch Berliner Weisse, Finback Brewery Origin Double IPA, Alvarado Street Brewery Haole Punch Kettle Sour with Passion Fruit, Orange, and Guava, The Veil Brewing Pina Colada Tastes Tiki-Inspired Smoothie Sour, Great Notion Brewing Blueberry Muffin American Wild Ale, Scratch Beer Blackberry Lavender Sour Ale, Trophy Brewing Lil' Orphan Annie Carrot and Ginger Gruit, Civil Society Fresh NEIPA with Citra and Columbus, Commonwealth Brewing Sojourn Double IPA, Rowley Farmhouse Ales Germophile Berlinerweiss and several more.

Even though the weather hasn't quite turned yet, Oasis Brewing will tap Snoasis, its seasonal spiced winter amber ale, at noon. There will also be live music and food from Sizzle Food Truck.

Starting at 12:30 p.m., Dry Dock Brewing in Aurora will be giving away one case per person of its Colorado Freedom Memorial Blonde Ale to any retired military or active (but off-duty, obviously) police, fire and emergency responders. The offer is limited to the first 300 people who come to Dry Dock's North Dock location. The brewery will also present its annual donation to the Colorado Freedom Memorial.

Odd13 Brewing in Lafayette releases two new cans. Eric's Ex-Wife is a 7.1 percent ABV hazy IPA and a tribute to the brewery's original flagship, Eric the Red. It was dry-hopped with Citra, Simcoe and Mosaic and will hit distribution later this month. Casey McPlaidface is a 5.5 percent ABV pale ale hopped with Centennial, Idaho 7 and El Dorado. Cans will only be available in the taproom, so there will be no distribution.

Saturday, October 13

Support local firefighters from noon to 5 p.m. at Copper Kettle Brewing with a barbecue cook-off, live music and the release of Pull Box Pilsner. Food and beer proceeds of the day will go toward the South Metro Professional Firefighters Foundation, which assists the families of firefighters who have lost their lives on the job. Pull Box Pilsner was brewed in conjunction with South Metro, and bombers will be available as well.

Join Wynkoop Brewing at 10 a.m. for the release of Honey Helles Bock, a beer that was inspired by a visit from Wynkoop brewers Charles McManus and Jason Lima to the National Honey Board booth at the Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, last spring. A golden lager brewed with five gallons of Orange Blossom Honey, the beer sits at a smooth 6.8 percent ABV and has just a touch of warm honey notes in the finish. It will be paired with bites from head chef Brent Butterfield. Tickets are free — and entitle you to a breakout pour, a paired bite and pint card good for any Wynkoop visit — but you have to RSVP at eventbrite.com.