The Seven Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Week

Panzano, pop-ups, the Post and (birthday) parties: There's a plentiful pile of provisions and potions out there this week. Here are seven of the most pleasurable food and drink events from Monday, October 1, through Friday, October 5, as well as a few dates to mark on your calendar for later in the month.

EXPAND Meatless Monday stretches the entire week at Avelina. Danielle Lirette

Monday, October 1

Avelina, 1550 17th Street, is going overboard to celebrate World Vegetarian Day: It's partying for the entire week. From Monday, October 1, through Sunday, October 5, the restaurant will be serving a special three-course vegetarian menu during dinner service for just $40. There will be beet tartare with carrot miso purée, horseradish and dill; truffled agnolotti accompanied by porcini demi and sunchoke chips; and a very seasonal coconut pumpkin panna cotta with maple bourbon glaze and pepita brittle. You won't miss the meat at this meal.

This is the month to support a good cause simply by sipping suds — or at least by paying for a pint, whether you drink it or not. Woods Boss Brewing Company (2210 California Street) is partnering with Violence Free Colorado for the month of October to help spread awareness about domestic violence and support victims in Colorado. Woods Boss brewed up a Belgian black IPA that will go on tap starting Monday, October 1, and $1 of every full pour sold will be donated to the Violence Free Colorado organization. The kickoff event, dubbed the "Not Okay No-K," a 0.0-kilometer race that begins at the taproom door and ends at the bar, will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at the brewery, which expects several state and local representatives to drop in. While you can stop by all month for a beer, tonight's event will cost you $13.44, but it includes a 0.0-K sticker, food and chances to win prizes. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.