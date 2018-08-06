The Five Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Week

It's an exciting week on the national food scene: Foodies from coast to coast will be honoring both root beer floats and zucchini. (Thank god National Mulled Cider Day isn't until the end of September — it's just too damn hot right now to entertain the thought of knocking back a steamy beverage). There are a few other events to fill the days in between; here are five of the most interesting happenings, as well as a few to mark on the culinary calendar in the coming months.

Monday, August 6

Hot on the heels of National Oyster Day comes National Root Beer Float Day. While the preponderance of fake food holidays reaches its zenith (nadir?) in August — we're celebrating chop suey (August 29), julienne fries (August 12) and trail mix (August 31) — it's hard to pass up the fizzy, messy, ice-cold dessert you probably last slurped when you were seven years old. On Monday, August 6, Sheraton Denver Downtown, 1550 Court Place, will be scooping and serving floats from noon to 2 p.m. For a $2 donation to Children's Hospital Colorado, you can get your fingers sticky and spike your blood sugar before heading back to the office. Enjoy it while it lasts; you'll soon be preparing for the relative austerity that is National Zucchini Day (August 8).

EXPAND Emmerson's kitchen will be stirring things up at Shake it Up. Mark Antonation

Tuesday, August 7

What do you normally do on Tuesday night? If you're tired of the same old, same old (settling in to watch a demoralizing episode of Bachelor in Paradise, taking out the recycling, business time) do something different at Shake it Up: Cocktails and Cuisine, a fundraiser for the Flatirons Food Film Festival. From 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 7, the rooftop of Boulder Brands offices, 1600 Pearl Street in Boulder, is hosting bites and beverages from Emmerson, Blackbelly, Bramble and Hare, Oak at Fourteenth and more. Enjoy tart barbecued pork and beans with chili oil and vinegar mellowed by a mezcal, prickly pear and pineapple cocktail — or if that's not your thing, opt for corn, crab and saffron salad with a gin cocktail accented by celery and fennel simple syrup. Find tickets ($75) and a complete menu at Eventbrite.