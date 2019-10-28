The Six Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Week

This week is a study in contrasts: From half-off bites and stick-to-your-ribs Italian food to exceptionally uncommon bourbon and luxe Italian truffles, there's something at each and every price point on our list of the six most savory food and drink events. Then keep reading for more events for the rest of November.

EXPAND Woodie Fisher honors first responders today — and every day. Mark Antonation

Monday, October 28

Regular readers will know we tire of pimping holidays like National Olive Day, National Waldorf Salad Day and National Cheese Curd Day (okay, maybe not that last one). But on Monday, October 28, we're happy to write about National First Responder's Day and recognize people whose jobs literally mean life or death. So Woodie Fisher — the stylish space that occupies an old fire station at 1999 Chestnut Place and is named after early Denver fireman Redwood Fisher — is offering firefighters, medics, police and hospital workers half-off all food at the hip restaurant outside of happy hour. Working a long shift Monday? Don't worry: The eatery is extending the offer indefinitely. Just stop in with proof of employment. It's a lifesaver when you need a good meal.

EXPAND West End Tavern's rooftop boasts bourbon and bonfires on October 29. Courtesy Big Red F

Tuesday, October 29

Microbrewery maverick Liberati, 2403 Champa Street, is celebrating a year in business this month, and is importing Italy's most famous ’shroom — the truffle — for the party. On Tuesday, October 29, expect an earthy four-course extravaganza, with truffles perfuming every dish: Think beef tartare with a quail egg, toothsome housemade fettuccine with porcini mushrooms and truffles, filet topped with foie and truffles two ways (fresh and powdered), and panna cotta with a chocolate reduction and paper-thin truffle flakes. The kitchen is offering a vegetarian menu for those who want all the flavor but none of the meat; find the entire menu and tickets ($110) for the 6 p.m. dinner on Eventbrite. Wine and beer pairings are also available for $40 and $20, respectively. Our advice, as always when it comes to brewer Alex Liberati's mind-bending brews, is to opt for the beer.

Boulder temps will top out in the 20s on Tuesday, October 29, but you can warm up at West End Tavern, 926 Pearl Street, with the bar's Whiskey Blanket event. Yes, you'll be seated on the rooftop patio, but you'll be warmed by the glow of the fire pit, whiskey and the smug satisfaction of knowing you're one of the lucky few sipping on ultra-rare spirits. Your ticket (a whopping $175 on Tock) entitles you to a Buffalo Trace cocktail and a flight of Eagle Rare Bourbons: ten, seventeen and twenty-year varieties. The latter, dubbed the Double Eagle Very Rare, is one of just five bottles in Colorado, with only 299 bottles having been produced in total. Let's hope the price of the tipple is indicative of its quality as well as rarity, but even if it isn't, you'll have some serious bragging rights among bourbon completists.

This way to meatballs and Mafia. Courtesy Firenze a Tavola Facebook

Wednesday, October 30

Italian-Americans sometimes get a bad rap, especially when they're viewed as career criminals as portrayed in many a Hollywood film. While the stereotypes vary in offensiveness, only one of them is associated with checkered tablecloths, crooners in the background and heaping plates of pasta and meatballs. On Wednesday, October 30, Firenze a Tavola, 4401 Tennyson Street, will engage in the tastier side of stereotyping with its annual Gangster Night dinner at 6:30 p.m. For $35, you'll get four courses of classic Italian-American fare, including sausage and peppers, rigatoni with ricotta and red sauce, chicken Marsala and cannoli. Reservations are required, and while the instructions for making them are a bit unusual and elaborate — they can be found on the restaurant's website — you won't have to bust any kneecaps to get a seat at the table.

EXPAND Arcana hosts a wine dinner as part of the Boulder Burgundy Festival. Danielle Lirette

Thursday, October 31

It's all treats, no tricks at the Boulder Burgundy Festival, which begins on Thursday, October 31. Think you don't know enough about Old World wines to enjoy this four-day fest? Let us break it down with our handy-dandy guide: White Burgundy is French chardonnay, red Burgundy is French pinot noir. See how easy that was? Now you know enough to swirl and sip with confidence. Tickets are still available for most events, including an old and rare tasting and silent auction on Thursday, a wine dinner at Arcana on Friday and the grand tasting on Sunday. Tickets for the tasting are $125; purchase them and find the entire schedule on the Festival's website.

EXPAND Visit Blanchard Family Wines for its Feast for Souls dinner. Mark Antonation

Friday, November 1

All Souls' Day, All Saints' Day, Día de Muertos — whatever you call the day after Halloween, we promise you can do better for dinner on Friday, November 1, than stealing the best treats from your kids' candy stash while they're distracted by Fortnite. Enter Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake Street, which is hosting a Feast for Souls at 7 p.m.; the five courses include seasonal specialties like butternut bisque with chiles paired with a dry riesling, and heavily feature earthy chiles in dishes like pork tenderloin with cherry-chipotle compote and pinot noir, and a dark, dangerous dessert of black torte with cinnamon and anchos with cabernet sauvignon. Tickets for dinner, $125, are on sale on Eventbrite, where you can also find the full menu and dress code (hint: Helena Bonham Carter chic is your best bet).

Keep reading for future food and drink events.

EXPAND The bar at Morin, which will be hosting a benefit for the Central City Opera on November 7. Danielle Lirette

Thursday, November 7

For a unique take on dinner and a show, consider dining at Morin on Thursday, November 7. Starting at 6 p.m., the upscale French restaurant is hosting a benefit for Central City Opera, one of the oldest professional opera companies in the country and, at 87 years old, a Colorado institution long before slot machines invaded Clear Creek Canyon. Chefs Carrie Baird (Bar Dough, Top Chef) and Max MacKissock (culinary director at Morin, Señor Bear, Bar Dough and more) will be serving up cooking demos alongside a multi-course seated dinner; the excellent natural wines and creative cocktails you'd expect from beverage power couple Mary Allison Wright and Mclain Hedges; a behind-the-scenes kitchen tour; and performances from Central City Opera singers. Tickets ($250) are on sale now on the Opera's website.

EXPAND The Infinite Monkey Theorem hosts chef Jesus Silva for A Taste of Curiosity on November 11. Scott Lentz

Monday, November 11

Food is universal — but tastes aren't. Sometimes preferences are just that, but just as often, food reveals prejudices. (Don't believe us? Take a deep dive into the comments whenever we write about African cuisine.) But as much as our culinary preferences can reveal our biases, they can also serve as a bridge between cultures. If we're curious about trying new flavors, perhaps we can be as interested in the people who create them and the cultures they come from. On Monday, November 11, put this theory to the test at the Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer Street, when it hosts A Taste of Curiosity dinner, a conversation facilitated by food and drink. Chef Jesus Silva (Misaki) will provide the Japanese food, and folks from Breaking the Bias will be on hand to keep dinner from devolving into a food fight (perhaps literally). Tickets, $65, are available on IMT's website; get yours and feed your brain as well as your body.

EXPAND Sampling wines at the Governor's Cup. Mel Hill

Friday, November 15

Our state has been described as the "Napa Valley of beer" for decades now, but the continuing growth of the Colorado wine industry means it could be inching toward being known as the Napa Valley of wine. Okay, not really, but there are currently over 130 outfits making wine and mead in a state better known for its varietals of weed. On Friday, November 15, History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, will host Colorado UnCorked, a tasting of wines that triumphed at this year's Governor's Cup competition. From 7 to 9:30 p.m., chefs from Julep, Logan Street, Woodie Fisher and Grand Junction's Bin 707 will craft bites to pair with fourteen wines. Awarded wineries include Denver and Boulder's Bonacquisti and BookCliff, as well as the Western Slope's Carlson and Plum Creek; varietals range from Cab Franc to Nebbiolo to vermouth and Riesling. Snag your tickets ($45 or $85) on Eventbrite, where you can see the complete list of award winners.

