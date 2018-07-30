The Seven Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Week

This week a few much maligned and misunderstood creations find their way onto the menu: puppets, Hot Pockets, sherry and veggie burgers. Take a chance on at least one of them this week; here are the best seven (only four of them are weird, we promise) food and drink events over the next five days, as well as a few to mark on your calendar calendar for the weeks to come.

EXPAND Your grandma would have plastic slipcovers on those couches to protect them from spilled sherry. Danielle Lirette

Monday, July 30

Sherry has unfairly suffered from a reputation as an old ladies' drink, and generations of drinkers have spurned it due to its association with cheap cooking wine. But now it's time to pay attention, youngsters. Your Nana is actually pretty cool — and so is sherry. Want proof? NYC transplant, the hipper-than-thou cocktail bar Death & Co., 1280 25th Street, is hosting a night of sherry cocktails on Monday, July 30. The ostensible occasion is the announcement of the finalists for this year's sherry-based Lustau Solera Standout Cocktail Competition; the real reason to show up is to imbibe last year's winners in the swank surroundings. So show up between 7 to 10 p.m. to reflect on the fact that your grandma was a party animal long before you showed up on the scene, and raise a glass to Nana.

EXPAND Chef Daniel Asher (here at Slow Food Nations) will be cooking at Modern Eater' summer dinner series this week. Linnea Covington

Tuesday, July 31

The Modern Eater kicked off a series of summer beer dinners earlier this month, and so far they've proven immensely popular, selling out regularly. But tickets are still available for the Tuesday, July 31, dinner helmed by chef Daniel Asher (of Boulder's River and Woods and our favorite Lafayette farmhouse, Acreage). For $100, guests will enjoy a five-course dinner paired with beer from Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project. And for a change, Denverites won't have to travel to Boulder County to get their hands on Asher's food; BBQ Supply Co., 2180 South Delaware Street, is hosting dinner. Reserve your seat at the community table and find out who's cooking for the rest of the summer at the Modern Eater's website.