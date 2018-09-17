The Five Best Vegan Food Trucks in Denver and Beyond

Spotting your favorite food truck is like catching a glimpse of the ice cream truck when you were a kid. These five Colorado trucks are serving unique, delicious food that’s always changing, and best of all, they're completely free of animal products. From poutine and cheeseburgers to quesadillas and Buffalo wings, this hearty grub is worthy of an Instagram follow to find where they’ll be next.

The jackfruit burrito is loaded fun stuff. Facebook/Wong Way Veg

Wong Way Veg

Where to find it: Nooch Market, Alternation Brewing, The Farmers' Market a Highlands Square

@wongwayveg

Run by two best friends, Wong Way Veg serves made-from-scratch eats using local produce whenever possible. The menu rotates, but a regular favorite is the Boulder Philly, made with marinated Portobello mushrooms, cashew cream, sautéed onions and peppers, and roasted green chiles. The barbecue jackfruit burrito a crowdpleaster too, with shredded barbecue jackfruit, cashew queso mac and cheese, and collard green coleslaw wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Vegan burgers and fries? Find them at the Vegan Van. Facebook/Vegan Van

Vegan Van

Where to find it: Cerebral Brewing, Alternation Brewing

@denverveganvan

This year has been a rocky road for Vegan Van after owners Brittany Gurule and Justin Warner had to raise funds to replace their original brown van, “Bootsy,” but they’re still serving up their indulgent vegan food. The menu comprises fast-food favorites without the meat, like a cheddar cheese topped-burger piled with seitan bacon, crispy onion rings, barbecue sauce and mayo. Buffalo seitan wings, corn dogs, meatball hoagies, seitan brats and French fries smothered in a green chile cheese sauce round out the revolving menu.