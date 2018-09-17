The Five Best Vegan Food Trucks in Denver and Beyond

Spotting your favorite food truck is like catching a glimpse of the ice cream truck when you were a kid. These five Colorado trucks are serving unique, delicious food that’s always changing, and best of all, they're completely free of animal products. From poutine and cheeseburgers to quesadillas and Buffalo wings, this hearty grub is worthy of an Instagram follow to find where they’ll be next.
Wong Way Veg
Where to find it: Nooch Market, Alternation Brewing, The Farmers' Market a Highlands Square
@wongwayveg
Run by two best friends, Wong Way Veg serves made-from-scratch eats using local produce whenever possible. The menu rotates, but a regular favorite is the Boulder Philly, made with marinated Portobello mushrooms, cashew cream, sautéed onions and peppers, and roasted green chiles. The barbecue jackfruit burrito a crowdpleaster too, with shredded barbecue jackfruit, cashew queso mac and cheese, and collard green coleslaw wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Vegan Van
Where to find it: Cerebral Brewing, Alternation Brewing
@denverveganvan
This year has been a rocky road for Vegan Van after owners Brittany Gurule and Justin Warner had to raise funds to replace their original brown van, “Bootsy,” but they’re still serving up their indulgent vegan food. The menu comprises fast-food favorites without the meat, like a cheddar cheese topped-burger piled with seitan bacon, crispy onion rings, barbecue sauce and mayo. Buffalo seitan wings, corn dogs, meatball hoagies, seitan brats and French fries smothered in a green chile cheese sauce round out the revolving menu.
SOS Catering
Where to find it: Civic Center Eats, Wibby Brewing, Rayback Collective
@sos_catering
SOS Catering strives to give Denver and Boulder residents a cruelty-free meal that’s loaded with flavor. Sam’s Reuben combines house-made seitan, Thousand Island dressing, vegan Swiss and sauerkraut on marbled rye. A spicy jackfruit quesadilla is made with a three-cheese blend, fresh jalapeños and sweet barbecue sauce. Marinated tofu tacos, a cauliflower wrap, and chili cheese fries are other hearty options.
The Vegetable Express
Where to find it: Nederland Farmers Market, Wibby Brewing, Rayback Collective
@thevegetableexpress
This Nederland-based food truck provides plant-based grub to the Boulder area. The Lion’s Mane Roll is a fish-free twist on the classic New England lobster roll, made instead with with local lion's mane mushrooms in a light and creamy sauce. And the truck's version of a tuna melt sees a chickpea salad covered in vegan cheddar. For Southeast Asian flavor, try the spring rolls with house-made peanut sauce.
The Silver Seed
Where to find it: mostly around Fort Collins
@silverseedfoodtruck
The Silver Seed camper has been rolling around since 2014 and is what sparked the Gold Leaf vegan restaurant in Fort Collins. The plant-based menu is heavy on sandwiches and nachos, including updated, veg-friendly classics like a grilled cheese and a BLT with seitan bacon. The Good Trip is smokey marinated artichokes, roasted-cashew cheese, garlic-and-pepper aioli and arugula on toasted focaccia. Fort Collins folks camp out for this camper's great food.
