Vegan Van Launches GoFundMe Campaign After "Bootsy" Breaks Down

Vegan Van has been a staple in Denver's meat-free community ever since Brittany Gurule began working for the previous owner in the summer of 2014, and then purchased the food truck with partner Justin Warner in 2015.

But on July 18, Gurule explains, “Bootsy,” the nickname of the thirty-year-old van, made a loud clanking noise and then shut down. After realizing they would need to purchase a new van, Gurule and Warner turned to fans and customers for help. So far, the meat-free community has stepped up to support the Vegan Van's new mission, adding more than $6,500 in the first nine days of Gurule's GoFundMe campaign.

The owners are hoping to raise $20,000 from the campaign to help purchase and outfit their new food truck. “We hope to purchase a new truck and transfer our existing equipment over to it,” Gurule says.