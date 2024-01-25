 Delaware Brewery Dewey Opens in Denver and More Beer News | Westword
Beer

This Week in Beer: Delaware's Dewey Opens in Denver, Dry Dock Is Closing a Location and More

Plus, get the details about a trio of upcoming beer events and check out our beer of the week, a dark ale from Lady Justice that's ideal for cold days.
January 25, 2024
Dewey's three day pop-up last September was popular enough to make the company want to enter Denver permanently.
Dewey's three day pop-up last September was popular enough to make the company want to enter Denver permanently. Dewey Beer Denver/Instagram
As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:

Dewey Beer Opens Denver Taproom
The Story: Dewey Beer opens today, January 25, in the former Mockery Brewing space at 3501 Delgany Street.
The Scoop: This popular Delaware brewery has expanded into Denver permanently. The company must have seen enthusiasm during its brewery takeover during 2023's GABF at the same RiNo location. The nine-year-old company is known for producing flavor-forward IPAs and fruited beers. Other out-of-state brands have struggled in the past to gain a strong foothold in the Denver market — 10 Barrel had the shadow of Anheuser-Busch ownership, making some reluctant to support it; and MobCraft had a notoriously difficult location, opening delays and a fallout with its restaurant partner — but Dewey may be poised to break that pattern.

Dry Dock's North Dock Location Is Closing
The Story: Saturday, January 27, is the final day to visit North Dock at 2801 Tower Road in Aurora, which is also home to an eighteen-hole disc golf course (its future depends on the location's new ownership).
The Scoop: The brewery is outsourcing distribution brewing to Great Divide through a contract brewing deal. It will continue to brew and release beers at its original South Dock location in Aurora.
click to enlarge Three beers in a branded box.
WeldWerks has a special V-day trifecta beer release coming out this week.
Weldwerks Brewing Company
Upcoming Events

Couyon Comedy
January 25, 7:30 p.m.
Woods Boss Brewing
2210 California Street
This free comedy show is hosted by local comedians Lou Pharis and Joe McKenna, with a set that includes both local and national touring headliners. Reserve a seat for free, or pay $10 for a two- or four-person table.

Super Stout Party
January 27, 1 p.m.
River North Brewery (both locations)
6021 Washington Street and 3400 Blake Street
River North is throwing a massive stout tap takeover featuring at least twelve brews at the Washington Street location and at least six at the Blake Street taproom, ranging from vintage beers as old as 2017 to a brand-new barrel-aged Yet Another Stout release. The event is free to attend.

WeldWerks Brewing Three-Bottle Valentine's Day Set
Tickets open January 27 at 10 a.m.
WeldWerks Brewing
Online Ordering
WeldWerks is releasing its Cuvée de Chocolatier set for Valentine's Day. It's priced at $59 and includes three imperial stouts: the Caramel edition, aged in Blanton's & Eagle Rare bourbon barrels for thirty months and finished on Colombian cacao nibs with caramel; the Coconut edition, aged in Buffalo Trace Experimental bourbon barrels and Law’s Whiskey House rye barrels for 28 months and finished on Bolivian cacao nibs with coconuts; and the Strawberry edition, aged in Buffalo Trace & Blanton’s bourbon barrels for 22 months and finished on Ecuadorian cacao nibs with strawberry. Once ordered, the beers can be picked up at WeldWerks Brewing in Greeley between January 31 and February 18.
click to enlarge Cans of beer next to a pint glass.
This winter warmer-style beer from Lady J is a very fitting beer for this time of year.
Lady Justice Instagram
Beer of the Week: Beer Hug from Lady Justice Brewing, Winter Warmer, 7.5 percent ABV
From the Brewery: Dark ale with cinnamon, coriander, cardamom and orange blossom.
From the Glass: The recent cold snap has been the perfect time to enjoy this slightly stronger offering. The nose tells no lies — a balanced bouquet of spices carries through into the first sip, with a nice punch of chocolate and a bit of roasted malt character, with a fullness that reminds you this isn't a session beer. It does the trick as a nightcap, but it's just drinkable enough to put back a few on a cold winter's night.
Availability: On draft and in twelve-ounce six-packs to-go at the brewery.
Ryan Pachmayer is a beer writer living in Arvada. He has written for publications such as Craft Beer & Brewing, Zymurgy, Porch Drinking, Homebrewing DIY and Punch. He is also the former head brewer at Yak & Yeti Brewpub, marketing director at New Image Brewing and a BJCP Certified Judge.

