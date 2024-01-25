This Week in Beer: Delaware's Dewey Opens in Denver, Dry Dock Is Closing a Location and More

click to enlarge WeldWerks has a special V-day trifecta beer release coming out this week. Weldwerks Brewing Company

WeldWerks Brewing Three-Bottle Valentine's Day Set

Tickets open January 27 at 10 a.m.

click to enlarge This winter warmer-style beer from Lady J is a very fitting beer for this time of year. Lady Justice Instagram

Dewey Beer opens today, January 25, in the former Mockery Brewing space at 3501 Delgany Street.This popular Delaware brewery has expanded into Denver permanently. The company must have seen enthusiasm during its brewery takeover during 2023's GABF at the same RiNo location. The nine-year-old company is known for producing flavor-forward IPAs and fruited beers. Other out-of-state brands have struggled in the past to gain a strong foothold in the Denver market — 10 Barrel had the shadow of Anheuser-Busch ownership, making some reluctant to support it; and MobCraft had a notoriously difficult location, opening delays and a fallout with its restaurant partner — but Dewey may be poised to break that pattern.Saturday, January 27, is the final day to visit North Dock at 2801 Tower Road in Aurora, which is also home to an eighteen-hole disc golf course (its future depends on the location's new ownership).The brewery is outsourcing distribution brewing to Great Divide through a contract brewing deal. It will continue to brew and release beers at its original South Dock location in Aurora.This free comedy show is hosted by local comedians Lou Pharis and Joe McKenna, with a set that includes both local and national touring headliners. Reserve a seat for free, or pay $10 for a two- or four-person table.River North is throwing a massive stout tap takeover featuring at least twelve brews at the Washington Street location and at least six at the Blake Street taproom, ranging from vintage beers as old as 2017 to a brand-new barrel-aged Yet Another Stout release. The event is free to attend.WeldWerks is releasing its Cuvée de Chocolatier set for Valentine's Day. It's priced at $59 and includes three imperial stouts: the Caramel edition, aged in Blanton's & Eagle Rare bourbon barrels for thirty months and finished on Colombian cacao nibs with caramel; the Coconut edition, aged in Buffalo Trace Experimental bourbon barrels and Law’s Whiskey House rye barrels for 28 months and finished on Bolivian cacao nibs with coconuts; and the Strawberry edition, aged in Buffalo Trace & Blanton’s bourbon barrels for 22 months and finished on Ecuadorian cacao nibs with strawberry. Once ordered, the beers can be picked up at WeldWerks Brewing in Greeley between January 31 and February 18.Dark ale with cinnamon, coriander, cardamom and orange blossom.The recent cold snap has been the perfect time to enjoy this slightly stronger offering. The nose tells no lies — a balanced bouquet of spices carries through into the first sip, with a nice punch of chocolate and a bit of roasted malt character, with a fullness that reminds you this isn't a session beer. It does the trick as a nightcap, but it's just drinkable enough to put back a few on a cold winter's night.On draft and in twelve-ounce six-packs to-go at the brewery.