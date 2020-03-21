 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Food for thought at Dimestore Delibar.EXPAND
Food for thought at Dimestore Delibar.
Westword

Get Out and TakeOut: A Stop at Dimestore Delibar Pays Off

Patricia Calhoun | March 21, 2020 | 1:31pm
AA

The owners of Dimestore Delibar, Tim Dotson and Chris Fuentes, had a tough time getting their LoHi spot open at the end of 2019; they'd done a lot of their own remodeling to the awkward space at 1575 Boulder Street that had housed Low Country Kitchen, and that had caused delays with the city permitting process.

But in some ways, all those challenges prepared them for these rough days. "It's like when we opened," the alarmingly optimistic Fuentes told me when I stopped in for a to-go order last night.

I'd ordered a Cuban version ($13, includes one side) of the "dimeroll," the rolled focaccia sandwich that Dotson more or less invented, taking spongy focaccia from Trompeau Bakery, toasting it on one side, and rolling it up around housemade ingredients. (Good news: I spotted plenty of focaccia in the storage refrigerator.) And then to turn up the heat, I'd added the spicy (very) grilled bean salad ($9).

Related Stories

Hold the toilet paper, although they had plenty in the market side of their joint.

Forget something on your shopping list?
Forget something on your shopping list?
Mark Antonation

While there was an early run on the single rolls of TP that Dimestore Delibar had stocked on the market side, those supplies are now mostly afterthoughts that people pick up when they come in for a to-go food order. Folks who haven't been to Dimestore Delibar before are usually surprised to see the deli section; those items are moving well, too, as people restock the refrigerator with a tasty treat.

For a solid meal as well as random supplies, it's hard to beat Dimestore Delibar. You can see what's available online and order in advance; the owners offer free delivery for orders over $20 (and also $5 off on your next order), and with their solid stock, it's not hard to hit that mark. Find out more here.

While all restaurants in Colorado are closed to dine-in eating, they're allowed to offer takeout, drive-thru and delivery service. We've been visiting a different one doing so every day, to let you know what options are available; find more on our list of restaurants offering pickup and delivery.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >