DIRT Coffee Hosting Annual Fundraiser at Its New Location in Park Hill on October 16

October 14, 2022 9:54AM

The interior of the new space is much larger than the flagship store in Littleton.
October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and one Denver non-profit is celebrating all month long. On September 29, DIRT (Divergent Inclusive Representation Transforms) Coffee opened its second shop on the new Mosaic Campus at 1795 Quebec Street. After a successful latte art throwdown to commemorate the grand opening, it's gearing up for its annual fundraiser and silent auction, Take Root, set to be held in the new space on October 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets for the event start at $75.

According to a report from the Department of Labor, 31.4 percent of adults ages 16-64 with a disability are currently employed, compared to 72.5 percent of adults in that same age range without a disability. DIRT's mission is to change that statistic by helping neuro-divergent young adults gain employment through various programs. DIRT started as an offshoot of the Joshua School, first with a mobile coffee truck before expanding to a brick in mortar in downtown Littleton in 2018.

“Our mobile coffee truck hit the ground in 2013 with the mission to change minds and lives, one cup of coffee at a time. And we’re thrilled to continue to deliver on that mission through our expansion into DIRT’s second brick and mortar location,” says Catharina Hughey, DIRT's executive director. In addition, the new shop allows DIRT to "bring our programming to a new geographic location," Hughey notes.
Summer intern participants celebrate their graduation.
Courtesy of DIRT Coffee

Hughey joined DIRT in 2021 in the midst of the organization looking for a chance to expand. In doing so, it's able to serve more young adults with its inclusive employment internship program, which provides a three month long paid work experience at the coffee shop.

The new location "offers more ability to work with individuals who it might’ve been in sensory overload at the current Littleton location," says Hughey. Plus, DIRT will have access to classrooms and designated spaces like a computer lab and a culinary kitchen. This will allow it to serve more people, not just those participating in the internship program.

"In 2023, things that will be new to our programs will be pre-employment transitional programs and standalone workshops for individuals looking for workshop skills," Hughey adds.

The original Littleton location and the new addition in Park Hill have a lot in common — both serves coffee from Huckleberry Roasters and a small food menu with pastries, oatmeal and paninis. But while Littleton offers beer and wine, the Park Hill outpost does not because Mosaic is a dry campus. Formerly home to Johnson and Wales, the thirteen buildings that sit on 25 acres were purchased in 2021 by Urban Land Conservancy (ULC), Denver Public Schools (DPS) and Denver Housing Authority (DHA) with the goal of turning it into a live/work space with two schools and affordable housing units. St. Elizabeth School and Denver School of the Arts opened their doors on the campus for the 2021-22 school year

DIRT's new location occupies one of thirteen commercial kitchen spaces that nonprofit Kitchen Network is leasing-to-own. Kitchen Network also kicked off its programming last year, but DIRT is one of the first businesses to open to the public. Located in building eight, near the corner of Quebec and 17th Avenue, it will be joined by other restaurants like D Bar, Faeth, Cholon Restaurant Concepts, Food Business Consulting and other small business concepts.

DIRT Coffee Park Hill is located at 1795 Quebec Street and is open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit dirtcoffee.org.
Danielle Krolewicz
