Dos Luces Brewery on Broadway Will Close This Summer

June 7, 2023 10:12AM

Dos Luces will close some time after its July 29th anniversary party. Fermentable Sugar
Dos Luces, a brewery that specializes in the traditional pre-Columbian beverages chicha and pulque, announced in a June 6 Instagram post that it will close for good sometime after its five-year anniversary party on July 29.

In 2019, the brewery was the Westword Best of Denver readers' choice winner for Best New Taproom and also nabbed the editors' pick for Best New Brewery With Old School Traditions. Its chicha morada was also named the Best Non-Alcoholic Beer in 2020.

Despite the accolades, the brewery has struggled to find a foothold in the market. Then in February, a car jumped the curb and crashed through the front of the building, which led to a brief temporary closure.

Challenges aside, owner Judd Belstock notes that more than 50,000 people have come through the taproom over the years and experienced the goal of "changing the way people think about beer."
click to enlarge a man holding a bag and pouring hops into brewing equipment
Dos Luces hopes that another brewery can move in.
Dos Luces Brewing
Now, Belstock hopes that the brand can live on in the marketplace, explaining that "we're looking for partners throughout the country who can help brew our beers and our non-alcoholic offerings, ideally with sales and distribution agreements as well."

He also hopes that announcing the news well in advance of the actual closing date will allow another brewery or a new owner to take over the lease and buy the brewing equipment — so if you've ever dreamed of owning a brewery, this could be your chance.

For now, Dos Luces will continue to brew its last few batches of beers, release rare cellar bottles and take the time to say goodbye to its customers. 
Ryan Pachmayer is a beer writer living in Arvada. He has written for publications such as Craft Beer & Brewing, Zymurgy, Porch Drinking, Homebrewing DIY and Punch. He is also the head brewer at Yak & Yeti Brewpub, marketing director at New Image Brewing and a BJCP Certified Judge.

