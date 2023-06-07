Dos Luces Brewery on Broadway Will Close This Summer

Dos Luces, a brewery that specializes in the traditional pre-Columbian beverages chicha and pulque, announced in a June 6 Instagram post that it will close for good sometime after its five-year anniversary party on July 29.
In 2019, the brewery was the Westword Best of Denver readers' choice winner for Best New Taproom and also nabbed the editors' pick for Best New Brewery With Old School Traditions. Its chicha morada was also named the Best Non-Alcoholic Beer in 2020.
Despite the accolades, the brewery has struggled to find a foothold in the market. Then in February, a car jumped the curb and crashed through the front of the building, which led to a brief temporary closure.
Challenges aside, owner Judd Belstock notes that more than 50,000 people have come through the taproom over the years and experienced the goal of "changing the way people think about beer."
He also hopes that announcing the news well in advance of the actual closing date will allow another brewery or a new owner to take over the lease and buy the brewing equipment — so if you've ever dreamed of owning a brewery, this could be your chance.
For now, Dos Luces will continue to brew its last few batches of beers, release rare cellar bottles and take the time to say goodbye to its customers.